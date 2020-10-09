Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF) CEO Michael Gamzon on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 9, 2020 7:45 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to Griffin Industrial Realty's third quarter 2020 earnings webcast

[00:00:26] Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter twenty earnings webcast. In addition to regularly available earnings materials, Griffin has also published a new supplemental presentation this quarter, which is available on our website at Griffin Industrial Dotcom under the Investors tab. I would also like to mention that this conference call will contain forward looking statements under federal securities laws, including the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which Griffin operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward looking statements may include expectations around shareholder value creation, business and growth plans. Timing of those plans, impacts of external factors on our business and market expectations and expectations with respect to developments, acquisitions and dispositions, occupancy levels and the value of our land holdings. These statements are not guarantees of performance, and actual operating results may be affected by a variety of factors. For a list of those factors, please refer to the risks listed in our most recent 10K and 10 new filings. Additionally, our third quarter results, press release and supplemental presentation contain additional financial measures such as leasing in a high FFO core FFO cash core FFO epitaph for real estate, an adjusted Evey's that are non-cash financial measures and in accordance with regulations and items, many of regulation české. We've provided a reconciliation to those measures in our published materials, which are available on the investor page of our website at Griffin Industrial Dotcom. This morning, we'll hear from Michael Gamson, our CEO, who will cover recent activity, market conditions and updates in the development and leasing pipeline. We will also hear from Anthony Delisi, our CFO, who will cover the third quarter results in detail. With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael. Michael, please begin.

[00:02:36] Thank you, Ashley. Good morning and thank you all for your continued interest in Griffin as we close in on the eighth month of the covid-19 pandemic in the United States. We hope that you and your families remain safe and well. We recognize that the effects of the pandemic are still far from over and remain sensitive to its impacts on our investors, tenants and colleagues. While the industrial sector has remained resilient thus far and we have experienced strong occupancy and rent collection from our industrial tenants. We remain vigilant, especially with respect to the virus's impact on the markets in which we operate. Through this period, we've continued to push forward with our business plan over the last year, we have prepared the company for future growth, including the appointment of Gordon Dugan, the former CEO of Gramercy Property Trust, to the role of chairman, the announced intention to elect reached status beginning in 2021 and increased financial disclosures, including the supplemental earnings materials released yesterday evening. Additionally, we plan to increase our investor outreach, and to that end we will host a virtual Investor Day on November 11th and plan to participate in the upcoming Nereid virtual conference on November 17th through the 19th. We intend to use these events to dive further into Griffin's strategy and track record as well, to discuss steps taken and plans to accelerate growth and increase shareholder value.

[00:04:05] Please feel free to contact Ashley with any questions about the events or for more details on how to participate. Now onto what we've been up to recently, perhaps the most newsworthy event this quarter was the equity, private placement and warren issuance that we closed at the end of August, raising a total of twenty seven point two million in proceeds. This transaction represents the first time that Griffin has access to external equity capital and our 23 year history as a public company. The transaction allowed us to issue common equity at a price close to the then trading levels, the possibility of raising additional equity at a significant premium down the road. We see the equity raise as another important step on our path to become a leading logistics real estate company. It also provides Griffin with a new partner. KNBR management shares our vision for growth and plans for shareholder value creation. We intend to use the majority of the proceeds for acquisitions that will help us grow our portfolio of modern flexibly design logistics properties. We continue to target buildings and land for development to support buildings of between 75000 and 400000 square feet. We'll focus on select markets with growing economies and population centers that are supply constrained and that can service end uses from local delivery all the way up to national distribution. Our current development pipeline reflects just that our existing portfolio in the Lehigh Valley is essentially 100 percent leased and we are eager to add to our holdings in that market.

