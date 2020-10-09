Summary

I currently have 16 BDC positions including ARCC which I continue to purchase additional shares of as I believe that this is one of the "higher-quality" BDCs.

ARCC is up more than 9% since my purchase two weeks ago and this article discusses if it's still a Buy.

On Sept. 23, ARCC issued additional unsecured notes at a premium with a very low yield-to-maturity of 3.569%. Many BDCs have done the same, likely driving maintained or even higher earnings.

Included in the SEC filings related to the notes offering were preliminary results discussed in this article and used for updated dividend coverage projections.