While RIO's interest in the property is well protected through its representation on TRQ's Board, the minority shareholders are made to suffer yet again.

Time and again, we have seen that RIO's role in Oyu Tolgoi's development has adversely impacted the stock despite the charm of the mine's underground portion.

Thesis

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) is a Canadian miner operating the world class copper and gold mining asset in Mongolia; Oyu Tolgoi (or OT). TRQ is currently pursuing development of the OT underground mine (first sustainable production expected early FY 2023). The mining potential of this project alone enlightens an investment case in the company. It could be argued that at current prices, the stock is trading dirt cheap if we consider the company's book value per share as well as the after-tax NPV of the OT project.

However, the investment thesis is downplayed by the mine development saga that's impacted by multiple positive and negative catalysts simultaneously, with the result that the share price fails to sustain any positive momentum for long. This trend has hurt the market's expectation of TRQ's future performance and has made the stock a speculative play at best; at least in the near term. Nevertheless, considering the company's fundamental charm, the stock's a long-term 'buy-and-hold'.

In my last article on the company, I discussed a major positive catalyst (that is; the Mongolian Government's announcement to fund/construct the Tavan Tolgoi Power Plant to provide power for the OT underground mine) that was indicative of near-term price appreciation. As expected, the stock built an upward trajectory of >30% in the following months (supported by a couple of other positive catalysts). However, the recent behavior of TRQ's parent [Rio Tinto (RIO)] has taken a toll on the share price. Once again, TRQ has lost its appeal as a near-term investment candidate despite the attractive valuation.

In this article, we will briefly highlight the mining potential of TRQ's flagship asset as well as the stock's valuation. Plus, we will include a more detailed discussion of the positive and negative catalysts that weigh on an investment thesis in the company. This will help us consider whether it'd be appropriate to initiate a fresh position in TRQ at the prevailing prices, and if so, the appropriate duration of investment to reasonably expect a healthy return in the long term. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Northern Miner)

OT's resource potential

TRQ currently obtains ore production from the 'Oyut' open-pit deposit. The ore from this deposit has an average grading of 0.44% copper, 0.29 g/t gold, and 1.2 g/t silver in 'Proven and Probable' reserves, leading to estimated resource of 3.5 Mt copper, 7.2 Moz gold, and 30 Moz silver. In contrast, the planned underground mine will target the 'Hugo North Lift 1' deposit that's expected to have average grading of 1.5% copper, 0.29 g/t gold, and 3.1 g/t silver leading to 6.0 Mt of copper, 3.8 Moz gold, and 40 Moz of silver in 'Probable' resource. Apart from Oyut and Hugo North, the other two significant deposits in the OT project are 'Hugo South' and 'Heruga' deposits. TRQ's share of underlying resource is 6.1 Mt copper, 1.7 Moz gold, and 44 Moz silver in the Hugo South deposit. As for the Heruga deposit, the attributable share of underlying resource is 0.4 Mt copper, 1.0 Moz gold, 5.3 Moz silver, and 26 Mlbs molybdenum. Considering these numbers, we can conclude that TRQ has significant underlying resource in both present and future projects to support its cash flows. It may be argued that a significant proportion of the resource at Heruga deposit (Figure-2) is owned by Entrée Resources (EGI), however, TRQ has ensured claim to some of those resources through its ~8% interest in EGI.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation-September 2020, pg. 7)

Valuation

Book values: With a per-share book value of ~$4 (~$8 BB in net assets ÷ ~2 BB outstanding shares), TRQ seems to be a bargain at a price tag of $0.79 (at the time of writing). Of course, this is subject to whether you believe in the mining potential of the underground mine and are prepared to hold the stock long term (say, at least 3-5 years).

After-tax NPV: Moreover, TRQ's 2020 OTTR (read: Oyu Tolgoi Technical Report) considers a range of metal prices (for both copper and gold), discount rates, and the resulting after-tax NPV estimates. The base-case NPV works out at $10.0 BB using a discount rate of 8%, together with long-term copper and gold prices at $3.03/lb and $1,473/oz respectively. Even if we consider the stock's valuation based on the base-case NPV, then TRQ's target price works out to be $5/share ($10 BB ÷ ~2 BB outstanding shares). Currently, gold prices are ~$1,900/oz while copper is at $3.03/lb implying that if these prices were to sustain over the next 5-10 years, then TRQ's share price trajectory could extend well beyond the target price. Nonetheless, even if we consider the price sensitivity ranges in Figure-3, the stock could reasonably be expected to move up to the range of $4-5/share. Then again, this target price is for the patient 'long' investor and not for the near-term 'speculative' trader.

