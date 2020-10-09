Mark Twain, the American writer and humorist, in response to an English journalist who contacted him to ask whether the rumours that he was dead was true, famously replied stating that such reports of his death "were an exaggeration". After all, how else would one be able to respond to a journalist seeking comments on one's own death? EPR Properties (EPR) now faces the same conundrum. The pandemic induced collapse of the sectors EPR properties built its property portfolio on has killed the company's dividend and collapsed its stock price from its pre-pandemic high of around $72 to $24.40 as of writing this article, a 66% decline.

Exaggeration, presenting something on an extreme versus actuality, is a handy tool in writing as it can help emphasise a point or create strong emotions. It has become a useful tool for analyst commentary on EPR, where narratives peddling doom and gloom can describe the material deterioration of the company's financials since the start of the pandemic as truly the end of it all. Admittedly, the exaggeration does not come from a non-objective analysis of EPR's financials, but from the wrongful extrapolations into the future. They have taken a viewpoint that if it is bad today, it will remain bad tomorrow. This is wrong.

This exaggeration has been built on two intertwined points. The first if that the pandemic will induce long term behaviours that will forever wean people off all things experiential. The second, and perhaps the most negative for EPR, is that the cinema-going experience now stares at its own extinction from material changes to the way in which households will consume movies.

Wounded But Not Dead. Setting A Ceiling On Bearish Sentiment

EPR's financials are currently torrid. The company saw rental revenue decline by 33% year-over-year to $97.53 million during its last reported earnings quarter. Operating income experienced a more material decline of 65% from $88.20 million to $29.70 million which meant cash flow from operations was a negative $31.6 million.

This deterioration in its financial standing forced EPR to suspend the monthly dividend payments on its common shares, albeit maintaining the payments to holders of its preferred stock. Hence, both (EPR.PE) and (EPR.PG) present an alternative way for potential investors to gain exposure to the company while earning a safer 8% annual dividend yield paid quarterly. These also open up the possibility of capital growth if their current market value rises to somewhat mirror its pre-pandemic level.

The dark stormy cloud over EPR seems to be clearing. As of August, the company was collecting 35% of contractual cash revenue, up from 30% in July and a low of 15% in April. Further, as of the 11th of September, 81% of the company's properties were open, including 92% of non-cinema properties and 71% of cinemas. Hence, contractual cash revenue collected is likely to rise above 50% in the near term.

Herein lies the fundamental problem with the bearish narrative. There isn't a fundamental flaw with the company. Its collapse has been a product of statewide shelter in place orders meant to flatten the curve and mitigate deaths from the pandemic. Hence, the narrative has had to exaggerate the current financial malaise by making wild claims on the future of cinema and that people, in a world where the virus has been totally defeated, will still totally relegate themselves to the confines of their homes.

This is a fallacy as even with the virus still raging political battles are taking place across the developed world as to whether widescale second lockdowns should be instituted. To put it simply, even with the virus raging, the yearning by some for a return to normality has rapidly increased footfall in hospitality and retail locations to an extent where there are renewed calls for a second lockdown. What happens to this footfall once a vaccine or 'cure' is finally developed and 'Final Victory' can be plastered across the front pages of newspapers and websites?

Source

The temporary shutdown of Regal Cinemas creates headwinds as they were a tenant of 18 EPR owned properties forming at least 26% of its theatre revenue. With 46% of its total revenue coming from theatres, this would represent a significant deferral and weakening of earned rental revenue for at least five months. This problem also holds the potential to compound as movie studios, looking to maximise the number of screens that show their movie, are likely to postpone any further releases slated for 2020.

The delays offer an odd respite for EPR by signalling confidence by Hollywood movie studios in the cinema experience. Further, Regal's temporary retreat potentially opens up a silver lining for AMC Theatres, EPR's largest tenant, by concentrating demand of what is left of the Christmas movie window and thus boosting its financial performance. EPR also has more than $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet, 55% of its current market capitalisation. With operational cash burn as at the last quarter of $31.6 million, the company has ample liquidity to weather the next few years of this pandemic.

A world where both PVOD exists together with theatrical releases does not seem far fetched. Sure there might be a halt to the geographic expansion of theatres or even retrenchment from certain markets, but the core movie-going experience is something that will likely remain for decades. EPR just has to concentrate its theatre portfolio and navigate what could fast become a quagmire of bankruptcies and forever empty properties. For long term investors looking to take a 5 year plus timeframe on their investments, EPR offers an opportunity to outperform the market. This is especially true as big titles like No Time To Die finally get released and signal a forever return to normality.

.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR, EPR.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.