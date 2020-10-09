Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Now that earnings season is starting to ramp up, dividend growth investors are going to be paying close attention to this quarter's trend. As discussed in our last update, uncertainty has returned to the markets. Several Provinces are dealing with a second wave of COVID-19 and there is a real possibility that governments will rollback re-opening efforts in a material way.

The question for DGIs then becomes, will dividend growth be impacted? If the first round of shutdowns was any indication, the answer is: most likely.

It begins this week as one of the first companies on tap to raise dividends is in the spotlight. As a reminder, the Canadian markets are closed on Monday in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

There is no update to share with respect to All-Stars from the past couple of weeks. However, I did want to bring investors' attention to an under-appreciated trend - gold stocks are once again become reliable dividend payers.

No, I'm not a gold bug. However, I do believe in having gold exposure as part of a broader diversification strategy. Unfortunately, most dividend investors soured on the gold industry after a slew of cuts and suspensions back in the early part of the last decade.

At the time, the industry was caught off guard by a prolonged gold bear market and most were saddled with high debt loads after considerable mismanagement. The only All-Star in the gold industry that has proven to be reliable is Franco-Nevada (FNV)[TSX:FNV].

The good news? It appears that the industry as learnt from their past mistakes. The industry is considerably less leveraged (many have little-to-no debt), they continue to make capital decisions based on much lower gold prices, and they are much more disciplined on the M&A front. Most are generating strong cash flows at prices anywhere above $1,100 an ounce. This gives them considerable margin of safety.

It is also why dividends are being re-instated and are growing at a pretty decent clip. Case in point, last week Yamana Gold (AUY)[TSX:YRI] announced it was raising the annual dividend by another 50% to $0.105 per share. It marks the third time the company has raised dividends this year.

B2Gold (BTG)[TSX:BTO] is another one that has raised dividends multiple times this year. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)[TSX:KL]? It has quietly put together a 3-year streak after it began paying a dividend in 2017.

The list goes on but suffice to say, investors looking for dividend growth may do well to look at some of these gold stocks as viable income stocks.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF)[TSX:SRU.UN]

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 8.67%

8.67% Earnings: N/A

What can investors expect: SmartCentres REIT is one of Canada's leading retail REITs. The company has a small six-year dividend growth streak and has consistently raise the monthly dividend in mid-October. The raise typically comes independent of earnings and is announced along with the monthly dividend declaration which comes mid-month.

Considering the retail industry has arguably been one of the hardest hit industries as a result of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that SmarCentres will extend the dividend growth streak in 2020.

In fact, most are worried about a potential dividend cut. The longer this pandemic drags on, the worse it gets for retail. We have already seen a massive shift to eCommerce and it is a trend that is likely to continue.

The good news for SmartCentres, it counts Walmart (WMT) as its largest tenant. In fact, it is the backbone of the company's assets - 73% of its 166 properties are anchored by Walmart.

The bad news is that collection rates weren't great during the second quarter. It averaged around 76% between April-June which was below what the market was expecting. Although it has since rebounded (~95%), the company has proven to be vulnerable in a shutdown despite having Walmart as an anchor.

Is a dividend cut on the way? Not according to company CEO who has been quite vocal during this pandemic - the dividend is sustainable.

All this being considered, what is the most likely course of action? No action. Although I have learnt to never take the CEO at their word in terms of the dividend, the company does seem well positioned to make good on its promise of no dividend cut.

In the second quarter ending June 2020, the payout ratio as a percentage of FFO and ACFO was 105.8% and 106.6% respectively. Although a payout ratio above 100% is not sustainable over the long term, it is quite respectable considering the low collection rates during that period. Now that collection rates are expected to be back above 95%, it is likely the payout ratios are back to sustainable levels.

