I don't see a long-term investment case yet, but there is a one-year price upside I expect to coincide with more detail on the Asian sale proceeds, so on that basis, from a short termist perspective, it's a buy.

British retailing behemoth Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF, OTCQX:TSCDY) published its interim results this week. There is quite a bit of good news contained therein. I remain downbeat about long-term prospects for the U.K. retail sector but do see short short-to-medium term upside for Tesco, given its current low share price and some good news in the results.

Sales are Up, Profits are Down

While revenue was up, that was driven by the key British Isles business. On a statutory basis, revenue was up less than one percent. Free cash flow and operating profit were both down, and the large debt pile was barely dented.

I think the U.K. retail landscape remains difficult even for Tesco, which is a seasoned, skilled participant and indeed market leader. So, I see limited room for sustainable growth for the company in its key markets in the short term. However, while the company did not include its normal EPS metric in the announcement due to a number of variables, it provided a 'pro forma' adjusted diluted EPS of 7.56p. For the interim results, on that basis, the full year P/E equivalent would come out at around 14x.

An Increased Dividend - Positive for the Investment Case

Perhaps, the most interesting part of the results from an investing perspective was the company's announcement that it would pay an interim dividend of 3.2p, an increase of 20% over the prior year.

This was described in the press as "in line with policy", but note that the policy is not a 20% increase, it is that the interim dividend is to equate to 35% of the prior year's final dividend payout level. The company reiterated its previous guidance that it expects a full-year payout level of 50% i.e. the dividend is covered 2x.

The dividend increase sounds attractive, and it is to the company's credit that it has continued to pay dividends during the pandemic despite some political criticism of that choice. However, recall that the dividend had been suspended for some years. It is only now beginning its journey back to where it used to be before the suspension. Indeed, the latest interim dividend of 3.2p, while it is a substantial increase on last year, only restores the interim dividend level to where it sat in 2007. Tesco management have had a difficult few years, and I give them credit for working to rebuild the dividend. I am simply pointing out that the long-term dividend case ought to be viewed through a backward-looking as well as forward-looking analytical lens.

As I pointed out in a previous piece on sector peer Morrison's (OTCPK:MRWSF, OTCPK:MRWSY) (Morrison's: Dividend Remains A Bright Spot In Tough Market), the attractiveness of the Morrison's dividend is in part a compensation for the long-term price depreciation of the shares. It may be that Tesco can be seen in a similar vein: while the share price has traded stubbornly in the same band for years (rarely breaking above 250p on a sustained basis - it closed at 213p after the interim results), offering the prospect of juicy increases in payouts makes the shares look more attractive. Personally, I am skeptical of that approach: there are higher yielding shares in the FTSE-100 with less unpredictability in the past few years when it comes to payouts, so while dividends are helpful, a solid investment case for the company requires the opportunity for capital appreciation, not just yield.

Asian Sale Could be a One-Off Stirrup

The company has been selling its operations in Thailand and Malaysia, where - in Thailand at least, from my own experience - it is a substantial player. It guided that it expects completion by the end of this year and that it foresees £8.2bn of proceeds, with around £5bn earmarked for capital return. We don't know how this will be returned, and a share buyback may not show the full benefit. The company did say that it expects a share consolidation after the sale and suggested that the share base could fall by 24%. But, for analytical purposes, if the return is as simple as a dividend, based on the current market cap of £21bn, it could equate to a special dividend of around 50p per share.

I don't think that this is reflected in the current share price, so could be a short-term stirrup to the share price when the final plan is announced later this year or early next.

Clubcard Plus Continues to Grow

Tesco has lately been running a "Clubcard Prices" offer which I find strategically confused. It offers a further discount on specified products for members of its Clubcard loyalty scheme. I find it odd because there is a general pricing message (as seen, for example, in its "Aldi Price Match" campaign), and there is a loyalty through rewards points message (which is Clubcard), but combining them threatens to confuse shoppers. Non-Clubcard members may feel the pricing is less competitive if they cannot access the discounts, for example. Overall, it is a little confusing, at best.

In the results, the company said that it was "rewarding loyal customers" by extending the discounts to 2,000 product lines, which is a lot. I don't buy this - the loyalty scheme is its own reward. But what I think may be happening is the company may be trying to emphasise the cash value of Clubcard membership, to encourage people to sign up for its Clubcard Plus concept, which I outlined here. In the latest results, the company didn't break out membership numbers, but it did say that Clubcard Plus continues to grow its subscriber base and that the positive impact on basket size has been larger than anticipated.

The Bank Continues to be a Drag

The company's banking division reported an operating loss before exceptional items of £155m, versus an £87m profit at the same point last year. The company also guided that it expects an operating loss for the year of between £175m and £200m. Given that it has already booked the lion's share of that in the first half, it suggests that the worst may be behind it.

The loss is driven by provision for potential bad debts and reduced custom, reflecting reduced footfall instore. The company had explained earlier in the year that customers are now shopping less frequently instore, with higher basket sizes.

Clearly, the bank's performance is way out of line with the rest of the group.

These are not insignificant losses, so the investment case for the company is impacted by what view one takes on them: whether it is a one-off cyclical dip caused by the economic crunch, or simply the start in a long-lasting deterioration. The company tended to the former view, noting that capital ratios and liquidity remain good. It did note, however, that it will review any to macroeconomic forecasts and that that could lead to further bad debt provisions being made, or some of those already made being released back.

Realistically, I think that only time will tell how the bank fares during the current recession and whether further losses may be incurred beyond the end of this financial year.

Conclusion: Tesco Is Headed in the Right Direction

The company is sitting only 10p or so above its year lows, at 216p. But its results are decent, and if the final dividend sees a similar increase in percentage terms as the interim dividend, the prospective yield on a total payout of around 11p is a little over 5%, which is attractive.

Additionally, there is the prospect of a special dividend in the first part of next year of around 50p per share, although that may not materialize depending on how the capital payout following the south east Asian sale is structured.

I am not positive about the long-term trends in U.K. retail and, having sold my Tesco holding this year, do not plan to get back into the name. However, the latest results are strong enough to provide some confidence in the new management, and along with the dividend news, I expect them to support an increase from today's price of 213p in coming months - I would expect the shares to test 260p or perhaps 270p in the coming year, perhaps when details of the post-Asian sale distribution are released. I don't think that makes a solid investment case, but for those willing to dip in and out, there is a fairly short-termist opportunity here, so I am increasing my rating to "buy".

