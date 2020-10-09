Government Deficit Higher Than Expected

One possibility is a further decline in the value of the US dollar, a move that could create "solvency" issues in the economy making things much worse for economic recovery.

The Federal Reserve and the Congress is being pressured to do even more to "save" the economy, efforts that will only add to the disequilibrium of the economy.

The federal deficit for fiscal 2020 is already in excess of the predictions made by the Congressional Budget Office last month indicating that the national debt is out-of-control.

Last month, the Congressional Budget Office released some budget projections through 2050 that were mindboggling, to say the least. Guess what? The CBO is already low in its projections.

For the fiscal year ended September, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday that the battle to overcome the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the budget deficit above earlier projections.

Fiscal year 2020 experienced a budget deficit of $3.1 trillion, which is up from a deficit of $984 billion one year earlier. As a portion of GDP, the annual deficit amounted to 15.2 percent.

Note, that this share of output was the largest the United States has experienced since 1945 when the country was still financing the military operations connected with World War II. Investors need to be aware of the evolving situation.

The Economy Is In Recession

A major factor impacting these numbers, of course, is the recession. As a consequence of the recession, federal revenues dropped. Receipts amounted to $3.4 trillion, which represented a one-percent decline from fiscal 2019.

Expenditures totaled $6.5 trillion as efforts to pick up the economy, workers and businesses, rose by 47 percent from the year earlier. It is expected that the national debt now may be equal to more than 100 percent of Gross National Product.

The forecast for a month earlier did not see the debt rising above GDP until fiscal 2021. The feeling of a lot of experts is that the situation is not going to get better for a long, long time. One of the reasons for this is the rate of growth of the economy.

Economic Growth

The United States is in a recession. The recession is a deep one, but the real question pertains to the length to which the recession will finally reach. Some economists, many associated with the Trump administration, are still talking a V-shaped recession, one with a very quick recovery.

Others, including myself, are expecting the recession to extend into next year, when the economy faces not just liquidity problems, but also faces solvency issues.

How Much More Can Monetary Policy Do?

During recent years, most eyes have turned to the Federal Reserve. And, the Federal Reserve has responded well, exceeding, I believe, what many analysts actually expected the Fed would do. As a consequence, the Fed’s balance sheet has exploded to levels never before considered.

And, still most eyes continue to look toward the Fed to see what new trick the central bank will pull out of its pocket.

This week, Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, called on the Federal Government during congressional testimony, to step up and take more responsibility in providing stimulus to the lagging economy. The Fed can’t do it all, Mr. Powell argued.

And, in making this call to Congress, Mr. Powell has basically pledged to buy more and more, and more, Treasury securities as the government steps up to do its share.

But, this will only result in a further increase in the national debt. And, if economic growth still remains below 2.0 percent or so, the debt load, as a percent of Gross Domestic Product, will accelerate even faster than the Congressional Budget Office projected last month.

In any case, the Fed is on record to buy and buy Treasury securities and to keep short-term interest around current levels for two, maybe three years. Or, until it changes policy.

But, There Are Other Problems

The bad news is there is another part of this scenario. The situation described above can only contribute to a declining value to the US dollar. Some experts believe that this decline could be quite substantial, with one respected expert predicting the decline could be as much as 35 percent!

And, given the Fed is aiming to keep interest rates low and given the possibilities of further government stimulus, no ammunition is left over to combat the dollar situation.

In other words, we are reaching the possibility that there may be too many problems for the government to actually focus upon. In this situation, there just is not enough tools to deal with all the issues. And, this could accelerate the solvency problem.

This may be the picture the president inaugurated in January may be facing.

The Debt Load Is Catching Up With Us

Kate Davidson writes in the Wall Street Journal,

Federal debt in the fiscal year 2020 likely hit 102%, exceeding the size of the economy for the full fiscal year for the first time in more than 70 years, according to estimates from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. By another measure, the debt already exceeded the size of the economy during the April through June quarter, when it hit 105.2%, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show.”

Debt is out of control. But, this is what can happen with debt. Loading up with debt can work for good and work for good and work for good. Even substantial amounts of debt can be handled if things go along smoothly.

The problem is that sometimes there occur “bumps in the road.” When these ‘bumps” occur, the good role that debt played in the past all comes tumbling down.

For sixty years, the US federal government has pursued a policy of credit inflation in order to keep the economy growing and unemployment at as low a level as possible. Government debt grew and grew and grew. Now, the “bump,” the coronavirus, has occurred, and the debt load has become a real problem.

There is no easy solution. A lot of turmoil and pain is in the future. Investors need to be prepared for this and structure their portfolios to handle the volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.