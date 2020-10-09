In a market that is all about scale, Carvana has it, and RumbleOn doesn't.

RumbleOn's stock has more than doubled this year even as the bottom has fallen out of sales.

The stock of RumbleOn (RMBL) has doubled this year. But unless investors are betting it might be a buyout target for Carvana (CVNA), it's hard to understand why. Sure, the company earned $0.47/share in Q2, but other than that it would appear RumbleOn is simply no match for Carvana. Unit sales for the two companies are on divergent paths, and so too have the stock prices over the past year:

Earnings

RumbleOn released its Q2 EPS report on August 14 and the results were generally better than expected as the company swung to a profit of $0.47/share versus a loss of a whopping $11.69/share in Q2 of 2019. However, on most other metrics, the report was not impressive:

Total vehicle unit sales of 3,694 was down from 13,928 in Q2FY19.

Total revenue of $84.3 million was down from $270.2 million in Q2FY19.

Powersports revenue: $8.2M (-72.9% YoY)

Automotive revenue: $68.29M (-70.7% YoY)

Transportation revenue: $7.66M (+27.2% YoY).

For the quarter, EBITDA was still negative ($1.3 million).

Gross margins were up, but total fully diluted shares outstanding had doubled compared to the year-earlier quarter (2,214,241 shares of common stock outstanding versus 1,111,809 shares in Q2 2019). Long-term debt was $40.8 million and interest expense on that debt was $1.48 million, which was more than bottom line net income ($1.04 million).

Going Forward

While it is true RumbleOn's business was severely impacted by a tornado that struck Nashville in March, and the company has yet to settle all insurance claims related to damaged facilities and inventory, and business interruption, the bigger concern going forward is the severe decline in total vehicle unit sales (down 73% YoY).

Consider competitor Carvana's most recent numbers:

Source: August Presentation

While the growth rate in total retail units has noticeably slowed in the first two quarters of COVID-19-impacted 2020, the 55,098 units sold in Q2 was up 5.1% sequentially from Q1, up 25% YoY. Total retail units sold were ~15x the total number of units RumbleOn sold.

And unlike RumbleOn, Carvana's Q2 revenue of $1.118 billion was an increase of 13% YoY.

To be fair, Carvana also posted negative EBITDA (-$35.9 million) and a net loss of $106 million for the quarter.

It's All About Scale

But the online car "vending machine" business is all about scale and name recognition, and on that front Carvana wins hands down. Prior to writing this article, I had never even heard of RumbleOn while Carvana has become a high-profile national brand with its TV and online advertising campaign. Meanwhile, the company continues to build out its marketplace - growing from 161 markets in Q1 to 261 markets in Q2:

Source: August Presentation

As a result, and as the number of units sold increases, the average advertising cost per unit will continue to drop. For RumbleOn to succeed and become a national brand like Carvana, it will have to increase spending even as its total number of units is in decline. Clearly, the companies are heading in opposite directions. Meanwhile, Carvana hasn't yet even entered the Pacific Northwest market (see map above).

Summary and Conclusion

While it is true RumbleOn also sells "power sport" vehicles (primarily motorcycles but also RVs, boats, jet-skis) the vast majority of its Q2 revenues came from new and used cars and trucks. And in that market, Carvana is killing it and in my opinion, will keep doing so. In fact, on RumbleOn's website, there is now little to no mention of new and used car and truck listings. I searched for "Toyota," "Ford," "VW," and "Chevy" - no hits - zero, NADA.

The only hope for RumbleOn is to be bought out by Carvana. But why would Carvana need to do that considering the lack of automotive sales at RumbleOn? RumbleOn's current market cap is $80 million and it has $40 million in long-term debt. For $120 million, Carvana could instead build out a solid presence in the Pacific Northwest. RumbleOn is a SELL because over time, it is likely to become a niche platform for motorcycle/boat trading and concede the vast majority of the online automobile business to Carvana.

