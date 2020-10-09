A bid in the $120's would be a fair price for Xilinx shareholders, though the exact structure of the deal (price, cash vs. equity) remains to be seen.

Xilinx would offer attractive leverage to significant growth in markets like data center and 5G wireless, but the FPGA business is very different than what AMD knows.

Maybe one of the surest signs that things are starting to get back to normal is the M&A cycle firing up again in the semiconductor space. It had been quiet for a while, but then there was the July bid from Analog (ADI) for Maxim (MXIM) and then September’s Nvidia (NVDA) bid for Arm Holdings. Now the Wall Street Journal reports that there may be another significant M&A deal in the works, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reportedly in “advanced talks” to acquire Xilinx (XLNX) for something north of $30 billion.

I’ve liked Xilinx’s business for a while, and I see some significant growth opportunities for the company in areas like data center and 5G, with specific drivers like server acceleration, SmartNICs, antennae, and O-RAN. The immediate overlap with AMD is a little sketchy at first glance, and the businesses are very different (different product cycles, different customer bases, different development processes, et al), but Xilinx would definitely fit in with AMD’s desire to grow the data center business, and FPGA companies are scarce assets.

Hazy Details So Far

Apart from the WSJ report late Thursday night, there really hasn’t been any specific rumors about a possible AMD-Xilinx deal. Xilinx’s name has come up in buyout chatter before, and that makes sense given its standalone position as the only buyable high-end FPGA asset, but seldom with specific details attached. The WSJ report suggests a buyout price “above $30 billion”, and Xilinx shares have since moved to a $30.2B enterprise value in pre-market trading as of this writing.

How AMD would construct this deal (if there is a deal), remains to be seen. I don’t see much room for AMD offering a large cash component in a deal, as the company had a little under $2 billion in cash at the end of the quarter and it would likely be struggle to raise much more than another $10 billion or so. With AMD shares up 80% on a year-to-date basis, using equity as currency would be considerably more appealing for AMD, but I believe the price would likely have to be higher to get Xilinx shareholders to agree.

Considering all of the above, AMD may offer XLNX shareholders a deal that gives them some degree of choice in the cash/equity mix (more AMD shares in exchange for a lower cash component) with boundaries on both components.

What Would AMD Be Getting?

Xilinx is one of the largest players in field-programmable gate arrays (or FPGAs), semiconductors that are configured by the customer after manufacture and can then be reprogrammed if and as needed. This is in contrast to application-specific integrated circuits (or ASICs) which are designed with specific functions. The “which is better?” question has a lot of nuances to it; ASICs are more expensive and time-consuming to design, but are cheaper to produce in volume and tend to be higher-performance in the field (as they’re optimized for a various specific task list). But if you need a chip quickly, need it to be flexible, and don’t need high volumes, FPGAs may well be the right choice.

Like anything, there’s a high-end, low-end, and middle area for FPGA performance, and Xilinx and Intel’s (INTC) Altera dominate the high end in what is effectively a duopoly. For years the companies have traded leadership from node-to-node, but Xilinx has been introducing some interesting products like Zynq, which integrates a high-end microprocessor core.

Xilinx generates about half of its revenue from the aerospace/defense, industrial, and test & measurement markets, with long-term growth drivers in areas like factory automation and machine vision. More than a third of revenue comes from communications, including switches, routers, basestations, and antennae. The data center business is still small (a little over 10% of revenue), but it’s growing very rapidly and Xilinx is leveraged to opportunities like server acceleration, edge computing, and interconnect.

Xilinx has generated respectable long-term revenue growth over the last decade-plus (over 5%), though the company has always had (and always will have) to deal with FPGA-to-ASIC transitions that interrupt the growth trajectory. Gross margins are quite good (close to 70% on a non-GAAP basis), while non-GAAP operating margins have recently slipped from the 30% level into the high 20%’s on accelerated R&D spending – spending that I believe will be rewarded in the future with higher rates of growth.

Between the opportunities in data center and 5G, I expect Xilinx’s revenue growth to accelerate into the double-digits for several years, with a forward revenue growth rate (around 8% to 9%) well ahead of the trailing growth rate

The Price

At $120 or higher, is AMD getting a good price for Xilinx? That really depends on how much you value growth and how well you think AMD management will do with a business that will be largely unfamiliar to them. The price would be well ahead of what Xilinx’s cash flows and/or margins would normally support, but it wouldn’t be out of line with what growth semiconductors often trade for in the market. Plus, you have to factor in the scarcity value/premium for a rare asset (a top-tier FPGA company).

Given the differences in the business, including product development and product cycles, as well as the relatively low level of overlap, I think it would be a risky deal for AMD. I understand the attraction of the growth opportunities, particularly in the data center, but it’s a high price to pay.

The Bottom Line

For Xilinx shareholders, this is a potentially a good opportunity to cash out at a respectable price. A key consideration will be the structure of the deal; given the multiples involved and the potential integration challenges, I wouldn’t be as excited to take AMD stock. I can’t say that Xilinx couldn’t have possibly outgrown the value of this bid (if there is an actual bid), but it provides a fair takeout price.

