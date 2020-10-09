MTY Food Group Inc. (MTYFF) CEO Eric Lefebvre on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTC:MTYFF) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 9, 2020 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Lefebvre - CEO

Renée St‐Onge - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Corcoran - Acumen Capital Partners

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

James Dimitri - Veritas Capital

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:02] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MTY Food Group Inc Q3 2020 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session and instruction will be provided at that time for you to you up for questions. If anyone has any difficulties hearing the conference, please. Press star followed by zero for operator assistance at any time before turning the meeting over to management. Please be advised that this conference call, the contact statements that are forward looking and subject to a number of risk and uncertainties Stacho cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Friday, October 9th, 2020. I would like to turn the call over to your speaker today. Eric, chief executive officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:01:05] Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining me for empty lies, third quarter 2020 conference call, the press release and the DNA with complete financial statements and related notes were issued earlier this morning and are also available on our website and on Seether. And I think it also did it on Labor Day. And please be aware that we will refer to certain indicators that are not in IFRS measures. You can refer to our MBNA for more details. I also remind you that all figures expressed on today's call are on Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. First off, I want to take the opportunity to thank our restaurant staff works tirelessly to make the customer experience as good, as good as it can be given the unusual circumstances and additional procedures and protective equipment that are required. Thank you to our head office staff who have been shorthanded for most of the quarter, who have found creative solutions to complex and volatile problems and to help our franchisees make the best of the current situation. Your engagement is making a difference. I also want to thank our franchisees, many of whom are fighting against significant headwinds and making a tremendous effort to restore the success of their business. And I want to thank everyone was buying food from restaurants, whether they are empty restaurants, our competitors, our industry more than ever needs the support of its customers.

[00:02:32] And we'll begin with a summary of our results. We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results, given the current context and the challenges faced in the past few months while our systems sales were down year over year. Many of our key financial performance metrics surpassed the third quarter of last year. This improvement was driven by several factors, such as our very strict discipline, uncontrollable expenses, tight cash management and the strong performance of many of our concepts, including the two largest Coldstone Creamery and Papa Murphy's in the quarter. We use the cash we generated to repay thirty eight million dollars in our long term debt and ended the quarter in a robust financial position. Turning to an overview of our network. We finished the quarter with seven thousand one hundred and twenty three locations. We opened forty five locations and permanently closed one hundred and fifty seven locations and one joint venture for a net store loss of one hundred and thirteen. We started the third quarter with one thousand four hundred seventy temporarily closed locations during the quarter. Many locations reopened with the gradual lifting of restrictive public measures which allowed restaurants within the network to slowly resume operations, although in many cases at a reduced capacity.

[00:03:50] At the end of the quarter, three hundred and sixty four locations were still temporarily closed. System sales performance followed a similar pattern as restrictions were lifted, restaurants reopened and consumer confidence was gradually restored. As such, excluding the impact of acquisitions, the year over year system sales decline improved from twenty four percent in June to 16 percent in July and August. If you remember that followed declines of sixty seven percent and forty eight percent in April and May. System sales for the quarter reached eight hundred and ninety seven point five million. The declines remain more material in Canada and international locations than in the US, mainly because of the higher proportion of mall and office tower locations, which are twenty six percent, 38 percent and five percent respectively. For Canada International and the U.S.. Globally, our sales and mall locations were down fifty four percent during the quarter, while office tower locations were down eighty six percent. Mall and office tower locations represent fifteen percent of empty locations at the end of the quarter. Locations that remain temporarily closed are mostly located in more locations, office towers and nontraditional locations such as airports, gyms and universities total approximately fifty two thousand nine hundred business days were lost during the quarter as a result of these temporary closures, representing lost sales in excess of 80 million dollars involving government imposed restrictions and public authorities.

[00:05:24] Response to covid-19 continues to impact empty wine. For example, on October 1st, the government of Quebec imposed new restrictions that caused many of our restaurants to close their dining rooms and videos and go back to take out and delivery operations. Only of note, the Quebec market currently represents eighteen point five percent of total third quarter network sales, half of which came from casual dining restaurants. The same time, we're seeing other jurisdictions lifting restrictions with obvious favorable impacts on our business. Therefore, ongoing government imposed restrictions will continue to impact the health of our network. As a result, over the coming months, the number of impacted locations will continue to fluctuate in response to the rapidly changing environment, with a corresponding effect on consumer traffic, volumes and revenue. As we mentioned last quarter, considering the circumstances, we will not be reporting same store sales. We believe that a combination of store closures, days of business loss and systems sales are more reliable data points for the time being. I will now turn it over to Renee, who will discuss and see wise financial results.

