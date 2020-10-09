Worm Capital Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Worm Capital is an investment management firm with a focus on equity-oriented strategies. The fund strategies are designed around the concept of technological disruption and how cutting-edge innovation has the potential to reshape entire industry verticals.

Year-to-date through Q3 2020, our long/short equity strategy has returned 171.64%, and our long-only strategy has returned 125.43%, net of fees. This was compared to the S&P 500 TR of 5.58% over the same period.

We believe there are fortunes to be made in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables, and we have every intention in participating in this once-in-a-generation disruption.

While July and August delivered strong performance in our core holdings, we faced a bit of a correction in September.