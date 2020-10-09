The company is no longer quite as attractive as it was a year ago. It is now even overvalued compared to historical multiples.

Introduction

I actually have no emotional relationship with my shares. However, some investors may know this feeling. There are these companies that you are simply impressed and fascinated by. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCPK:MNHFY) (OTC:MNHFF) is one of them. This European champion from Austria has an extremely robust business model, a good market position, and really extraordinary and far-sighted management, which is characterized by family background and a strong sense of responsibility. I have pointed out several times how undervalued the company is. Even though COVID-19 has also left its mark on Mayr-Melnhof, it is impressive how strongly the share price has come back and has now reached a new all-time high.

Source: Mayr-Melnhof share price performance

In my opinion, the rise in the share price is justified, and I have recently considered increasing my shares. In this article, I will tell you about my inner conflict.

Smooth through the COVID-19 chaos

Mayr-Melnhof made it through the corona crisis quite nicely. Operating profit in the first six months of 2020 fell by only 1.2 percent to EUR 122.5 million (previous year: EUR 124 million). Cash flow also fell by almost 9 percent. However, revenue (-0.7 percent) and operating margin (-5 basis points) remained largely stable.

Source: Half-year results

The Karton (carton board) segment was characterized by extremely strong demand. Accordingly, the company had a high utilization of 99 percent. Compared to the previous year, this is even an increase of one percent. The Packaging segment also encountered strong demand, although this weakened somewhat in the course of the half-year. In addition, the picture was heterogeneous. Sales in the Packaging segment even increased by 0.4 percent.

So, we see that the company has come through one of the worst crises in recent decades very well. This is due to the company's business model and the fundamental developments in this global world. Just look at this quote, taken from the company's half-year report about its Packaging segment:

From the beginning, growth in consumer staples was offset by a sharp decrease in high-value markets such as duty-free, luxury and cosmetics. Temporary plant shutdowns were therefore unavoidable at some production sites, while other plants had to cope with major challenges in terms of production, procurement and transport logistics. The price increase for recycled fiber-based cartonboard grades could only be partially passed on to customers or with a delay. Cost reduction programs through investments and portfolio adjustments were consistently pursued.

So, despite all these difficulties, the company has been able to increase its revenue, although the margin, cash flow from operating activities (-7.2 percent), and operating profit (-4.6 percent) decreased. The company thus once again confirms that it reacts very robustly to crises (as it did in 2008 and 2009). You should not forget that behind the company stands a family dynasty, and as you may know, the family-owned criteria can be a good indication for an excellent long-term value investment opportunity.

Taking a look back and a look ahead

With the last six months, the company has seamlessly followed up on a clean past. Although the company is not completely immune to crises, it masters them surprisingly well. While management expects results for the full fiscal year 2020 to be slightly below those of 2019, it is highly likely that the company will continue to grow operationally once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Source: Revenue and margin Mayer-Melnhof Karton

The company will benefit here from the fundamental environment which I pointed out in one of my first analysis concerning Mayr-Melnhof:

In times of globalization, the packaging of consumer goods is becoming an increasingly important part of the value chain and the product's path from the manufacturer to the customer. Two sectors benefit from this: postal companies and, of course, manufacturers of cartons and packaging. However, the postal business is exposed to extreme competition. There is also a high pressure to invest in future technologies and new delivery concepts (e.g. drones). To sum this up, there are definitely some uncertainties here. However, all this is less true for the packaging industry. There is competitive pressure here too, which I will come to later, but cartons remain cartons. If you look back over the last few decades, there has been little change in packaging. Accordingly, the business is also less cyclical than one might initially expect. Because one thing is certain. Consumer goods such as tobacco boxes and especially medicines are needed even in times of crisis. And in today's world, these must inevitably be packaged.

However, it is possible that the after-effects of the coronavirus will counteract this trend in the medium term. It could be that many companies have built up over capacities, while, at the same time, the demand for other companies is still low (for example, luxury products). This could put some pressure on Mayr-Melnhof's overall sales. But that does not change my longer-term outlook.

Valuation

So, we have an excellently positioned company with a broad portfolio that supplies a lot of customers.

(Source: Top customers)

I have never understood why such a company is trading at such a discount to the fundamental valuation of its customers. (Note: In my first article, Mayr-Melnhof's P/E ratio was 12, which was far below the P/E ratio of its customers such as LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), Unilever (NYSE:UN)(NYSE:UL), P&G (NYSE:PG), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)). But the picture has changed now. Based on the reported and adjusted P/E ratio of 16 and 17.2, we have a drawdown risk in the mid-single-digit range, which means that the company is overvalued. At least, a different picture emerges if we only consider the historical cash flow. According to this multiple, Mayr-Melnhof is currently fairly valued.

Source: Fair value calculation Mayer-Melnhof Karton

Conclusion: The grade for Mayr-Melnhof

I still believe that value investing is not dead, and one should not buy everything that has a future regardless of its price. As much as I like the company, with this high valuation and the historically comparatively low dividend yield, the arguments for buying more shares just now are diminishing. It may be that I still put some shares in my basket. But it will rather be a very small tranche. In my opinion, short- and medium-term setbacks have become somewhat more probable. However, Mayr-Melnhof is still an interesting option for long-term investors to diversify their portfolio with a European champion so that a larger position can also be considered. But unlike a few months or years ago, the right investment approach and the time horizon on which the investment is based are more decisive than ever.