Renée St‐Onge

[00:06:34] Thank you, Eric. Good morning, everyone. Before I comment on the results, I would like to remind you that we implemented our first quarter in our first quarter, the new IFRS 16 accounting standards related polices we have selected not to restate comparative figures as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard, you can see a more detailed description of the impact of a new standard in our financial statements and MBNA. And I invite you to read those carefully as they have a material impact on how the business is presented. Revenues for the quarter decreased sixteen point one percent from one hundred and sixty one point two million to one hundred and thirty five point four million, mainly because of the impact of the pandemic. The decrease mostly came from our recurring revenue streams, which declined in line with our system sales decline of 17 percent. On a positive note, two of our flagship brands, Papa Murphy's and Coldstone Creamery, represented forty eight percent of total sales year to date. They performed very well in the quarter. In addition, retail operations benefited from higher consumer spending in grocery stores, the launch of new products and the expansion into new provinces, which generate a 20 percent higher revenues during the quarter when compared to prior year. It's also important to note that on a sequential basis, revenues improved from twenty two percent decline in the second quarter as our manufacturing and distribution businesses were impacted by the closure of our restaurants.

[00:08:03] Despite the decline in revenues adjusted the increased four percent from forty one point eight million last year to forty three point four million, excluding the impact of IFRS sixteen adjusted EPS that would have been stable at forty one point seven million, which is an exceptional performance and our current environment, while a decrease in recurrent recurring revenue streams brought on by the pandemic put pressure on profitability, aggressive cost control measures mitigated the negative impact during the quarter. The company continues to preserve capital as a result of the temporary layoffs made in Q2. Our Canadian segment also benefited from the Canada emergency wage subsidy, which contributed to two point six million to Abida. We also reduced travel and meal costs by restricting travel to a minimum and reduced office expenses, resulting mainly from our work from home policy. With customers moving to online orders and food delivery. We also saw a significant decrease in our gift card program costs as customers are shifting to online electronic gift cards, net income attributable to share holders with twenty two point nine million or ninety three cents per share for the third quarter of twenty twenty, compared to a net income of twenty two point nine million or ninety one cents per share. For the same period last year, net income remained stable to the reduction in the operating expenditures in response to the pandemic, coupled with the contribution from Papa Murphy's and Coldstone Creamery mentioned previously.

[00:09:29] Turning now to liquidity and capital resources in the third quarter, antiwhite generated cash flows from operating activities of thirty eight point six million, or a dollar fifty six per diluted share, up forty two percent, compared to twenty seven point two million or dollars and eight cents per share per diluted share for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by favorable variances in Aveda, a reduction in income taxes and interest paid and by strict working capital management. In turn, we generated free cash flow of thirty seven point one million in the third quarter, up thirty nine percent from twenty six point seven million for the same period last year as announced last quarter. We used the cash we generated to pay down debt and did not pay a dividend or buy back shares. During the quarter, we made repayments of 38 million on our long term debt and remained well within our credit agreement ratios. We ended the quarter and a healthy financial position with forty three point eight million of cash on hand and over two hundred and thirty million available on our credit facilities and plan to continue to repay our gas in the fourth quarter where possible. I'll turn it back to Eric for the conclusion.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:10:38] Thank you, Renee. For the next quarter we will continue to monitor the impacts of the pandemic, adjust our operations to these volatile market conditions, help our franchisees access government programs that are available to them and aggressively manage our expenses, levels and liquidity. The primary focus is to reopen restaurants, help our franchisees succeed to the best of our ability, and provide customers with a safe and friendly environment while optimizing the profitability of our restaurants in these challenging times. At this stage, we are confident that we will be able to regain and retain customer confidence in our brands and restore the positive momentum similar to what was achieved in the first quarter of twenty twenty. However, this could take several quarters. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adapt our measures as needed going forward. And why remains in the solid financial position to execute this recovery plan and pursue its growth strategy when the time is right. I would like to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their support during these unprecedented times. With that, I thank you for your time and we will now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:11:42] Thank you. At this time, if you like to ask the question, press star one on your telephone to withdraw your question, press it. Please wait while we compile the questions. And your first question comes from the line of Nick Corcoran with Acumen Capital. Please go ahead.

