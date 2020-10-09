Investment Thesis

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is an active investment alternative in competition with dozens of other REIT enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than simple square feet under obligation. That measure here rests importantly on already-developed and proven capabilities. The comparative forecasts of well-informed securities markets pros are an important telltale. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances including the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time, the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how actual market prices have previously behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Description

"STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 457 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.8 million rentable square feet, consisting of 379 warehouse/distribution buildings, 70 light manufacturing buildings, and eight flex/office buildings. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts".

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-RANGE forecast instead of just a price-TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward~risk balances currently appear for STAG and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors and of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in rental real estate.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from EGP at [8] to "market-average" notion SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) and STAG at location [2] to CUBE at [1] to EPR at [9]. Our interest-focus is on STAG at [2].

Alternatives to STAG are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen" and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past five years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes STAG's capital gain prospects from most all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. STAG is seen as able to capture a 12% capital gain (with a likelihood of 19 out of every 20) in seven weeks of 35 [J] market days. EGP, in contrast has, from its higher prior RI 43 forecasts, scored only 5.3% net gains, taking only four weeks, 21 market days, to do it.

The combination of larger realized payoffs [ I ] from forecast expectations [E], higher win odds [H], even with longer required holding periods [J] boosts STAG's compound annual growth rate CAGR [K] to +127%, half-again as much as the prospects for EGP's +87%.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, many are not even competitive today. STAG's fom [R] of 32 is better than the market-index ETF SPY's current sick 6.4 and its CAGR of +24%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM-forecast population of 2,900+ have upside fom average prospects larger than other REIT alternatives, except for CUBE which has only 2 [L] prior forecast experiences of RIs of zero [G], with its present price right at the low of its MM price range forecast. Note that in the two priors, its stock dipped -3% on the way to way to getting the [ I ] payoffs of 14+%. Not bad if you're willing to risk your capital on only two (lucky?) examples out of the last five years' 1,261 experiences.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past six months of STAG daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

The steady strength of MM forecasts since March indicates the industrial-client renter strategy importance during the Covid-19 disruption.

Conclusion

Investors looking for good, near-term capital-gain vehicles are likely to find considerable, near-term satisfaction in a STAG Industrial, Inc. active investment. Substantially larger, better odds of profit are here than are available in but few other stock alternatives.