[00:05:42] We have just begun construction on a 100 3000 square foot building in the Lehigh Valley, which we expect to complete by the third calendar quarter of next year. We also are pleased to provide an update on the land in the Lehigh Valley. We discussed last quarter we have placed in adjacent land parcel under agreement, which, when combined with the original parcel, will support the development of an approximately 210000 square foot warehouse versus our original plan for a 150000 square feet. The Lehigh Valley remains a top tier, supply constrained industrial market with a difficult entitlement process, but it is a process we are familiar with our history of developing there since 2012. We are excited to have this well located property within the core Lehigh Valley area in our pipeline. We also have ready for development 520000 square foot three building industrial park in the north market of Charlotte, which is one of the strongest submarkets in that region with limited available development sites. As we continue to evaluate the current market and potential changes in demand for, we commence construction on this land. We are reviewing alternative site plans, really, one that would include two larger buildings rather than three slightly smaller buildings.

[00:06:55] Charlotte remains a dynamic logistics market with strong economic and population growth. We are very bullish on the long term trends in the region. Our existing development project in Charlotte is located in the Concord market, which, as you mentioned, last quarter have been one of the most active submarkets in Charlotte over the past 18 months in terms of absorption. But we believe that the covid-19 pandemic and progression of the virus in the Sunbelt region slowed the release of remaining vacant space over the past several months. We note that recent inquiries have picked up recently in the investment activity for land for development and acquisition of completed buildings remain strong in the Charlotte market. We also are excited for our first potential development project in Orlando this past July. We placed land under agreement that is expected to support the development of two buildings, totally 100, 95000 square feet, located just west of the Orlando International Airport. We toured this site last year around this time, but another developer tied up the land ahead of us given the changing market conditions as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, the CapitalSource. But the other buyer dried up during the spring. Upon learning of this issue, we quickly acted and re-engage with the seller and reach an agreement. The land purchase price is five point twenty five dollars million, subject to the completion of our diligence and required development approvals.

[00:08:18] The development pipeline in the Lehigh Valley, Charlotte and Orlando that it just described totals over one million square feet or 24 percent increase in square footage from where our portfolio stands today. The total development budget for these projects is approximately 89 million dollars and once completed, will further diversify our current geographic concentrations. We continue to seek acquisitions of both existing buildings and land for development in our targeted markets, given strong sector tailwinds, pricing and demand for industrial assets in many markets is equal to higher than pre pandemic levels. Market remains very competitive. A significant amount of the recent investment sales activity relates to large multiregional portfolios, those larger than one million square feet across multiple markets or relate to recently completed specialized e-commerce facilities with long term leases. These offerings are not fit for us at the moment, but we will continue to seek opportunities where we can execute creatively and add value, we have kept our ear to the ground and our firm back to the Orlando Lendio. We tied up during a period of uncertainty this past spring as an example of our efforts to find opportunities. The last update I'll touch on before passing it over to Anthony is around dispositions. Last March, we announced our intention to sell our two multi-storey office properties, five and seven Waterside Crossing, which we then almost immediately had to put on hold because of the covid-19 pandemic.

[00:09:46] I'm pleased to report that we now have those two buildings under agreement for sale for six point twenty five dollars million. In addition, we have another agreement in place to sell 55 Griffin Road s fully vacant office flex building at a price of one point four million dollars. Both sales are subject to customary closing conditions and the satisfactory completion of due diligence. The three properties to be sold represent 47 percent of Griffin's total office square footage, approximately 200 to 1000 square feet. There are currently approximately 42 percent leased. After the successful closing of these three dispositions, Griffin's remaining office portfolio will continue and only approximately two hundred and thirty two thousand square feet. Helvey eighty four and a half percent leased. Anthony will touch on some other disposition activity in his remarks. In conclusion, we believe Griffin is well positioned to benefit from the tailwinds in the logistics sector. We have a relatively young and modern portfolio of buildings located and strongly performing markets. As our rent collection data has shown, we have a stable tenant base. I encourage you to review the additional information and disclosures on our tenancy and on our overall company, the supplement we issued along with the earnings release yesterday evening. With that, I'll turn it over to Anthony.