Nick Corcoran

[00:12:08] Good morning. Could you maybe give a little bit more color around how cold St. Mary's performed both in the quarter and subsequent quarter?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:12:18] Hi, Nick. Yeah, well, Coldstone performed extremely well during the quarter. Clearly, it does benefit from from people being at home a little bit more so. Very good performance. The performance of September was also really good for gold. So there's there's a good trend there continuing for already. I mean, we've got to take it for granted how long it's going to last. And obviously we're getting into this season, although for this brand. But the fact that we're performing well is still extremely positive. For Papa Murphy's the same thing. We had a very good summer and the performance in September was also good. So we're continuing on the same trend and nothing much has changed in the environment in the U.S. in the past few months. So we have we have our ups and downs, but we're doing a lot to try to maintain that momentum and capitalize on it so that especially for Papa Murphy's, as we're now entering the strong season for this brand, we're hoping that we're going to be able to maintain that momentum. So there's no guarantee and we don't know what's in the future covid and with everything else that's going on. But we're trying hard to capitalize on the momentum we gained in the summer.

Nick Corcoran

[00:13:36] Great, then switching gears to kick back with a second wave and camera restrictions and in the province, how do you see your friends being positioned to take on delivery?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:13:48] Well, most of our brands are takeout and delivery in their DNA. So, I mean, obviously we have now a little bit more in casual dining, even though it's not a very large portion of our portfolio. But for the rest, most of our brands are takeout, the delivery brands and operations in their very nature. You look at our brands, we just talked about Coldstone and Papa Murphy's. Those are takeout brands. You look at our sushi brands, their takeout brands, you look at our tie brands. And obviously we're suffering a little bit more in malls. But for whatever is on the street, it is a takeout brand. And you look at our larger brands and for the most part, they are takeout and delivery brands. So obviously there are adjustments we need to make when the pandemic hits. And we've now had seven months to prepare for these things. So I'm not saying we're not going to have an impact if there's a very massive second wave and there's more restrictions. But I think we're better prepared now than we were in March when everything unfolded really fast.

Nick Corcoran

[00:14:52] Great, then the last question for me, with two quarters of really strong cash flow generation, what would you need to see to reinstate either the dividend or the.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:15:05] Now we need to remain prudent. We don't know what's in the future. I wish I had a very reliable crystal ball, but I don't. So we had the discussion with the board yesterday as to whether we should reinstate the dividend or not. I don't think we're at that point yet. I don't think we're out of the woods with this pandemic. So we decided to be prudent and allocate 100 percent of our funds to our very long term debt so that we can we can protect our balance sheet. And, you know, if everything goes well, we're going to have more dry powder for more acquisitions down the road than if there's a second wave, at least we're going to have protected, you know, resources we had and made sure that the company was robust. So Prudence, I think, is still the main element for us. So for the fourth quarter, our capital allocation strategy is going 100 percent against our debt. And it's going to be the same as the second and third quarter, basically.

Nick Corcoran

[00:16:06] Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

[00:16:09] And your next question comes from the line of Sabahat Ken with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

[00:16:16] Thanks and good morning. Just under 10 million dollars of cost savings that you called out in the quarter, can we talk about where those were? And I'm trying to get an understanding of if those can continue into subsequent quarters. It seems like most of your network is open now. So those could be runner up. I just want to get more color on what they are.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:16:35] Yeah, there's a large portion of it that's coming from salaries, you know, as you know, we have to furlough a lot of people. So a lot of people sacrifice, you know, for the company and for the future of why starting in September, we had to make a decision on everyone and either we called them back or we terminated people. So in all, I think we terminated permanently about one hundred and twenty five people. So those will be permanent savings. But the rest of the people were all called back in September or before. So there's a portion of it. There's a portion of these expenses that are going to come back and hopefully it's going to go along with higher sales as well so that we can afford to pay for these additional expenses. But there is a large portion of our expenses also that I think we've learned new ways of doing things during the pandemic. We you know, these events force you to take a step back and reassess the way you do things and reassess the way you want to look at things. So there's a good portion of it that's going to be a permanent savings. So not nothing all of it can be permanent, but there's a portion of it that will be. But definitely in terms of whatever wages we saved, some of it will not be permanent. And as we disclosed in our notes and as Rene mentioned during her allocution script, she mentioned the amount of wage subsidies we got. So that obviously is not something that's permanent. As our revenues will go up, the wage subsidy will phase out and you'll see that one disappear at some point, hopefully.