Figure-3 (Source: 2020 OTTR, pg. 27)

[Author's note: This target price is used for reference purpose only and is subject to adjustment based on TRQ's announced share consolidation of 10:1, discussed in a later section.]

The OT underground development saga

Positive catalysts: Since my last article on TRQ, the share price posted a sustained hike following a chain of positive news. These included:

completion of the FY 2020 feasibility study (and updated Mineral Reserves & Resources)

increased gold production guidance for FY 2020 and positive cost updates

increased gold production outlook for FY 2021 along with issuance of 2020 OTTR

However, I'd note that the greatest positive impact on TRQ's share price was caused by the GoM's (read: Government of Mongolia) announcement to fund/construct the TTPP (read: Tavan Tolgoi Power Plant). The significance of this announcement could be explained by the fact that ensuring power supply to the OT underground mine was one of the critical operational challenges facing TRQ, and one that remained disputed between GoM and TRQ's management for quite some time. Previously, the underground mine had seen multiple hurdles created by the GoM (read: Government of Mongolia) that hindered project development; be it the $155 MM tax demand, the differences over OT investment agreement, or the differences over the power plant construction.

Perhaps this is the number one reason why I call TRQ a 'speculative' play at present. There have been numerous twists to the underground mine development story, leaving investors wary of future negative developments that could beat the share price hard. Note that there are two major stakeholders that largely influence project development; the GoM and TRQ's management (backed by RIO). The attitude/role of GoM towards OT project is shifting from negative to positive as highlighted above, and this change in attitude is fuelled by the project's significance to the Mongolian economy (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation-September 2020, pg. 34)

On the flip side, there's the role of RIO (in OT's development) that's often been questioned by retail investors and has been challenged in the past by institutional investors like Sailingstone Capital and Pentwater Capital. In the following section, I have included a detailed discussion of a more recent twist in RIO's approach toward the OT underground development [that is; RIO's recent MOU (read: Memorandum of Understanding) with TRQ for re-profiling of debt]. Given the circumstances, I'm inclined to believe that the role of RIO as the lead operator, financer, and major shareholder in the OT project is intimidating for the minority shareholders. In my view, this situation is likely to haunt TRQ's price performance for the near term until we see an end to the underground mine development saga. Let's see.

RIO's role and its implications for shareholders

Before we discuss RIO's role, I think it's appropriate to discuss certain aspects of the balance sheet (particularly relating to liquidity position, and outstanding project debt) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Balance sheet-liquidity and debt profiles: The ~$13 BB balance sheet is comprised of ~$8 BB worth of equity and ~$5 BB worth of liabilities, including ~$4.6 BB in total debt (both short-term and long-term). With these numbers, the debt-equity ratio works out at 57%.

[Author's Note: There are two approaches to calculate debt-to-equity ratio. (1) Debt ÷ Equity, and (2) Debt ÷ (Debt + Equity). I have used the first one.]

The assets side of the balance sheet shows 'cash and equivalents' worth ~$1.5 BB that belittles the current portion of LTD (worth $44 MM). However, the essence of the issue can be figured out from TRQ's cash flow statement for Q2 which reveals that the OCF (read: operating cash flows) of ~$35 MM was significantly lower than the financing payment of ~$118 MM. Simply put, the financing payment is >3x the OCF generated during the quarter. Although the current cash position is adequate to provide for future debt repayments, the problem may aggravate going forward, given the fact that TRQ has to allocate substantial cash flows toward project development CAPEX. On that note, I'd like to highlight what TRQ stated in the notes to its Q2 financial statements (emphasis added),

The Company believes that it has enough liquidity to meet its minimum obligations for a period of at least 12 months from the balance sheet date, to meet requirements of the Company, including its operations and underground development. Taking into consideration the estimated impacts of increases to underground development capital, as well as delays to first sustainable production, the Company expects to need significant incremental financing to sustain its operations and underground development beyond this timeframe.