[00:11:07] Thanks, Michael. I will now provide a bit more detail on our third quarter financial results, starting with rent collection, despite covid-19 challenges, essentially all of our logistics tenants. All right. Normal operating levels and rent payments have remained strong. Griffin collected ninety nine point nine percent of rent in each of June, July and August for this quarter inclusive of rent relief agreements. The only new piece of news related to rent collection and deferral requests is tied to one tenant that leases 59000 square feet in an industrial warehouse building in Connecticut. Subsequent to quarter end, this tenant requested rent relief under its lease that expires at the end of this calendar year, that tenant has paid or rent through September. Lease for foot for 59000 square feet will not be renewed as we haven't previously entered into a lease agreement with the adjoining tenant in the same building whereby the adjoining tenant will expand into that space after December 31st, 2020. Griffin has not determined if it will grant any relief to the tenant under the expiring lease. Our industrial warehouse portfolio was ninety four point three percent leased at the end of the third quarter, I was stabilized portfolio, which excludes the two spec buildings in North Carolina and our March acquisition in Orlando was ninety nine point seven percent leased. Both measures remained unchanged from the prior quarter. Michael already touched on the Charlotte market leasing environment, so I'll mention Orlando, where our only other significant industrial vacancy exists.

[00:12:39] We recently completed renovating the 52000 square foot vacant space in the building that we purchased in the second quarter, while the Orlando economy, which is reliant on tourism and hospitality, has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic market absorption. There has been solid. We are encouraged by recent tenant interest in our available space. Terms of leasing activity this past quarter, we signed three renewals totaling approximately 83000 square feet with positive trends on both a straight line and cash basis at sixteen point five percent and three point six percent, respectively. As you mentioned in previous calls, we are continuing to make progress on our 20 21 missing role of the seven hundred and forty seven thousand six hundred sixty square feet under leases that's scheduled to expire in 2021. All but one lease of one hundred eight thousand four hundred ninety five square feet, which expires on November 30th, 2021, either have which we know was pending or are in late stage renewal discussions. Our supplement has additional disclosures on our tendency. Our industrial warehouse in Hawaii was five point five million for the third quarter, up nine point three percent from last year's third quarter. Thus warehouse cash leasing anyway benefited from the addition of the three acquisitions in the Orlando, Florida market.

[00:14:01] The lease up of one of the spec buildings in North Carolina and to a lesser extent, improved occupancy in the existing portfolio, notably the lease up of refugees most recently completed building in the Lehigh Valley and increases in rental rates. These benefits were partially offset with free rent periods from new and renewed leases completed earlier this year, which impacted cash leasing in a way by about three hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Our office properties total approximately four hundred and thirty three thousand square feet and make up nine percent of our portfolio by square footage. But as with the successful clothes of the dispositions in the pipeline that Michael mentioned earlier, our remaining office footprint will be cut almost in half, down to approximately two hundred thirty two thousand square feet and will represent five percent of our current square footage. We expect that percentage to continue to decrease as we grow our industrial warehouse portfolio, our office portfolio with sixty four point seven percent leased as of the end of the third quarter. But excluding the properties under agreement for sale, the office for portfolio would be eighty four point five percent leased. We anticipate that occupancy and the office properties will remain challenged, especially as companies continue to rethink their space needs and delay making any long term commitments as a result of the pandemic. We reported general and administrative expenses of the twenty third quarter of two point three million, up six hundred and twenty two thousand dollars from the twenty nineteen third quarter the nine month period general and administrative expenses of six point eight million, or approximately one point two million from the 2019 nine month period.

[00:15:45] The increase in Jena expenses principally reflects increases in legal and consulting fees associated with Griffin's efforts to pursue convergence, Harry Reid and the strategic growth initiatives increase in expenses related to Griffin's nonqualified deferred compensation plan, higher stock option expenses and higher public company expenses related to various corporate matters, including the increase in the size of our board of directors. I also refer you to page 12 of our supplement, where we have provided additional details on our Gené expense. Here today to August, we have incurred approximately seven hundred fifty one thousand dollars in costs related to our conversion to a wheat and other strategic growth initiatives as previously announced, it remains our intention to select wheat status for 2021. Our income statement this period also reflects a new expense, change in fair value of financial instruments. Four hundred thousand dollars for the twenty third quarter and nine month period. This expense reflects changes in the fair value of the warrant and continued value rights that were issued as part of the part of the private placement that was completed in August.