Sabahat Khan

[00:18:18] Great. Thanks, banks. And then can you provide an update on the sort of the royalty collection where we are on that and we had an accelerated royalty payment option for your franchisees. Can you just talk about how the royalty collection is going across our network?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:18:33] Yeah, well, you know what, it's going pretty well, all things considered, and obviously, if you look at our notes, you'll see that we made larger allowances for election problems, for collection losses. So we do have more provisions than we had in the past. And we do expect that there's going to be more franchisee's that might not be able to pay. But all things considered, it's doing pretty well. And for the deferred amounts are being collected at the moment. And for the most part, our franchisees are understanding that this is this is our bread and butter. And we need to we need to collect these royalties. Obviously, whenever we have more restrictions and it causes more challenges for us to collect. But all in all, considering everything, we're pretty satisfied with where we're sitting now.

Sabahat Khan

[00:19:29] Thanks. And then last one for me, could you provide a bit of color on sort of the takeout and delivery during Q3 and where those trends are, you know, what you're seeing through your own app, perhaps what you're seeing with aggregators or where the network is on, you know, percent on some of those platforms, four percent sales.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:19:48] Yeah, well, we I'm not going to give you a full network percentage because it's because of the number of concepts we have, it wouldn't necessarily be a very good data point for you. But there has been an increase for sure in the past few months. We're seeing some customers phasing out of delivery and going more in that they got options, which tends to tend to be cheaper for the customer. They're better for us as well. So we're for sure trying to push every channel we have to sell to our customers if we have a chance to favor takeout over delivery. I think it's cheaper for everyone. The customer experience tends to be more controllable for us as well. But there has been an increase. We are investing in these tools that we are spending a considerable amount of time trying to maximize every channel we have. We are spending some important amounts of money also into promoting these channels and making sure that our franchisees are maximizing it and that we are maximizing it. Our websites are being challenged as well in terms of how functional they are and how seamless the experience can be. So we are rebuilding a few of our websites. And obviously I think this is a trend that's here to stay. So these investments are going to be important now and they are going to be important in the future as well.

Sabahat Khan

[00:21:16] Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

[00:21:20] And your next question comes from the line of Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Vishal Shreedhar

[00:21:26] Hi, thanks for taking my questions.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:21:31] Sorry, I can't hear the question. Operator, can we move to the next person, please?

Operator

[00:21:58] Of course. One moment, please. And your next question comes from the line of Michael Grant with Raymond James, please go ahead.

Michael Grant

[00:22:08] Hey, good morning, Eric. Just hoping that you can provide some insights into how your franchises in Canada are. They are active participation in the secret in the Seus programs and what kind of benefits they're getting from that participation.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:22:30] Yeah, well, for sure, a wage subsidy is a key program. And in making the industry survive and not only our industry, but many other industries, it's also a key program for our suppliers, for our distributors, for everyone that is involved around here and around restaurants. So the fact that this program was extended well into 2021 is certainly a key attribute for everyone, including me. Why so? So we're really happy with that. And I have to assume that all of our franchisees that are eligible have participated. We did provide a lot of information to them to try to guide them on how this was going to work and how to access the program in terms of SECRE wherever the franchisees are eligible for it. And as you know, the criteria are pretty strict there and it does exclude a number of our franchisees. But wherever it's applicable, I would say that the vast, vast majority of our franchisees have had access to it and I think the benefit from it. So our landlords are for the most part, understanding. They see that our industry is in trouble. It's not only empty stores that are facing challenges, it's all of the restaurant industry. If you look at the, you know, the major urban areas that are pretty much deserted now, you look at the mall food courts, the office towers, there's a lot less business than there was. So without secret, I don't think any restaurant can really survive. And so the landlords are understanding they've been amazing to work with for the vast majority of them. So we're pretty happy with where we stand now. No, that leaves all the restaurants that did not qualify for SECRE. And we're working diligently with our landlords to try to find ways to make it a little bit more palatable financially for our franchisees and for empty. Why? But I would say that the relationship with the landlords has been very, very positive. And, you know, there's a few exceptions, obviously, and mainly with the with the smaller landlords that maybe can afford to give us any abatement or any form of assistance. But for the vast majority of landlords, it's been extremely positive and with secret.

