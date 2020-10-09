We believe the stock of Ark Restaurants (ARKR), a niche operator of specialty restaurants with a 37-year operating history, offers investors a great "unlock and recovery" opportunity. It is only during these past few months, like any other restaurant business, that this company has been hit really hard. We believe, given that the stock is trading at -50% of pre-pandemic levels, that ARKR is at an inflection point. From the current price, we see a buying opportunity and potential 67% upside, as Ark Restaurants has seen the worst and looks towards recovery with limited downside. According to Yelp, 61% of all restaurants in the industry have closed for good, and with Ark being a survivor in our opinion, it will have less competition and likely more customer traffic in the future.

As of September, most of the restaurants have turned cash flow positive, and on a whole, the company has managed to breakeven with only -$200,000 in monthly cash burn [a marginal sum for the company]. We think the company will touch steady-state revenues/EPS by FY09/2022 and erase all Covid-19 related losses in its stock price next year as investors discount a recovery back to "normal". The company is underfollowed and doesn't have any coverage on the Street.

Company Overview

Ark Restaurants is based in New York and was founded 37 years ago in 1983 by Michael Weinstein, who is also the current CEO. Michael Weinstein, being the founder and CEO of Ark Restaurants for 37 years, suggests stable management and leadership.

Source: Ryan P. on Yelp (left), David M. on Yelp (right)

Robert restaurant at Columbus Circle, with views of Central Park

The company owns and operates 20 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts and catering operations in 6 locations: New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, Nevada and the gulf coast of Alabama. Looking at a few of Ark's restaurants in their prime locations (including but not limited to, Bryant Park Grill & El Rio Grande in New York; America & Broadway Burger Bar in Las Vegas; On the Beach & Rustic Inn in Florida), we were able to get a feel for the interiors in each of these venues. Each of these locations has immaculate design and appeal, with a 'white-cloth' finish which led to a hefty '$$$$' bill for anyone choosing to dine there. To conclude, Ark Restaurants provides expensive meals and formal dining to its customers, and each of their restaurants operate on a single-entity basis versus a chain of restaurants.

The company runs specialty restaurants like Darden Restaurants (DRI) does. It does not run chain-restaurants, like Yum! Brands (YUM), McDonald's (MCD) or Chipotle (CMG). Each of Ark Restaurants' has to earn its own brand-loyalty and sales growth, which they cannot leverage amongst one another.

Price Target & Evaluation

For Ark Restaurants, we have a price target of $20.00 which represents 67% upside from today's price. To reach this price target, we have used our estimated EPS of $1.24 on a steady-state FY09/2022, and a P/E of 16.0x, which when multiplied gave us our price target of $20.00. The explanation of why we used FY22 estimates as our benchmark for EPS is because earnings were distorted as a result of Covid-19 for this fiscal year and a portion of next FY09/2021. At the current price, we think the stock shows limited downside risks and has seen the worst from the severe effects of the Covid-19.

Other Reasons to Invest in Ark Restaurants

Given that the stock is down -50% YTD from pre-crisis levels, we see recovery in the cards, as the company reaches an inflection and looks to rebound. Ark Restaurants, worthy to note, is expected to have a healthy FCF per share of $2.42 on FY22e, which can be used towards organic growth, buybacks, or resumption of its $1.00/share attractive dividend payout. With 61% of the restaurants closing their doors, Ark Restaurants - a notable survivor during these difficult times - will see increased market share.

Covid-19

It goes without saying that Covid-19 has had a significantly negative impact on the food services industry. In spite of all that has developed and the resulting aftermath in the last 9 months, we see an inflection point as things start to turn the corner. Ark Restaurants started their fiscal year just ended in 09/2020 quite optimistically, with revenue up 7.3% and same-store sales also up by 3.5% for the first quarter [ended Dec 2019] compared to the prior year and continuing through February. But when Covid-19 started to spread in March, US government began to impose lockdowns, which resulted in declining traffic, and temporary closures of all restaurants for the last two weeks of March. Ark Restaurants didn't benefit from drive-through and delivery because they didn't provide these services, yet the company was able to fare less poorly compared to others who posted significantly greater losses.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Note: Bloomberg data for year-end EPS for FY 2019 is adjusted for the loss of the closure of Dunkirk Park (Boston), will get into this later on in this article. Unadjusted would have been $0.76 per share.

Seasonality - Refer to Quarterly figures above: If you notice, the fiscal 3rd [ending June] and 4th quarters [ending Sept] are much higher in revenues and EPS because they include the spring and summer holiday and tourism periods [March-September]. A large part of the next year-end results will focus on the 2H and how well that fares. Even though the 1H is uncertain [see last paragraph and quote by CEO in this section], depending on the strength of the 2H, it will help pull top and bottom-line figures to a more favorable outlook. Since the peak quarters for this new year are still 6 months away, it gives the company more time to benefit from a recovery from Covid-19.