[00:16:56] There are also liabilities associated with the warrant and contingently rights record it on the balance sheet as they are being classified as derivative financial instruments under ASIC a15 WDEF 10. It's worth noting that although the fair value of the warrant liability is reported, a five point four million as of August 31, 2020, the maximum amount that would be required to pay if the warrant were to be settled in cash is two million dollars. As we intend to become more effective at the start of 2021, we wanted to transition to additional metrics that we typically report in a supplemental presentation, we calculated gap measures such as EBITA for real estate, adjusted EBITA, FFO Core FFO and Cash Core FFO. I point you to the appendix section of our supplemental presentation for our definition of these metrics and reconciliations of these Mesic metrics to the appropriate uncap amounts would be found on slide seven through nine of the supplement. The metrics that I would like to focus on our FFO and core FFO. FFO, which we have defined consistent with Nereid FFO plus the add back of income taxes, was 2.5 million and seven point one million for the twenty third quarter and twenty twenty nine month period versus three million and seven point nine million in the respective prior year periods. The decreases reflected Gené expenses and the impact of the change in the fair value of our warrants, both of which I discussed previously, as well as higher interest expense related to an increase in mortgage debt, which more than offset the increase in leasing, in a way.

[00:18:37] Adjusting for the change in fair value of financial instruments, as well as non-recurring Gené related to our efforts to pursue pursue a reconversion and strategic growth initiatives, our core FFO was essentially flat at three million for the twenty twenty third quarter and up approximately four hundred ninety two thousand to eight point three million for the twenty twenty nine month period versus a twenty ninety nine month period similar to FFO core FFO was impacted by the high Gené expenses, mostly related to non-cash compensation expense and the higher interest expense previously noted. Our capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled three point nine million and consisted of point nine million for new building, construction and development of an infrastructure cost 28 million in industrial first generation tenant and building improvements related to leasing, and two point one million in industrial second generation tenant and building improvements related to leasing. The first generation tenant and building improvements were driven by recent leasing at 69 75 Ambassador Drive in the Lehigh Valley and 160 International Drive in Charlotte. Second generation tenant and building improvements were principally driven by over one million dollars spent in the third quarter related to a newly signed 10 year lease in New England Trefort.

[00:19:54] At the end of the third quarter, we had approximately sixty two point three million in liquidity, comprised of twenty seven point eight million of cash on hand, largely from our private placement transaction, which closed on August 24th and thirty four point five million available on our two revolving credit facilities. We have very limited near-term debt maturities, our revolvers expire in September of 2021, and we have the option to extend each of them for an additional year. The only other debt maturity prior to 2025 consists of an approximately four point one million mortgage on our two multi-storey office buildings, which are under review agreement for sale. As previously mentioned. I also want to discuss our overall leverage metrics as we develop most of our portfolio over time rather than to weaken recent acquisitions, believe that the book value of our buildings, which reflects substantial accumulated depreciation, is significantly below their market value on an aggregate basis. We also have landholdings that we believe are worth significantly more than book value and generate little earnings. I refer you to page 30 of this, quote, a supplement for details on our undeveloped land holdings. Additionally, we recognize that due to our current size, our expenses comprise a much larger percentage of leasing in a way than our peers.

[00:21:13] The combination of these factors impact our book value and income based leverage metrics. We believe that debt to enterprise value, which currently stands at approximately 35 percent, is a useful metric to evaluate our leverage. For additional leverage metrics, as well as a complete schedule of our debt, I point you to slide 23 to 25 in this quarter's supplemental presentation summary. We believe we have most of the infrastructure in place to support the future growth of our portfolio and expect to leverage these expenses going forward. Lastly, I touch on some updates regarding our land dispositions, the Meadowood land sale to a land conservation organization continues to progress to various local approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021. We also have listed out a few additional land sites under for sale on page 30 of our Q3 supplement, the most notable of which consists of two hundred eighty acres that are under an auction agreement to a solar developer for a minimum purchase price of six point eight million, subject to contingencies. Given the lengthy qualification and approvals process to ready the site for solar development. We would not expect this transaction to close until 2020 to. This concludes our third quarter earnings call. We look forward to having you join our virtual Investor Day on November 11th. Thank you for your interest.