Michael Grant

[00:24:54] I don't know if we've seen all of the details. That program takes on a bit of a new farm post October 1st. Is that a bigger benefit to your franchisees under the new rules?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:25:08] We're still waiting for the rules of this one. I don't think unless I missed something, I don't think anything is really been disclosed yet. So we know something might be coming, although it hasn't been confirmed yet. We're still waiting for that. And we do have the details of the provincial program for Gebek and we're satisfied with that program. The mechanics are a little bit complicated, but all in all, it's a good program. But as far as the federal government is concerned, we're still waiting for details.

Michael Grant

[00:25:38] Ok, and then where would your where do you think your leverage would need to be before the company would start to look at some M&A options?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:25:50] I don't think it's related to leverage really at this point. I think it's more related to having better visibility on where the world is going. So I think in terms of leverage, we're at a point now that is getting a little bit more comfortable. So I think financially, you know, if everything stayed cool, we'd probably be looking at something. But we don't know what tomorrow holds. And if there is more problems coming our way, starting next week or next month, I think we need to be prudent. So we're not closing the door on anything. And if there is an opportunity that comes our way that we really need to look at them, we will. But for the moment, Prudence's is for the next quarter is going to be the way to go for us.

Michael Grant

[00:26:43] And how would you characterize the opportunity set for M&A right now?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:26:48] Well, there's a lot of financial distress in our industry, so we're seeing a lot of distressed concepts come our way, especially in the U.S. where it has been probably more distress in Canada, even though we tend to do better in the U.S. and not everyone does so. But I expect the seller's market to get full gear very soon. So we probably see some good concepts change hands very soon and we'll be ready. I mean, we're not closing the door on anything. And if the process starts today, it's not going to end in a month from now. It would go into 2021. So we'd probably invest some time in it. But I think the good quality sellers at the moment are not on the market. The good quality sellers will come when it's a better market for them to sell without having to discount their assets.

Michael Grant

[00:27:45] Ok, that's it for me. Thanks.

Operator

[00:27:48] And your next question comes from the line of George Doumet with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

George Doumet

[00:27:54] Good morning. Our last conference call, you mentioned that we'll know more the impact of the pandemic on store foreclosures at the end of Q3. So. So here we are. Can you maybe give us an update on that?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:28:05] Yeah, well, I think you've seen the number of restaurants we have that are still closed at the moment, so obviously we do have better visibility. We don't have full visibility because we don't know if there's going to be a second wave or how hard it's going to be. We know we're better prepared. We don't. We understand how this all works better now. The assistance programs are in place. So we do have better visibility. You see, our store closures are not necessarily much higher than normal. And so among the stores that are still closed, some of them just three, closed last week with the government of Quebec announcing new restrictions. So we had a few casual dining restaurants that closed. And the other ones, for the most part, they're still closed because they just don't have any business, whether they're in airports and fitness facilities or in office hours. There's just no reason for them to open. So we are starting to get better visibility. And I know your next question is going to be how many of those are going to close? And I'm not going to answer that question because we just don't get any guidance.

George Doumet

[00:29:13] Ok, I was going to ask. Sure. Maybe on the Quebec locations that you mentioned earlier, the lockdown. Can you talk a little bit about what you think the expected sales for those stores would be maybe versus the last lockdown?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:29:27] Well, sales will be better. There's no question now are they going to be sufficient? No, absolutely not. For the casual dining restaurants, it's you know, there's going to be a few restaurants that will do better and depending on the customers around the restaurant and the different attributes of each restaurant and franchises. But I know the sales are not sufficient to make ends meet for sure. And that's a good thing. We have the provincial program that was announced to help us with the fixed costs. So that's already a big, big help that we're waiting for the federal government to announce something on the rest of the business. But, yeah, we just don't know how long it's going to last. For now, it's on until October 28. Is it going to be extended or not? We don't know. We can all guess. But at this point, it's all speculation. But, yes, sales are going to be better than the first time around, but there's still not sufficient to make a restaurant make a profit. So we need these assistance programs.

George Doumet

[00:30:30] Ok, so let's follow up on that earlier question on the royalty. The program, have we determined the deferral period can maybe share some color on who hasn't paid the royalties back by better or maybe by geography or by type of location?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:30:45] Well, there everyone is repaying the royalties at the moment, so all the concepts are repaying. We did have programs for repayment that would put some brandes repayment over six months and some other over 12 months. We started collecting in September, the first week of September. So that that's all it is for now. There's we tried to make it as simple as possible. We tried to make it as small as possible for the franchisee's on a weekly basis so they don't have to face large repayments of royalty's on top of everything else they need to pay. So that's why we chose to for you know, for most of our franchisees, it's between six and 12 months on repayments and it breaks it down into smaller amounts.

