1H 2020 results were better than expected, and the market expects the company's strong growth momentum to be sustained in 2H 2020.

It was reported in the media that Tsingtao Brewery is acquiring Nestlé's bottled water business in China, and I have a mixed view on the company's diversification into non-beer businesses.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese beer company Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCPK:TSGTF) (OTCPK:TSGTY) [168:HK].

This is an update of my prior initiation article on Tsingtao Brewery on July 9, 2020. Tsingtao Brewery's share price has increased by +7% from HK$60.95 as of July 8, 2020, to HK$65.30 as of October 7, 2020, since my initiation. The company trades at 31.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 1.3%.

It was recently reported in the media that Tsingtao Brewery is acquiring Nestlé S.A.'s (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY) bottled water business in China, and I have a mixed view on Tsingtao Brewery's diversification into non-beer businesses. On the positive side of things, the bottled water market in China has good growth prospects. On the flip side, the diversification into non-beer businesses could divert management attention away from Tsingtao Brewery's core beer business.

1H 2020 results were better than expected, and the market expects the company's strong growth momentum to be sustained in 2H 2020. The key positive is that the coronavirus pandemic has been relatively well-contained in Mainland China, although downside risks to consumer demand still exist such as floods and a colder winter.

Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I retain my Neutral rating on Tsingtao Brewery.

Readers have the option of trading in shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers TSGTF and TSGTY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 168:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million, and market capitalization is above $13 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Tsingtao Brewery shares listed in Hong Kong include Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, and First State Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Diversification Into Non-Beer Businesses In The Spotlight

Reuters reported on August 28, 2020, that Tsingtao Brewery will acquire Nestlé S.A.'s bottled water business in China. As part of the acquisition, Tsingtao Brewery will own domestic brand Dashan Yunnan Shan Quan and have the rights to distribute the global brand Nestlé Pure Life via a licensing agreement. Nestlé S.A.'s international brands like Perrier, San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are not part of this deal, according to another news article published by Yicai Global.

Based on a December 2019 Euromonitor report on the bottled water market in China, Nestlé S.A. has a 1.7% market share of the country's bottled water industry in terms of off-trade sales volume in 2019, and this market share figure includes Nestlé S.A.'s ownership of domestic bottled water company, Yunnan Dashan Beverage Co. Ltd. The Dashan Yunnan Shan Quan and Nestlé Pure Life brands were the 8th and 11th most popular bottled water brands in China with market shares of 1.3% and 0.4% respectively last year.

The Chinese bottled water industry has attractive growth prospects. Euromonitor expects the sales value and sales volume of the bottled water market (off-trade sales) in China to grow by CAGRs of +9% and +5% respectively for the 2019-2024 period. The Euromonitor report published in December 2019 noted that "as consumers become more concerned about their healthy lifestyles, they tend to drink bottled water instead of other soft drinks such as carbonates." In contrast, Euromonitor sees sales volume for the Chinese beer market contracting by a CAGR of -2% between 2019 and 2024, although that will be offset by premiumization trends and the resulting increase in overall unit prices for the industry.

According to the IPO prospectus of Nongfu Spring, China's largest bottled water company, the market size of the Chinese bottled water industry was approximately RMB201.7 billion in 2019. This implies that Nestlé S.A. is estimated to have generated RMB3.4 billion of revenue from its bottled water business in China last year.

Notably, this is not the first time that Tsingtao Brewery is diversifying beyond its core beer business. The company launched new soda water products earlier, and it has also previously indicated its intention to enter the whisky and other distilled spirits markets in the future. Tsingtao Brewery had earlier guided for the new soda water business to achieve revenue and earnings of RMB1 billion and RMB100 million in three to five years' time.

On one hand, there could be synergies between Tsingtao Brewery's core beer business and its new soda water and bottled water businesses, with respect to the sharing of the company's existing production facilities and distribution channels between the beer and non-beer businesses. Furthermore, the bottled water market in China is expected to grow faster than the domestic beer market.

