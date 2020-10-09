The article includes a quick comparison with MAG Silver and Silvercrest, which granted are much further along the development cycle.

Investment Thesis

Despite a fantastic stock performance over the last couple of years, GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) still has a conservative valuation given what we know today.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

If the drill results continue to be positive out of Los Ricos North, I expect the market to start to price that in. The next year will likely be very consequential for GoGold.

Bought Deal Financing

During the month of September, GoGold announced and completed a C34.5M bought deal financing. This was a straight stock offering at C$1.50 without warrants, around where the stock is trading today.

The stock dilution on this bought deal financing is not nearly as bad as the one completed earlier this year but given the existing cash position prior to this announcement and cash flows out of Parral, it once more feels excessive.

This is not a question of raising money or not raising money in 2020 as someone might counter with. I would however argue that when you have a producing assets and near term milestones which have the potential to drastically change the valuation of the company, I don't think it is prudent to raise the maximum amount today, just because you can do it.

GoGold started the calendar year with 186.1M shares and now has 260.8M shares according the latest corporate presentation. We are talking about a 40% dilution in one year. We are hopefully unlikely to see any further dilution in the next year or two.

Management will argue the money will be used for drilling, which in turn will be accretive to the market value of the company. Maybe so, but how much more than what a smaller initial offering and one after the PEA would have made? Very little in my view.

I guess you just have to choose whether to accept this or not when investing in junior mining companies. There are many worse examples in the industry. Apart from the bought deal financings, management at GoGold has done an excellent job in my view.

Parral

GoGold just a few days ago announced record quarterly production out of Parral, which is very impressive given the trucking and stacking restrictions during a significant portion of Q3-2020.

Figure 2 - Source: PR & Quarterly Reports

Costs for the quarter will be available first when the annual report is released, usually around mid-December. However, thanks to high metal prices and good production volume, the company generated more than $13M in revenues during the quarter and now has a cash position in excess of $52M.

Los Ricos North

The company has also been publishing very good drill results from Los Ricos North over the last month. GoGold has released 22 drill holes from La Trini and 5 from Salomon-Favor. More will follow over the next few months.

Figure 3 - Source: GoGold homepage

The grade has been good, with a very attractive depth and length specifically.

Figure 4 - Source: Drill Results from Summary and Press Releases

Keep in mind that we are in the early days so far, but compared to the various Los Ricos South areas, the numbers look good.

The size number in the second chart below should be treated somewhat skeptically as it will depend on drill angle, spacing, and many other factors. I have just included it as a rough proxy for size.

Figure 5 & 6 - Source: Drill Results from Summary and Press Releases

GoGold has indicated that it expects to drill 10,000 meters per month going forward. Keep in mind that the Los Ricos South resource estimate was only comprised of approximately 40,000 meters of drilling. At the suggested tempo, the resource estimate could be rather substantial in CQ2-2021, also depending on the success rate of course.

I would add that it is not yet clear whether Los Ricos North will have the same attractive grade as Los Ricos South, but it is worth pointing out that even a 1 g/t gold equivalent open pit project at a shallow depth can be relatively attractive with sufficient size. So, I like what I have seen so far at Los Ricos North and we will hopefully see more of that in the near future.

Los Ricos South & Valuation

Very little has changed with Los Ricos South since my last update. The resource with 955K gold equivalent ounces with a grade of 2.25 g/t or 83.6M silver equivalent ounces with a grade of 197 g/t, is primarily where GoGold derives its value from today.

Figure 7 - Source: Corporate Presentation

Using the fully diluted share count, $52M in cash, and the share price of C$1.50. We get a market cap of $312M and an enterprise value of $260M.

I have very roughly assumed Los Ricos South to be valued at $200-500M depending on the price of silver and we will have the wait until the PEA to get any more accurate estimate of the value. I have calculated the net asset value for Parral, but only included 3/4 of the value as I assumed the next couple of years cash flow to be used for Los Ricos.

Figure 8 - Source: Own Estimates

Note that I have not included Los Ricos North yet in the valuation and we will come back to that in the next section. As the above chart indicates, even if Los Ricos North is excluded, metal prices need to drop rather significantly to be in-line with where the stock is trading at today.

Aspirational Peers

Comparing exploration and development companies to potential peers is always difficult because there are few companies with similar assets, at the same stage in the development cycle, in the same geographical location, and so on.

I do not think it is a secret that GoGold is looking at Silvercrest and MAG Silver, trying to repeat their success. The first major difference though is that those companies are a few years ahead of GoGold in the development cycle, so they aren't comparable today, but maybe what GoGold might aspire to be in the future (as soon as possible judging by the size of financing).

The other big difference is that they have higher-grade underground projects and Los Ricos South will be an open pit project. Now, high-grade by itself is not what matters, but that it usually implies a very healthy margin, good internal rate of return, and a high net present value. Let's focus on NPV due to the differences between the projects.

First off, Silvercrest has a market cap or $1.09B and an enterprise value of $0.93B. MAG Silver on the other hand has a market cap of $1.55B and an enterprise value of $1.46B. Both companies are at a relatively late stage in the development cycle, at least for their core assets.

The PEA for Silvercrest shows an after-tax net present value between $300-500M at relatively conservative metal prices, significantly below today's prices. Note that Silvercrest has a larger updated resource estimate, not reflected in the NPV.

Figure 9 - Source: Silvercrest Corporate Presentation - Slide 10

The below numbers from MAG Silver uses a more diverse set of silver prices, even though gold is much higher today compared to the price assumptions used in the table. The after-tax NPV is between $1.1 and 1.7B if we disregard the most depressed price scenario.

However, note that Fresnillo now owns 56% of the core asset Juanicipio. If we multiple the NPV range below with the 44% ownership, we end up with an after tax NPV of $500-760M.

Figure 10 & 11 - Source: MAG Silver Juanicipio

Both MAG Silver and Silvercrest has a lot of drill results not yet include in the most recent NPV numbers, metal prices are generally above what was used in economic calculations. MAG Silver also has Deer Trail even though I suspect most of the value for both companies are related to the core asset together with surrounding drill results. Given that the two companies are closer to production and also well-funded, the market confidence is probably not misplaced.

However, this article is about GoGold and my base case is that within a year, GoGold will have a PEA with a NPV in the $200-500M range for Los Ricos South, an additional resource estimate with 50-100M silver equivalent ounces at Los Ricos North, and Parral.

Unless Los Ricos North surprises to the upside, I don't expect GoGold to have completely caught up up with the other successes in just one year, but the similarities should be clear enough to no longer trade with a valuation of only 20-30% of the other companies.

Conclusion

I don't agree with management at GoGold on the size of the two bought deal financing done this year, but management has otherwise done a great job with Los Ricos and Parral.

Within a year, once the PEA for Los Ricos South and the first resource estimate for Los Ricos North are out, I expect the stock price to be up significantly from today's level.

Potential delays are always a possibility, but GoGold is trading at an attractive discount to what I think the value is today and even more so what the potential value should be just one year out. So, the risk-reward is attractive at this level despite a rapid stock price appreciation over the last couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.