George Doumet

[00:31:37] Ok, Eric, I think you gave some color on that and you said the concepts accounting for 15 million the year of your growth and even after the first nine months when you have the numbers for this quarter.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:31:56] Well, no, I don't, I don't.

George Doumet

[00:31:59] Ok, OK, and just one last one, just to clarify, maybe for an article for yourself, I know I thought two point six million of wage subsidies in the quarter. Is there anything else like the government aid, be it like any other item or maybe taxes or anything they receive? We also received this quarter.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:32:16] Yeah, there's no other subsidies, so that's the only one we got and it's a good number of it's a it's a good number. So it's material for us. And we really appreciate it in terms of other government programs. We did have a deferral and payment of tax instalments in Canada to September 30th. So those were paid in September. So that's more or less that there's nothing else out there other than that.

Operator

[00:32:55] And your next question comes from line of Derek Lessard, TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Derek Lessard

[00:33:00] Yeah, good morning, everybody, and I guess congratulations are on your team, but it's a very difficult environment out there. Maybe if I can just get you did highlight that you wanted to continue the momentum of the Murphys into Q4. Just wondering if you could highlight some of the initiatives that you've got on the go, whether from a marketing standpoint or a promo standpoint.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:33:27] Yeah, there's a lot going on at Papa Murphy's, and I'm not going to tell you all what we're doing because, you know, we have a lot of reasons. Be specific initiatives also. So I'm going to bore you to death for two hours. But we do have a few major initiatives. We have the one now that's actually a lot of fun is it's trade here, frozen pizza. So we're asking people to go in their freezer and dig out old frozen pizzas that they have and trade them for Papa Murphy's Pizza. That's a lot of fun, actually. If you can follow it on Twitter. It is. There's people that find the five year pass, do frozen pizza in their freezers, and it's created a good buzz on social media. We also have the failed baking. So we're associating with the football season, the NFL football season, like this weekend. We're going into a football stadium and we're going for it and, you know, for the party in the parking lot. And we're calling it Dahlborg. So it's we're making fun with these things. So we have a number of these initiatives that are going on, some more major, some smaller. And we've also reshuffled the way we do marketing and the way we approach our customers. Obviously, the old media is not as relevant as before. So we're adjusting that and there's going to be more changes coming. But I'm really proud of everything we're doing in terms of marketing. The way we've turned this ship around is quite impressive. So stay tuned because there's a lot more to come. But I think we have a lot of good things going now to make the brand relevant again, because one of the things we noticed when we acquired it just over a year ago is everybody loved the brand, but nobody goes. So I thought to my to my Uber drivers, to my cab drivers, they all said, yeah, we love Papa Murphy's. And when I asked him, when's the last time you went, they said, well, maybe 10 years ago. So that's not good enough for us. So we're trying to make the brand relevant. We're trying to make the brand fun, younger also to attract a different crowd. And it seems to be working at the moment.

Derek Lessard

[00:35:37] Some real probably. I wonder if you have any metrics on how you're performing, I guess, relative to Fresh Pizza QSR.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:35:52] Yeah, well, we were kind of in between the frozen and the and the fresh, so we do compare to other players in the fresh pizza, but we also compared to whatever is going on with Frozen. So I'm not going to start putting numbers out there to compare against one or against the other. But I think we're faring pretty well.

Derek Lessard

[00:36:16] And that's for me, a couple more questions, I guess you mentioned in your remarks that Papa Murphy's and Coldstone were almost 50 percent of revenues and obviously the majority of the U.S. sales and royalties. So I guess if you're if you're U.S. royalty was down overall, down, I think two million dollars a year. I mean, Coldstone with comping negatively, especially if you take into consideration like how strong the environment has been.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:36:49] No glass on Folkston was comping positive domestic U.S. was comping very strong internationally. It was a little bit more challenging where we're in different jurisdictions internationally, where we're located in malls and in major urban centers. So international was a little bit more difficult for Coldstone, but domestically extremely positive and overall positive. So no, but we do have concepts, for example, in the U.S. that are major concepts for us that are predominantly in California, where restrictions haven't been lifted. They've been sort of lifted for a few weeks and then they were put back in place. So these concepts that are predominantly California are struggling a little bit more. We also have our New York City and basically all of New England. That's a little bit more difficult. So we do have concepts that are in pockets that are in these areas that are more difficult. And we also have sweet frog. That's another concept. That's especially in the summer. It's an important one for us. It's a self-service type of concept, which is a problem for covid and we're not allowed to operate normally. And it does take away a lot of the attractiveness of the brand to consumers. So this brand is also down for the best season for this brand. So all in all, in the U.S., Coldstone, Papa Murphy's comping positive and very strong, but some other concepts are a little bit more challenged like that.