RIO's approach toward project financing: I'd note here that raising project finance through debt has been the preferred choice for RIO. Moreover, it seems that despite being the controlling shareholder in TRQ's OT project, RIO is inclined not to offer any meaningful cash contribution toward OT's underground mine development. I say this because the financing facility for the OT project (obtained in December 2015, and capped at $6.0 BB) specifies only the payment of interest for the first five years, and minimum repayments of principal over the next few years (Figure-5). The facility that comprises of multiple debt instruments, originally matures between 12 and 15 years from its commencement. A more recent twist to this story (and something which recently triggered panic-selling in the market) came when RIO announced its intention to re-profile the existing debt with the project lenders (in line with current cash flow projections), to the effect that principal repayments are further deferred into the future (RIO and TRQ have signed an MoU for that purpose). Although it remains to be seen whether RIO and TRQ will succeed in negotiating deferred payment terms with project lenders, this situation also suggests that RIO might be anticipating further delays in project completion.

[Author's Note: To put that into context, consider the fact that in the past, TRQ's management has been expecting OT underground mine's first sustainable production to be delivered in FY 2021 (Figure-6). Now the company has stretched that timeline to FY 2023 (Figure-7).]

Figure-5 (Source: Q2 financials)

Figure-6 (Source: Previous Article on Seeking Alpha)

Figure-7 (Source: Presentation-September 2020, pg. 13)

Another key takeaway from TRQ's announcement regarding the MOU is (emphasis added):

The MOU also reflects the parties' understanding with respect to the raising of supplemental senior debt, the process for identifying and considering other funding options, and the scope and timing for a Turquoise Hill equity offering (to the extent required) to address any remaining funding gap with respect to Oyu Tolgoi.

The points highlighted above add another dimension to OT underground mine's funding discussion. TRQ (under RIO's management) is certainly considering funding options for OT; whether it be the issuance of the supplemental senior debt (note that TRQ already has the option to borrow $1.6 BB worth of supplemental debt under the $6 BB project finance facility), or issuance of further equity.

If TRQ goes for funding through incremental debt, the dilutive impact on shareholders' wealth would be lower than it would be if TRQ pursues the other option. However, the issue with piling up more debt is that high debt often results in profits turning to losses and eventually, results in companies making large equity offerings to reduce debt. TRQ has clarified that it will prioritize funding by way of debt rather than equity. While this decision saves the share price from declining sharply, I don't see it bearing fruit in the long term since the financing payments accrued/paid during the intervening period (that is, from present day to the day OT underground mine becomes fully operational) will purely be wasted money. Perhaps it'd have been better to see RIO strengthening the company's liquidity without piling up more debt. After all, RIO as a global mining giant does have substantial cash at its disposal to feed its copper child in Mongolia; the OT project. However, it seems that RIO is not inclined to protect the interest of TRQ's minority shareholders (as evident from the funding approach adopted by RIO).

Share consolidation-more downside coming?

As if RIO's announcement for debt re-profiling wasn't enough to crush the share price, the recently announced 10:1 reverse stock split (or RS) forewarns about more possible downside, going forward. The RS would be effective from October 26, 2020, and will reduce the existing share count from ~2 BB shares to ~201 MM shares. Perhaps, it's the easiest thing to say that the RS was done to secure TRQ's continued listing on NYSE.

The RS was approved by a special resolution presented at TRQ's meeting of shareholders held on July 24, 2020. Note that it's the same meeting where a proposal put forward by the minority shareholders to create a mechanism for nomination of directors on TRQ's board was not approved (Figure-8). The whole point is; with 3 out of 7 directors (including the CEO) representing RIO's interest, and OT's history of having faced multiple issues in the past, it's a 'tough nut to crack' for the minority shareholders. Considering TRQ's current price of ~$0.8, the post-consolidation share price may be somewhere around $8. TRQ still has to complete a long-list of significant target milestones (Figure-9) before the underground mine comes live. Therefore, it merits to say that more downside is possible, and the post-consolidated price may only prove to be a trap for new investors who haven't been a part of this roller-coaster ride so far.

Figure-8 (Source: News Release)

Figure-9 (Source: Presentation-September 2020, pg. 18)

Investor Takeaway

The preceding discussion highlights that TRQ has a promising mining potential (in future) and is trading at an attractive valuation. There's certainly room for suitable price appreciation given a continued favorable copper/gold price environment, and timely progression of the underground mine development.

We have also seen that one of the key stakeholders (the GoM) is playing its part to have the underground mine up and running. However, the same cannot be said about the other major player who has little consideration for protecting the interests of minority investors. Although this does not rule out a long investment case in TRQ but if you intend to do invest in the company considering its valuation and mining potential, then don't chase the stock for near-term gains (say, between 6 months-2 years). The stock is risky for such time horizon. Perhaps your best bet is to hold it at least until completion of the underground mine beyond which point we can reasonably expect TRQ to bear fruit for the investors.