On the other hand, the diversification into non-beer businesses could divert management attention away from Tsingtao Brewery's core beer business. Tsingtao Brewery is in the midst of a turnaround (faster top-line growth and higher profit margins in the past two years), as the company shifts from a "1+N" (one main Tsingtao brand and a number of other supporting brands) brand strategy to a more focused "1+1" (flagship mid- to high-end brand Tsingtao and mid- to high-end brand Laoshan) brand strategy, and optimizes its product mix by increasing sales contribution of premium brands and products. In addition, Tsingtao Brewery could also be perceived as a "weaker proxy" for the Chinese beer market in the future, and investors could possibly switch out to other Chinese brewery stocks.

1H 2020 Results Were Better Than Expected And The Market Expects Strong Growth Momentum In 2H 2020

Tsingtao Brewery reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 31, 2020, and the financial performance exceeded market expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +13.8% YoY from RMB1,631 million in 1H 2019 to RMB1,855 million in 1H 2020 despite a -5.3% YoY decline in revenue from RMB16,551 million to RMB15,679 million over the same period. Gross margin expansion and good cost control helped to more than offset the negative impact of the contraction in its top line on Tsingtao Brewery's bottom line in the first half of the year.

Tsingtao Brewery's sales volume decreased by -6.8% YoY in 1H 2020, which was no surprise, taking into account the lockdown measures initiated in many parts of Mainland China in the early part of 2020 to contain Covid-19. But it is encouraging that Tsingtao Brewery's average selling price rose +1.7% YoY in the first half of the year, which suggests that Tsingtao Brewery's product premiumization strategy continues to deliver results. This is evidenced by the fact that the company's gross profit margin also expanded by +170 basis points YoY to 41.8% in 1H 2020. Tsingtao Brewery's high-end products include Tsingtao Augerta and Tsingtao Classic 1903 among others, accounted for approximately 22% of the company's total sales volume in 1H 2020.

The company also benefited from good cost control, as its selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses decreased by -4.1% YoY and -14.8% YoY, respectively, in the first half of this year. The lower operating expenses were attributed to a mix of factors including increased operating efficiency, reduced marketing activities in 1Q 2020 due to Covid-19, and lower social security payments as the government eased business costs. All of the factors above combined to help Tsingtao Brewery achieve a stronger-than-expected earnings growth in 2H 2020.

Going forward, sell-side analysts expect Tsingtao Brewery to increase its net profit attributable to shareholders by +12% YoY to RMB2,081 million in FY 2020, while the company's revenue is expected to decline marginally by -1% YoY to RMB27,695 million this year. This compares favorably with the company's -5.3% YoY decline in revenue and +13.8% YoY earnings growth in 1H 2020. Although floods in 3Q 2020 and a colder winter in 4Q 2020 and 1Q 2021 could have some negative impact on Tsingtao Brewery's sales in the second half of the year, Covid-19 has been well-contained in Mainland China which should limit downside risks relating to a potential tightening of social distancing and lockdown measures.

Valuation

Tsingtao Brewery trades at 37.7 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 31.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$65.30 as of October 7, 2020. In comparison, the stock's 5-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 28.1 times and 26.5 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects Tsingtao Brewery's ROE to improve from 10.0% in FY 2019 to 10.1% in FY 2020 and 11.5% in FY 2021.

Tsingtao Brewery offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Tsingtao Brewery trades at a slightly lower consensus forward P/E multiples and offers slightly higher consensus forward dividend yields as compared to the company's key Hong Kong-listed beer company peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Tsingtao Brewery

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited OTCPK:BDWBF) OTCPK:BDWBY) 60.0 36.7 6.8% 10.7% 0.6% 0.9% China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited OTCPK:CRHKY) OTC:CRHKF) 49.4 35.2 13.1% 16.8% 0.7% 1.1%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Tsingtao Brewery are diversification activities that do not create value for the company and its shareholders, and a longer-than-expected time for the company's product premiumization strategy to deliver positive results.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Tsingtao Brewery shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.