Derek Lessard

[00:38:22] I mean, that's great color. Eric, just wondering maybe if you're down a little bit more in California, what would be your top concepts that. Well, Baha Freshers is one of them.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:38:35] The counter is another one. Those two concepts are more impacted by restrictions, government restrictions than others. So those are two of the main ones that are that are being affected.

Derek Lessard

[00:38:50] Ok. OK, thanks for that. And one last one for me. You know, great, great job on controlling your expenses. And you did get a two point six million dollar benefit from the wage subsidy. Just wondering how, if I'm looking at your financials properly, that you paid seven point seven million or so in cost of goods sold and in rent, but you have 95 percent of your locations open. Just wondering if you can help me tie those two together.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:39:26] So you're questioning why the costs are so low or why they're so high, why they're so low?

Derek Lessard

[00:39:31] I mean, if I if I look at year over year, they were twenty two point eight million loss last year and at seven point seven this quarter.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:39:42] Yeah, there's a few things in there. You look at that the construction of restaurants, for example, has gone down quite massively, as you might expect, if people are a little bit slower to invest and build new restaurants at the moment. So those are an important component of these cost of goods sold. We also sold a large number of Murphy's corporate locations over the last few quarters. And obviously that reduces our rent and our cost of goods sold. And then you also have to look at our distribution centers, which are serving some of our brands, including one that's in the casual dining space where sales were more impacted. So there's a few elements there. I don't think it's unusually low considering everything that's going on in the components that are in there. So, yeah, upside, I think it's more in line. And if you see our revenues go up, this is this is a line that's also going to go up.

Derek Lessard

[00:40:41] Ok, OK, thanks for that. Our.

Operator

[00:40:45] And your next question comes from James Dimitri, Veritas Capital. Please go ahead.

James Dimitri

[00:40:51] Hi, and thanks for taking my question. Eric, would you please let us know the percentage of digital sales for some subsystem sales? So give us some rough indication of the magnitude of digital sales.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:41:06] Yeah, this this is not a metric we publish, Dimitri, I apologize for that because of the number of brands we have in the number of jurisdictions, I think it would be certainly a very relevant metric if we published it. We do have a few brands that are performing that are selling a lot more digitally. Look at that. For example, Papa Murphy's our online orders are very strong and we're trying to push our customers towards online orders. You look at some of our Mexican brands also our online orders are very strong and you have you have a few of the other consoles that are stronger. And some of them are just not as relevant for online sales and for delivery. So they're lower. So all in all, it's not a metric that we publish, but it can confirm we do have some brands that are performing very well and some brands that have opportunities there.

James Dimitri

[00:42:00] Ok, and just to clarify the meaning of the word strong, is there a way to, you know, to gauge what that is? So how do you want me to define it? Well, let's say for Papa Murphy's and for some of the Mexican brands that you mentioned, if you have some kind of what percentage of system sales are coming through these stores for those brands?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:42:26] You know, I'll give you only one if you look at Papa Murphy's, for example, where between 25 and 30 percent, you know, it goes up and down depending on promotions, depending on marketing and everything, and depending on the day of the week. But typically, it's going to be between 25 and 30 percent.

James Dimitri

[00:42:44] Right. Thank you. I appreciate it. The other question, while their profit motive, I wonder if you could perhaps quantify for us Papa North as well as consumers, you know, the system sales growth in the quarter.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:43:00] No, we don't give specific information for fear to sales growth for all the brands. All I can tell you is that both of them are performing very well and they're up versus last year. But we're not going to quantify the exact performance of each brand.

James Dimitri

[00:43:20] Got it. OK, good. All right, the other question is just on the cash flow statement, there was a sharp increase in provisions made of seven million dollars this quarter. Is it related to working capital management in the prior quarter? Just trying to understand how to think about the cash flows related to payments of provisions going forward.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:43:45] Yeah, that's a good question. You've been you've been studying the statements pretty hard in a short amount of time. So we had the provisions. We had two major lawsuits that were settled during the quarter. Both of them were Papa Murphy's preexisting lawsuits. So they were dated from before the acquisition and those were settled during the quarter. So that accounts for the pretty much the entire amount of provisions that we that we paid off.

