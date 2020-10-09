September 2020 Passive Income - $1,541.76

Another month is in the books! Our son is back in school and we did two camping trips (Well, we just got back from one yesterday).

In the middle of September, we went to The Pinery (one of my favourite campgrounds) with our family. Freezing cold nights followed by sunny days. Got the heater working in the trailer, so that was a huge plus.

This past weekend, we went away to Grundy Lake. I haven't been here in a long time, but as a kid, it was the place I would go with one of my best friends and his family every year. Was great to be back, and the wife and kids want to go again next year. Our site was right on the water and beside a beach - a huge plus. My son also loved the hiking trails as he got to climb all the rocks. Didn't see any bears or moose, but did see a black backed woodpecker - very cool, never seen them before.

That will be all the camping this year, although me and two of my buddies will do our fall fishing weekend sometime this month if we don't go into full force Covid lockdown...

Alright, Let's Talk Money!

Raises Or Cuts

It's been a while, but this month we got two raises.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT

General Mills (NYSE: GIS

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2020 - $124.18

Dividend Cuts Reduced Dividends in 2020 by $327.03

Dividend Income

15 companies paid us this month.

Stocks September 2019 Income September 2020 Income IBM (NYSE:IBM) 29.16 45.64 USD Brookfield Renewable Corp. (NYSE:BEPC) n/a 20.38 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) 33.33 44.28 Microsoft (MSFT) 0 2.55 USD Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 0 33.33 USD 3M (NYSE:MMM) 17.28 32.34 USD AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 2.40 2.40 Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) 20.80 (1 drip) Bought Out Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 28.22 (1 Drip) 8.32 SmartCenters 0 25.13 (1 Drip) RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 29.28 (1 drip) 30.96 (2 Drips) Brookfield Property 92.13 (3 drips) 118.82 (7 Drips) Brookfield Renewable 97.91(1 Drip) 83.21 (1 Drip) Enbridge 160.89 (3 Drips) 185.49 (4 Drips) Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 83.69 (2 Drips) 89.69 (2 Drips) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 17.72 (2 Drips) 18.84 (3 Drips) Totals 612.81 741.38

20 stocks dripped in September - Fantastic stuff!

A solid 20.98% growth rate year over year. The snowball grows faster and faster and the drips just propel it. Compounding working its magic!

Our drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $33.65 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Trailing 12 Month Return

-3.47% - Not good; lack of tech really shows at the moment.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Income

In August (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 1,043 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $300.38 into our chequing account this month.

Last August, the system generated $358.27, but only 300 the year before. Clearly the weather varies quite a bit. Either way a decent chunk of change to add to the passive income stream.

Total Income for 2020 - $2,099.51

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $7,068.92

_____________________________________________

Amount to break even - $-25,327.54

Total September 2020 Passive Income - $1,541.76

September 2019 Passive Income - $‭1,492.25‬

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - $49.51

Not a massive growth rate overall. From a dividend perspective, things were good, but solar dropped things overall. Still almost 50 bucks; it's going up!

Totals For 2020

Dividends Year To Date Total - $4,900.55

Other Passive Income Year to date - $7,023.57

Total Passive Income for 2020 - $11,924.12

Year End Goal - $17,200 - 69.32%

Doubt we will hit our year end goal, but things will be close.

September 2020 Purchases

We actually sold off one of our positions this month.

Sold 30 shares of Altagas (A original holding of ours that I no longer wanted). Lost 28.80 in forward income.

But added two more tranches of QSR this month.

29 shares @ $72.80

21 shares @ $71.45

Overall this added 104 USD to our forward income and now will hopefully drip a share each quarter! You can read more about these moves here.

We also added 10 more shares XAW ETF this month. Threw the solar income right at it. This added a couple bucks.

Goals Update

I'm reading a book called Writing Without Bullshit; it stresses removing all the bull**** from posts, so I have decided to keep only the financial goals on the monthly posts.

Charities

We continue to make our monthly donation of 75 bucks to The Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Increase dividends by $1,713.42 this year. (Bringing our forward income from dividends to $7,500 a year)

With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month, we added $149.71 to our dividend portfolio. Total increased so far in 2020 is $1,005.08. 58.75% of our goal.

Still behind, and while I'm tempted to add to my REITs at huge yields, I like focusing on quality during these times.

ETF Monthly Purchase Of $250

We added 10 more shares of XAW ETF this month for roughly 285 bucks in our Questrade account. Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

September 2020 Passive Income Conclusion

A great month overall, with a couple raises, a solid dividend growth rate, lots of drips and growing a position large enough to start dripping it each quarter. Who knows what the market will bring, but clearly by continuing to throw money into quality dividend growth stocks, the snowball grows.

How was your month? Is your income growing at a decent pace despite the current affairs?

Cheers!

"Make a plan and stick to it. Unless it's not working" - Yogi Berra.