As a result of the restaurant temporary closures, Ark Restaurants had significantly cut both variable and fixed expenses by furloughing employees, getting rent reductions and reducing utilities expense, etc. Despite these emergency measures, the company still reported large losses in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. However, in the third quarter, as state and local governments lifted "stay at home" orders and mandatory shut-down requirements in May and June 2020, the company began to reopen its restaurants. On a whole, while CFO [cash flow from operations] was -$2.5 million for the June-end quarter, management has indicated in August that monthly cash flow was -$200,000, which is a nominal amount. In the company's conference call, they mentioned that they are cash flow positive prior to their corporate overheads. With the overall economy opening up and rebounding from Covid-19, we are cautiously optimistic that the company will soon achieve positive CFO.

Given below are the names of some of the restaurants that have been operating in varying capacities since they opened during 3Q, and whether they are demonstrating cash flow positive/negative positions:

ALL properties located in Alabama have been reopened. Alabama is cash flow positive, despite closing Gulf Shores which is the biggest generator of cash flow for Ark Restaurants in Alabama.

In the midst of high Covid-19 cases and being a designated hotspot, Florida has been on the whole cash flow positive and has opened ALL properties.

Sequoia in Washington, D.C. is doing well but limited dining is an issue.

New York City restaurants are still struggling, and the recent announcements of closure restrictions in 9 NYC zip codes [none of which impacts Ark Restaurants directly] indicate that a more robust recovery is still at least a few months away.

Fine dining at Sequoia restaurant in Washington D.C. [Sequoia Website]

As a new fiscal year starts this month, the problem is still limited seating capacities and the inability to host events, which are both decent sources of revenue. Without these two areas reaching normalcy for the company's service offerings, it is hard for Ark Restaurants to reach a cash flow positive position in all of its properties.

Going into the new fiscal year, we think that the company will soon hit an inflection point, and things will start to rebound. As the restaurant industry begins to open up, Ark Restaurants will benefit from greater traction as dining capacities improve and there are fewer players in the market. Despite this positive read-through from an industry level, the December month in Q1FY09/2021 will still be tough on the company as it is an 'unknown' period revolving around the holiday season and booking of events may not occur. In New York, it is highly unlikely that the company will produce positive cash flow, as stated by CEO Michael Weinstein in the company's 3Q conference call:

We will not make money in the December quarter. If anything, it will negatively impact the amount of cash we have on our balance sheet because we have deposits for people that are planning Christmas parties. That's not going to happen.

- Michael Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Ark Restaurants

But then again, we have to look past these last few months, and onto the next calendar 2021 which will be much more encouraging because things will start to resume back to a pre-Covid-19 pace.

Our Estimates Going Forward for Revenue and EPS

For revenue and EPS, we predict that on a normal year, the EPS should begin to stabilize but as stated earlier - the 1H will probably still be poor, and everything depends on 2H sales with the important months of summer in that period. So, we are being conservative and predict an EPS of $0.57 for FY09/2021 which is still a good recovery from the current year EPS. In the FY22, we see EPS recovering to much more normal levels of $1.24 [compared to EPS in FY17 and FY18 which was $1.14 and $1.31, respectively] according to our estimates. We are optimistic that this recovery will reflect very positively in the stock price [please see our full year estimates in white text below]

PPP Cheques from CARES Act

Under the CARES Act, Ark Restaurants was eligible for and received $15 million in PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans that came in April-May 2020. Some of this $15 million are taken directly as cash and added to the balance sheet, whereas the rest is taken on a loan basis. The loans are extremely attractive because they have only 1% interest expense on a two-year maturity because they are acting as a stimulus package from the government relative to regular loan rates. As you can see below, the PPP cheque amount is shown in the June quarter 10-Q cash flow statement:

Source: 10-Q

Debt & Cash Position

Ark Restaurants has $45.5 million in debt [which includes PPP loans] and $21 million in cash. Notably, the company's roughly $20 million in debt is attributable to their recent purchase of JB's on the Beach, Shuckers [Florida] and Oyster House, Gulf Shores [Alabama]. Both of these purchases were with the land and building, indicating that the company is now their own landlords at those sites, and this creates a lot of hidden value in assets and real estate. Additionally, if the need for more liquidity and cash flow should arise, the company can turn to "sale leasebacks", which Ark Restaurants management mentioned themselves in their conference call.

Sale Leasebacks Option

We essentially created Rustic Inn, for instance, which is our best 1 of the 4, but Gulf Shores is not far behind. We bought Rustic Inn for $7.5 million, when it was earning $1.5 million. Pre-pandemic, it was earning $3.5 million. We believe that given current interest rates, on a sale-leaseback, we could give up $1 million of rent and probably get $12 million, $13 million for that property.

- Michael Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Ark Restaurants

A sale leaseback can easily result in an incremental $20 million or more in cash. Importantly, Ark Restaurants would be net debt neutral at that point, cash on the balance sheet would equal total debt. Management indicated that a sale-leaseback would only be done as a backup plan if the need arises, it is our expectation that the company will not have to resort to this strategy.

