The company announced a very compelling bolt-on deal which the market rightfully applauds, as the overall valuations are too high for me to consider shares here.

These operational achievements are furthermore awarded higher earnings multiples, although an earnings multiple in the low thirties looks rather high.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) announced a nice bolt-on deal which makes perfect sense as the company has an under-leveraged balance sheet and is buying a good business at very modest valuations. Complementary synergies and cheap debt have real potential to boost earnings per share in a meaningful way.

An Overview

STERIS is a provider of healthcare products and services used in procedures, devices, vaccines and biologics. The company is quite a large and established business with $3 billion in sales, the vast majority from recurring income streams.

The company reports its revenues across three segments. The healthcare segment is by far the largest segment with two-thirds of revenues, including sterile products, reusable procedure instruments, etc. Applied Sterilization technologies make up a fifth of sales, mostly comprehending sterilization and testing services for medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. These activities are complemented by a smaller life science segment, which is responsible for one in every seven dollars in revenues. This includes consumable products, specialty services etc. for vaccine and biopharma customers.

The company has seen steady growth in recent years. Between 2015 and 2020, the company has grown sales by more than 50% on a cumulative basis to $3.0 billion as operating margins rose by five points towards 20% of sales, resulting in operating earnings more than doubling over this period of time.

This is quite impressive, even if growth was, to an important extent, driven by the $1.9 billion purchase of Synergy Health in 2014. Looking even back longer in time, the achievements look even more impressive as this was a business with just a little over a billion in sales a decade ago, while margins were stuck around 10%.

The steady increase in both sales and margins has created a lot of value for shareholders. Trading around $30 in 2012, shares have seen a steady rise and hit the $100 mark in 2018. Following the initial negative COVID-19 reaction, shares are now trading at a fresh high of $185 per share.

In May, the company reported its results for the fiscal year 2020. The company reported sound growth despite the impact of COVID-19, with sales up 9% to $3.03 billion and reported operating earnings up sharply to $537 million. After interest and taxes, this translates into earnings of $4.76 per share based on a total share count of 85 million shares. Adjusted earnings came in as high as $5.64 per share with the majority of the discrepancy resulting from amortization charges, and, to a smaller extent, restructuring charges.

Net debt of $830 million was quite manageable with adjusted EBIT already running around $600 million, as the EBITDA number includes some smaller depreciation expenses as well, for leverage ratios below 1.5 times. Net debt fell to $766 million at the end of the first quarter, although sales fell by low single digits amidst the impact of COVID-19.

Currently trading around $185 per share, equity of the business is valued at $15.7 billion, valuing the entire operation at around $16.5 billion. This is equivalent at approximately 5.5 times sales, an EBITDA multiple in the mid-twenties, and 33 times adjusted earnings, steep multiples by all means.

A Substantial Deal

At the start of October, STERIS announced a substantial deal. The company will acquire Key Surgical in an $850 million transaction, with the deal tag reduced to $810 million if we correct for the tax synergies as a result from the deal.

Key Surgical has been around for more than 30 years, providing consumable products to hospitals and surgical facilities. The company is set to contribute $170 million in sales, implying a 4.8 times sales multiple has been paid, while STERIS trades around 5.5 times sales.

Adjusted EBIT of $50 million reveals margins close to 30%, which is superior to the margins reported by STERIS around 20%, as this looks quite compelling. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on the $810 million deal tag, I see incremental earnings before tax at $18 million, or about $15 million after tax, having the potential to boost earnings by nearly twenty cents per share!

Lower interest rates have the potential for greater accretion as pre-tax synergies of $10-15 million could further add to accretion, creating a real roadmap for earnings north of $6 per share under more normalized conditions.

Net debt will overnight double to around $1.6 billion. Knowing that STERIS generated EBITDA somewhere in the $600 million range, this number will probably see a boost towards $650-$700 million as a result of the deal, resulting in a leverage ratio pegged around 2.2 to 2.4 times.

Good Deal, No Imminent Appeal

Shares of STERIS moved up about $6 to $181 in response to the deal, only to keep rising to current levels at $185 per share. This $6 move as an initial response corresponds to about half a billion in value being created on an $810 million deal, suggesting a real vote of confidence by the market.

I see the rationale for that as I can easily see about $0.30-$0.40 per share accretion after factoring in the earnings contribution of the deal, cheaper financing costs and synergies. Hence, I think shares trade around 30 times adjusted earnings. However, these are adjusted with some cash restructuring costs typically excluded, as leverage has risen to little over 2 times already, limiting the potential for a larger deal in the immediate term.

Hence, I think the deal is great, as investors have recognized. The reality is that, while the deal is very good, overall valuations are quite steep, perhaps too much, after all, shares have doubled over the past two and a half years.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.