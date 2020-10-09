Investors Are Ignoring The Second Wave

The duel of wills between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued yesterday, but there was no progress on a stimulus package. The President changed his mind again, signaling that negotiations would resume, but the Speaker is not interested in his targeted measures. The issue is that neither side is willing to give an inch to the other before the election, so I still think we will have to wait until 2021 for the economy to get the capital injection it desperately needs today. Regardless, investors are looking past the fourth quarter toward the inevitability of stimulus under a Biden administration, as RealClear Politics betting odds give Biden a 64% chance of winning compared to Trump’s 35%. The major market averages closed at a five-week high.

We can look at the stock market to come to conclusions about the health of the economy, or we can look at the economy to come to conclusions about where the stock market is headed. The problem today is that if we look at both we get mixed messages, so which one is correct? If you are an investor, you are viewing the economy through the rose-colored glasses of the market, which suggests that a V-shaped recovery is in motion. If you are not an investor, then you are focused on high unemployment, layoff announcements, a decline in wages, and a pandemic that will not end. This is why investor sentiment is euphoric, while consumer sentiment is modestly off its pandemic lows. If every consumer had a stake in the stock market, then perhaps sentiment would be closer to its pre-pandemic highs.

This is not to say that the stock market and economy should always be in alignment, but they do depend on each other to a large extent and eventually they always cross paths. Their paths were diverging before the pandemic, and we saw them cross rapidly just before the economy was forcibly shutdown, but now they have diverged to an even greater extent for obvious reasons.

The Fed overstimulated the markets at the onset of the recession with liquidity and low interest rates, while the real economy is still lacking the stimulus it desperately needs to recover to pre-pandemic levels. This is why we can see stocks soar on days when we receive very discouraging economic data. Investors assume that the economic data will eventually improve to validate the prices they are paying in financial markets today. They have been convinced that there are no alternatives to risky assets and there is a palpable fear of missing out on continued upside, because the Federal Reserve has led them to believe they can’t lose, and that it will never let stock prices go down for any extended period of time.

This is what has led to historic highs in current market valuations, but pundits on Wall Street and the investors who follow them must rationalize paying today’s prices with something other than a belief that the Fed will not let them lose. Therefore, they forecast an economic outlook that will produce the corporate profits needed to justify modestly higher valuations than we see today. This is what we call the bullish narrative, which keeps investors in the market and eager to buy more.

I want to be optimistic, but I also have to be realistic when it comes to this bullish narrative. The consensus expects a full recovery in corporate profits for S&P 500 companies next year, which would be a return to all-time record highs. That is what is required to pay 21.6 times the forward earnings estimate of the S&P 500 today. A forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6 is above the five-year average of 17.2 and the 10-year average of 15.5. This is a hefty premium to be paying for the market when we have so much uncertainty about EVERYTHING. It is the reason I spend so much time focused on the economic fundamentals that dictate corporate earnings, and I think today’s consensus outlook is unachievable.

Next year’s profit outlook is dependent on a lot of good things happening in the coming months. Profits are derived from revenues, and revenue growth is dependent on the rate of economic growth. Monetary stimulus, which is money in the form of credit, can inflate financial asset prices directly, but it has a limited ability to create economic growth. This is especially true when our economic growth largely depends on the consumption of goods and services by a middle class that has a very limited stake in financial markets. If the economy can’t fully reopen, allowing the millions of unemployed to return to work, then it is impossible to realize the same level of economic output that produced the corporate profits we had in 2019. This fact alone undermines the bullish narrative. It is as simple as that. Our failure to contain the ongoing pandemic is what is holding us back.

I know investors are tired of talking about the pandemic, but it is not going away. The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global cases yesterday, led by a huge surge of infections in Europe. We have a second wave in the U.S. that grows stronger by the day, but investors are completely ignoring what collapsed our markets and cratered our economy just a few months ago in a staggering compartmentalization that I can’t explain. Our 7-day average of new cases has increased by almost 12,000 over the past month. The ongoing development of vaccines and treatments is good news, but the assumption that FDA approval of any is going to be a panacea that rapidly returns life back to normal is fantasy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.