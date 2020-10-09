Victrex had a rough Q4 and said the coming year would be more of the same.

U.K. specialty chemicals producer Victrex (VTXPF, VTXPY) updated the market on its full-year trading in a recent announcement. I remain positive on the long-term prospects for the company, but have found the price not offering value when reviewing the company over the past few months.

Looking at the details of the trading statement, I see some cause for concern that trading has declined and shows few signs of picking up properly in the foreseeable future. While I am not concerned about the company’s long-term prospects, the short-term outlook is bleak. That could lead to a fall in the share price, which might present an attractive buying opportunity.

Business Isn’t Picking Up Much

While the company understandably emphasized the positive in its announcement, it was notable also for its caution. It said that some of its end-markets have improved only “slightly” since lows in demand earlier this year. Additionally, it described trading overall as “subdued”. That is not terrible, but equally, it is not a source of optimism for the short-term outlook.

What is most interesting is the fact that Q4 didn’t see much recovery. It is understandable that Q3 struggled, but Q4 (from August to September) was well after the end of lockdown in the U.K. and after the economy had started to return closer to normal in some end-markets, such as Asia. But the fact that Q4 was weak suggests that the company’s exposure to end-market sectors such as aerospace and automotive will be an ongoing drag for some quarters, or perhaps years, not just the sort of demand dip experienced at the pandemic peak by other companies.

Specifically, in Q4, revenue fell 27% to £55.7 million, and volumes were down by a similar percentage. The company said that it expected end-market demand to remain at around those levels.

The company did have some good news on longer-term strategic projects. For example, the PEEK product offering has had some new contract wins, albeit smallish ones, while a trial aiming to validation a new knee proposition in the medical division has resumed. These are welcome developments, but do not significantly impact the short-term outlook in the core business.

Margins are Under Pressure

Victrex called out an expected decline in its margins. This is due to the fact that it has a high fixed-cost base which subsists even when volumes decline, meaning that unit production costs increase. It said that this would continue throughout the coming financial year, as end demand remains subdued.

That is exacerbated by increased costs elsewhere. Victrex plans to reduce its workforce, which, while it may (or may not) save money longer term, will incur exceptional costs of £9.5 million in the current financial year. Additionally, the company mentioned that its preparations for the Brexit transition period ending at the end of 2020 include stockpiling and extra warehousing. This is sensible contingency planning, in my view, but it will also add some costs, which were not specified.

The Dividend Will Likely Be Restored

In May, Victrex deferred its interim dividend. At that time, it tied the timing of any payment to prevailing macroeconomic and end-market conditions in the months that followed. Those have not been good.

This time, the company announced that it expects to reinstate a dividend for the year. It was unclear whether this would be simply a final dividend or a combination of a final dividend and special dividend to compensate for the deferred interim dividend. Either way, it is good news that the dividend will return. The dividend record was one of the attractive things about the company until the Spring, and while the May deferral has dented that in my view, getting the dividend back will help to restore that reputation somewhat.

Conclusion: Look Out for a Buying Opportunity

There is some positive news to support the Victrex share price, specifically the expectation of dividend restoration. Indeed, the shares have steadily risen since the announcement earlier this week and are now up around 7% over the past few days. At that price level, I do not regard them as attractively priced, as I previously set out in "Victrex Plc.: Waiting For Further Price Weakness To Buy", which appeared when they were at a similar level to those seen this week.

However, the outlook in the coming year sounds pretty rough, with sales down substantially and profit margins reduced. That could be enough to cause a downward rerating of the shares, in which case, a buying opportunity will present itself. Even at current levels, I like the name for long-term stability and its high moat, but I don’t see great value at a P/E around 20x and a prospective P/E, based on the recent guidance, higher than that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.