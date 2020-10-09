Investment Thesis

Twillio (NYSE:TWLO), a leader in the CPaaS space (communications platform as a service), recently held its Investor Day, and also previewed that Q3 revenue would exceed guidance. Twilio has already been a beneficiary of the COVID-19 digital transformation trend, and its earnings preview yet again confirmed this.

Needless to say, the stock surged on the news. For prospective shareholders, this may not present the best entry point currently, at the high end of its $200-300 trading range in the last several months. Nevertheless, Twilio remains a high-growth and strong long-term investment opportunity.

1. Large, growing TAM

One of main items that might be compelling for Twilio investors is its diversified portfolio, operating in a large market. This market is also only growing, and Twilio puts it at $87B by 2023. Compared to less than $2 billion in revenue in 2020, the long-term opportunity remains significant.

Almost half of Twilio’s revenue comes from messaging, but email, app services and voice each account for between 10-20% as well.

2. Significant revenue growth, digital transformation

Twilio has been beneficiary of COVID-19, as this has increased demand for its CPaaS offerings given the need for remote working. This is also aligned with Twilio’s strategy, which coming into the year was to remain focused on growth above profitability. While Twilio has, indeed, grown its quote carrying rep count by 79% YoY in H1, Twilio remains among the best in the software industry with sales and marketing at just 24% of revenue, compared to others that are often closer to 50%.

One of the headlines coming from the Investor Day was that revenue would be above guidance. Since guidance called for quite flat sequential growth, this should not be too surprising, however.

The more significant figure may be that three years ago revenue in early 2017 was just $87M. That is what the 60% growth CAGR refers to. Although aided by acquisitions, Twilio has significantly scaled its platform in size.

Other metrics are also up considerably. Net retention remains strong above 130%, active customers has grown tenfold to over 200k and developer accounts is over 10 million. Revenue comes for three-quarters from usage-based models, such as amount of messages, minutes voice, video capacity and email. Revenue is also diversified across industries, with IT (17%), FinServ (8%) and entertainment (7%) representing the top three. Revenue is further roughly evenly split between small, mid-market and enterprise customers.

3. Re-acceleration of businesses

According to Twilio management, digital transformation has been accelerated by 6 years.

Several other business lines have also seen re-acceleration. For example, application services has grown from 9% to 12% of revenue from 2017 to H1 2020. In the first half of 2020, within this category year-on-year, video grew roughly 600%, messaging software was up about 200% and engagement cloud almost 100%. Investor should also note that this segment is considerably above corporate gross margins, at 89%.

Another area seeing strong growth is Flex, with 184% revenue growth in H1. Lastly, since Twilio’s acquisition of SendGrid, email net expansion rate has also grown considerably, expanding from 113% to between 117% and 121%. Revenue has accelerated from 31% growth in 2018 to 36% in H1. This obviously indicated that the acquisition has been quite successful. The gross margin of email is also high at 87%.

4. Long-term model: 30% revenue CAGR

Coming full circle (as the first highlight was TAM), Twilio has guided to 30% annual revenue growth over the next four years. This implies revenue in 2024 is expected to triple.

For comparison, 26 analysts current expect Twilio to increase revenue by 27% to a bit of $2B in 2021, 9 analysts expect another 27% increase in 2022 and 2 analysts expect a bit over 30% increase in 2023.

While it might be doubtful if and to what extent there is really visibility so far out, both the company and analysts continue to be bullish Twilio long-term. Similar to other companies such as DocuSign (DOCU), if the market in which they are operating is rather emergent, there is lot of long-term opportunity. Twilio historical performance, the TAM and some triple-digit figures quoted in this article support this view. Companies such as Salesforce (CRM) and obviously Microsoft (MSFT) also show that growth at scale is certainly still possible.

Valuation and risks

Twilio trades at a high 27.7 forward P/S valuation. The stock has surged through the year, only recently dipping back to closer to $200, but that didn’t last long. Nevertheless, as the fourth highlight illustrated, if Twilio meets its long-term growth model, then its 2024 valuation is just 8 P/S currently.

Twilio is a leader in its space, has a large opportunity ahead, and continues to expect to deliver on its strategy and execution. Its track record certainly indicates that this should be possible. COVID-19 has only further showed this.

To that end, valuation is the biggest risk for Twilio. For example, the COVID-19 boost may slow next year, and YoY comps will be tougher. Nevertheless, for a long-term holder, the initial entry point should be less of a concern, and one could opt to build a position over time.

Takeaway

One of the main criticism of Twilio is often its gross margin. Nevertheless, Twilio has accelerated growth in its two highest margin businesses: SendGrid (email) and app services.

The fundamentals of Twilio remain unchanged. Its market opportunity remains vast and diversified as ever, and growing. Twilio is addressing this with a diversified product portfolio. COVID-19 has only further sparked growth accelerated adoption. Even further out, Twilio expects it can maintain 30% growth through a 4-year horizon.

While valuation is rich, the business shows few signs of weakness.