James Dimitri

[00:44:13] I see. OK, and let me see here if there was anything else. So a lot of my questions was raised, by the way. So thanks a lot for that. Do you anticipate any major resistance to franchisee's in the foreseeable future that might require antiwhite to provide either loans or additional oil to relieve?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:44:36] Well, we're not looking at anything at the moment, doesn't mean nothing will be required at the moment. I think in the US generally our franchise community is doing well and there are exceptions. So we're managing that on a case by case basis. In Canada, the only province that's really reinstated restrictions is Quebec. And there was a good program offered by the provincial government. And as I mentioned, we're waiting for the federal government to come up with something and then we're going to have to make decisions. If the programs are sufficient, maybe we won't have to do anything. But there's a possibility at some point that if the restrictions last longer, that we might have to help our franchisees. Now, that being said, we're not a bank, so we don't lend money to people. There are institutions that are specialized in that. So if we if we do something, it's going to be for all these. But at the moment, there's nothing in the cards.

James Dimitri

[00:45:42] Ok, and in terms of the application that are receiving grant relief right now, especially given the fact that you are on the list for some of them, how do you think about a potential loss, exposure to those four franchises that might potentially fail?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:46:03] Yeah, it's a it's a very valid possibility and there have been, unfortunately, some casualties already where we've had to face the situation. So we have many opportunities when these things come and we can re franchise the location, we can operate the location corporately and try to turn it around, or we can try to find a way to do this with our landlord. And depending on each situation, it's something that we need to and case by case. But we did take more provisions this quarter and last quarter to take these things into account. So if you look at the amount of provisions that we took for bad debts and for collection problems, there are a lot more material than there were in the past just for that reason, because there's a possibility that we're going to have to pay. And if we do, then we're prepared for it.

James Dimitri

[00:47:02] And I guess how easy it is to exit from a heavily in situations like that, I understand probably depends on your individual negotiations with that, with specific landlords. But in general, you know, how should we think about your ability to exit the lease in situations where stores are underperforming?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:47:24] It's never easy and it's never easy, the first thing that's not easy is to accept the fact that our franchisees failed. And, you know, it's we like our franchisees to succeed. We don't like them to fail. So we need to we need to accept that first part. And then depending on the location, on the landlord and on quality of the location, if the landlord has a line up with tenants for the space, sometimes it's a little bit easier to get out of it. But if it's if it's an area that's not as popular or that's a bit more difficult for them to find tenants, then it's going to be a difficult discussion with the landlord. So, again, it's really a case by case. And it's not about one given landlord or one given location. It's really depending on a set of facts that are related to each location that we need to take into account. But it's never easy to get out of it. It's a contract. And, you know, there's two parties and landlords. Obviously, they like to have their tenants be the rent and that's what they do for a living. So for us to take that away from them is not easy.

James Dimitri

[00:48:38] I understand. Do you have any comments about the general counsel for your franchisees? I know you have a lot of different prints, so it might be a bit hard. But if you give us some kind of general picture of how they are faring, maybe how many of them are relying on various forms of government assistance to beat up on the side, were on the payroll assistance programs. Any color on that?

Eric Lefebvre

[00:49:08] Yeah, well, the health of our franchisees is very variable, and, you know, even if I told you for a concept that all our franchisees are doing well, if you have a franchisee in that specific concept, that's an amazing urban area that's been deserted and they're struggling with that one location. And, you know, for or our franchisees. The only location that matters is theirs because that's where they put their savings. And that's where to invest so much time and energy. So the health of our network in general, considering everything I think is good. But obviously, we're facing challenges with a number of locations and with a number of franchises and yeah, so it's not perfect for sure given the circumstances. So we're trying to assist everyone to make the best of it, whether the storm and, you know, restore good profitability and good returns after the crisis. But when you have, for example, I can get back where they open up and then they lock back to the lock back the dining rooms. It's a little bit more challenging financially, but also mentally on the franchisees. It's very draining when you're facing these situations that are out of your control and that are affecting your livelihood to such a material amount.

James Dimitri

[00:50:29] Yep, OK, thanks, I appreciate it.

Operator

[00:50:34] And there no further questions at this time, I will send a call back over to Eric for closing remarks.

Eric Lefebvre

[00:50:41] Thank you again for joining us on this call. We look forward to speaking with you again on our next quarterly call.

Operator

[00:50:48] This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.