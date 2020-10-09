The company is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 10x. To put that number into context, the company has traded at an average of 17x earnings.

We believe the company has the opportunity to gain market share in the upcoming quarters.

Shoe Carnival’s (SCVL) early investment decision to build its e-commerce channel is paying dividends. The company saw strong growth in online demand and loyalty members. The momentum continued even after the company’s brick-and-mortar stores went back online, signaling a customer base getting used to making online purchases. Management’s three-year target of reaching mid-to-high double-digit e-commerce penetration as a percent of total sales was achieved during Q2.

We believe the company has the opportunity to gain market share in the upcoming quarters. It is known that Nike (NKE) has recently cut ties with different wholesalers and retail stores, which benefits Shoe Carnival. The company has a strong relationship with the brand, accounting for approximately 30% of total sales in 2019. The bankruptcy of J.C. Penney and the weak market position of other mid-tier department stores also represents an opportunity to gain market share.

There are also inventory challenges at Designer Brands (DBI). The quick change in consumer trends towards athleisure and casual footwear categories caught that business off guard, as more consumers were looking for comfort. DBI had an inventory mix heavily weighted towards “dress and seasonal” and only 24% geared towards athletic categories. That compares to 86% and 51% for Caleres (CAL) and Shoe Carnival in the athletic inventory mix. As a result, DBI was hurt during their second quarter showing steep losses and soft e-commerce growth. While management at DBI is working to shift their product mix, we believe Shoe Carnival can grab new customers as there is an overlap between their stores.

Even after a strong rebound in its share price, we believe Shoe Carnival offers good value. The company is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 10x. To put that number into context, the company has traded at an average of 17x earnings for the past 5 years. Also, unlike its competitors, Shoe Carnival doesn’t have exposure to wholesale distribution channels. They are a 100% retailer. That reduces their risk of exposure to mid-tier department stores, licensing agreements, and manufacturing complexities.

We believe at 10x forward earnings, good opportunities to gain market share, and a pristine balance sheet with no financial debt, Shoe Carnival presents a reasonable investment opportunity. We feel bullish about the company.

Better results than the competition

Shoe Carnival reported second quarter sales of $300M, up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis, but slightly missing expectations by $9.7M. The company reports GAAP EPS of $0.71, above the consensus by $0.13.

Same-store-sales came in strong at 12.6% compared to its prior-year period. That number increases to 22.5% looking exclusively at the days their stores began operating after being shut.

Driving sales growth during the quarter was their e-commerce growth of 332% and double-digit conversion rates. E-commerce sales exceeded 20% of total revenue for the second quarter, surpassing their 3-year strategic target. That compares to less than 6% of e-commerce sales as a percent of total revenues in Q2 of 2019.

Shoe Carnival outperformed their close competitors during Q2. And by close competitors, we mean Caleres and Designer Brands. Excluding their wholesale business segments, both companies operate retail stores with a business model similar to Shoe Carnival.

For Caleres, second quarter sales at their banner store, Famous Footwear, declined by 20.5%, while their e-commerce channel grew 150% compared to its prior-year period. Management at DBI didn’t break down their sales on its Designer Shoe Warehouse stores but disclosed comparable sales of down 43% offset by growth in their digital channel of 25%.

While comparable-store sales between the three companies might not be the best metric to use due to the possibility of different reopening store schedules, we believe the outperformance by Shoe Carnival within their e-commerce channel by a wide margin is a good signal of a better competitive position. Management is also optimistic about the possibility of gaining market share through their second half:

While the current environment makes it difficult to provide clearer guidance, absent a second wave of shutdowns, we believe we are well-positioned to capture market share throughout the remainder of the year. – Q2 call

Shoe Carnival also ended their second quarter with a lean inventory position, down 8.7% on a per-store basis compared to last year. Management reacted to the pandemic by canceling spring inventory receipts and shifting fall merchandise to later in the season, but still feeling comfortable with their inventory levels as they approach the holiday season.

Where now?

The biggest short-term headwind for Shoe Carnival is the delayed back-to-school season which used to start in mid-to-late July. The company saw an instant impact on same-store sales declining by double digits in the last two weeks of the quarter which continued during the first two weeks of August. However, sales rebounded in the last two weeks of August, up mid-single digits as schools began classes. On a normal season, by the end of August, 95% of schools were back in session in areas where the company has presence, compared to just 65% in the current school year. As a result, management now expects the majority of back-to-school volume and sales to be realized through September. The company expects flat comparable-store sales for August and September.

Looking at Shoe Carnival through a long-term lens, we believe growth opportunities would rely on their e-commerce expansion. There might be opportunities for them to expand their store footprint given the bankruptcies of smaller competitors, thus more favorable real estate locations; but with 400 stores and very stagnant store growth for the past 5 years, we believe management feels they have the right footprint.

Growing their loyalty membership and upgrading more customers to their gold tier cohort would be highly accretive to their top and bottom line. Management notes that gold members tend to spend more, with an average basket size that is $16 more than a nonmember. At the end of 2019, the company had 3.5M gold members. At the end of their second quarter, gold memberships increased by double-digits compared to their prior-year period.

The Bottom Line

Inventory hiccups at DBI, weak competitors exiting the market, and Nike’s decision to end relationships with some retailers are good news for Shoe Carnival, giving them the opportunity to increase market share. The outperformance of their e-commerce channel compared to their closest competitors points in the right direction and momentum.

Trading at 10x forward earnings, we believe the company is undervalued. Shoe Carnival has traded at an average of 17x earnings for the past 5 years. Before COVID hit the retail sector, Shoe Carnival had 5 consecutive years of positive comparable store sales, indicating a business model that worked. The company also has a pristine balance sheet, which adds to the margin of safety.

We believe Shoe Carnival presents an interesting investing opportunity and feel bullish about the company. That said, there are risks investors should be aware of, such as the possibility of a weaker than expected back-to-school season. A softer outlook could cause comparable sales to fall below management's expectations of flat comps in Q3. There is also the constant threat of another round of lockdowns if the number of COVID infections increases, especially since we are entering winter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.