Healthy FCF Generation

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

On a normal FY09/2019, Ark Restaurants generated a very attractive and robust FCF yield of 17%. Over the last 5-year period, other than FY 2017 which had high CapEx, the company has generated good free cash flows. The current market cap has dropped, due to the pandemic-induced drop in the stock price, to $40.6 million with a negative TTM FCF per share of -$1.38. We expect FCF to recover soon on a normal year, and we estimate for the FY21e and FY22e that the FCF yield will recover to an attractive 16.6% and 20.9% [on low CapEx], respectively.

Attractive Buying Opportunity: -50% YTD

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The stock is down 50% and has minimal downside risk at this point, in our opinion. We think the stock has been past the worst in terms of Covid-19 and things will begin to rebound.

Ark Restaurants is a survivor and has a 37-year track record spanning various economic cycles. Having their restaurants in difference cities helps mitigate the risks stemming from having 'all their eggs in just one basket'. Being diversified in 6 locations helped them immensely during this period. If all their restaurants were located in New York City, for instance, then they would be in a much more precarious position.

They got through this period relatively unscathed and half of the industry has tumbled right before them. This statement, and given the stock's current valuation, speaks volumes to the value of this company which is trading at 6.3x on adjusted FY09/2019 EPS of $1.89, and a trailing dividend yield of 8.3% [based on last year's annual dividend per share of $1.00, discontinued in 02/2020]. The dividend may be reinstated looking ahead in 2HFY21.

Restaurant Industry Recovery

The lockdown restrictions are starting to be uplifted, as more food establishments are opening up and are being allowed to increase seating capacity. Restaurant stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), Starbucks (SBUX), and Dave & Buster's (PLAY) are looking to rebound with increasing customer traffic. The daily number of cases are starting to drop in key areas where Ark Restaurants' restaurants are located - places such as Las Vegas, New York, and Florida.

Source: worldometer.com

Most restaurant owners have bled through their cash reserves and have not been able to survive. The fact that Ark Restaurants has come through this harsh period relatively unscathed, with so many other restaurant owners having gone under, is a good sign because Ark Restaurants will have less competition going forward. It is estimated, that 32,109 restaurants will permanently close according to Yelp - this means more business and market share for Ark Restaurants.

Restaurants and bars continue to see the greatest number of permanent closures during the pandemic, with 61% of those currently shuttered slated to never reopen

- Report from Yelp

Revenue Segmentation by Region and Sales Comp

Same-Store Sales [SSS] for the FY09/2019 had gains of 0.3% YoY. Q4 [ended Sept 2019] numbers had a healthy +3.5% SSS growth. Las Vegas, New York and Florida are the regions which contribute the most to aggregate revenues:

Source: 10-K

Loss on closure of Durgin-Park Restaurant in Boston

As you can see above, the "Loss on closure of Durgin-Park Restaurant" account in Boston's Faneuil Hall reduced net income by a significant amount. Had this one-time expense not been there, then adjusted EPS for the year would have been $1.89, or a 44% increase from last year's EPS.

Catalysts

Easing of Lockdown Restrictions

Easing of lockdown restrictions on number of restaurants allowed to operate, social distancing, and seating capacity will help Ark Restaurants recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Covid-19: Past the worst

We are past the worst now as daily Covid-19 cases began to turn the corner past their peak period at the beginning of August. This is a healthy sign that this stock will recover from a -50% YTD price and lead to gains for shareholders.

Looking Ahead: Restaurant Acquisitions

We know it doesn't seem probable right now, given the debt and expense from this rough period that the company has to give priority for, but down the road inorganic growth by acquiring another restaurant through rent/purchase will be a definite catalyst to grow the top-line.

Earnings Surprise

Due to easy comparisons YoY, we expect earnings results to show staggering growth numbers that will attract investors to invest in ARKR's stock. Same Store Sales [SSS] growth will see big percentage gains YoY and will be impressive at first glance to anyone looking to buy ARKR.

Resumption and eventual growth in Dividends

Resumption of dividends projected to occur in FY09/2021 at a $1/share annual dividend payout, with eventual further growth going forward.

Risks

Competition

Increased competition will be a risk for Ark Restaurants.

Debt

Debt may not reduce as promised by management. Even though Ark Restaurants has strategies set in place to handle this like "sale leasebacks", but nothing is certain, and this could be an issue.

Closure of a Restaurant

One restaurant not doing well could affect overall results, and the process of closure could be costly [as was the case with Durgin Restaurant Park, Boston].

Tourism

Tourism, an indicator correlated to improved restaurant sales and traffic, may not improve towards the 2H of FY21 and looking ahead. People may still not want to travel. This could pose a risk and detrimentally impact financial results if people don't travel to locations where Ark Restaurants' properties are located.

Conclusion

With minimal downside and the stock having gone past the worst, we see upside of 67%. The company reached breakeven point, with only -$200,000 in monthly cash burn and most restaurant cash flow positive. The outlook for 2H FY09/2021 looks encouraging as the "unlock and recovery" opportunity looks favorable for Ark Restaurants. All in all, Ark Restaurants looks set for recovery and a bullish comeback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.