Futures exchanges have experienced incredible growth over the past years. Volumes have moved higher in many products as trading increases. Futures and futures options are derivative products used by hedgers, traders, investors, arbitrageurs, speculators, and many other sophisticated market participants.

The two leading futures exchanges in the US are the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Both exchanges have grown by leaps and bounds over the past years. While the CME began years ago as a floor operation with traders and brokers calling out bids and offers in a hectic environment, ICE’s roots were in electronic trading. As of October 7, ICE had a market cap of $56.815 billion. CME’s market cap stood at $61.270 billion. The two exchanges have dominated the futures arena in the US and worldwide with their suite of products.

ICE began in 1997 when Jeff Sprecher purchased a technology startup for $1. The startup worked to provide transparent pricing for electric power companies. ICE completed its original ICE trading platform in 2000 as an over-the-counter vehicle in the crude oil market. Over the years, ICE expanded its reach by acquiring exchanges and introducing new products. Today, the NYSE and many other markets are under the ICE umbrella. ICE’s IPO was in 2005. The shares opened at a split-adjusted level of $7.80 per share.

A bullish trend for years

Intercontinental Exchange shares have been on a bullish tear since the 2005 IPO with a few speedbumps along the way.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the most recent peak came on September 2 at $106.99. During the risk-off period in March 2020 caused by the global pandemic, ICE shares fell to a low of $63.51. Over the past months, they recovered and rose to a new and higher high. On October 8, ICE was trading at over $101 per share. ICE trades an average of almost three million shares each day and pays shareholders a $1.20 or 1.19% dividend. The latest data from the exchange point to a continuation of the bullish trend.

The latest data points to higher earnings

On October 5, ICE released its latest volume data. Volumes in energy products, coffee, and equities were higher on a year-on-year basis.

ICE has an impressive earnings record.

Source: Yahoo Finance

ICE has beat analyst EPS projections over three of the past four quarters. The company met consensus estimates in Q4 2019. ICE will report third-quarter earnings on October 29, and the market expects an EPS of 99 cents per share.

A survey of seventeen analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $112.82 for ICE shares. The projections range from $98 to $126 per share. ICE was trading closer to the low end of the range on October 8.

Volatility equals volume for the Intercontinental Exchange

Higher volume tends to translate into rising revenues.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart illustrates that revenues have been steadily rising over the past four years. However, since 2017, earnings have been trending lower as expenses have increased.

ICE earns profits from volume. Increasing volatility in markets across all asset classes tends to cause volumes to increase and profits to rise for three reasons. First, volatility creates trading opportunities, which increases activity from traders, speculators, arbitrageurs, and other market participants that trade on a short-term basis. Second, higher volumes increase exchange fees and clearing fees, leading to more profits. ICE also clears over-the-counter products, which is a profit center for the exchange. Finally, ICE charges customers for data and live price feeds, which is another revenue source that increases as volatility rises, and trading volumes increase. The latest statistics from the exchange point to more revenues and the potential for rising profits.

Risk-off could create an opportunity to buy on a dip as it did in March- A change in administrations could increase expenses

The price action in March remains a warning for ICE shares and all stocks as we are now at what could be another volatile quarter in markets. While ICE volumes rise with volatility, its shares could suffer if another risk-off period occurs over the coming weeks. The US election is highly contentious. With less than one month to go, former vice president Joe Biden has a commanding lead in the polls, but so did Hillary Clinton in 2016. Simultaneously, the second wave of the coronavirus is now spreading across Europe and parts of the United States. The pandemic and US election are factors that could cause a wave of selling to sweep across the stock market in the blink of an eye. While the election is on November 3, the results could take weeks or months if it is close. Stocks hate uncertainty, so the potential for a risk-off period before the end of the year remains a clear and present danger.

Another issue facing ICE, the CME, and other market-related businesses, is the potential for more regulation if Democrats sweep the election. A majority in both houses in Congress and a Democrat in the White House would likely increase regulations and corporate taxes. A trading tax could be another revenue vertical for the new administration. Therefore, a change in administration with a majority of Democrats in both houses of Congress could dramatically increase expenses for ICE and other US exchanges.

Meanwhile, another substantial selloff in ICE shares would likely be a buying opportunity as the trend over the past decade and a half is your friend when it comes to the profitability and growth of exchanges.

Levels to watch in ICE shares

While the trend in ICE shares remains higher, I do not believe that they offer value at over $100 per share. However, ICE is a stock to put on your investment radar for the coming weeks and months. The potential for a selloff during a risk-off period or a significant shift in the regulatory and tax landscapes could weigh on the shares.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the first level of short-term technical support for ICE shares stands at the September 24 low of $96.67. I would only buy around that level with a very tight stop, viewing the position as a trade rather than a long-term investment. Below there, the next level to watch is at the late June low around the $90 area.

Critical long-term support is at the March bottom of $63.51. Starting at the $70 level, I would accumulate shares on a scale-down basis for the long-term.

ICE, along with the CME, is a global leader when it comes to exchange platforms. ICE’s ownership of the NYSE makes it more diversified than its competitor, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

I am bullish in the prospects for ICE shares and expect higher highs over the coming years. However, the US political landscape could mean more speedbumps are on the horizon for the company.

