Trivago's cash balances still remain ample, but it's unclear how much longer Trivago can hang on at its much-smaller scale of business.

Few technology companies have suffered from the impacts of the pandemic as severely as Trivago (TRVG), a bookings aggregator that makes its money by pulling in consumers via advertising and then sending them off to complete their bookings on OTA sites like Booking.com (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE). Trivago - which specializes mostly in leisure travel - has been hit hard as consumers prefer to stay closer to home and delay their vacations until after the pandemic subsides.

Trivago's stock, likewise, has hardly seen a worse year. Trivago already entered the year struggling to maintain its relevance, and especially as OTA partners worked to reduce their spend on middlemen like Trivago. But adding insult to injury, shares of Trivago have dropped a fresh ~60% this year, and the outlook isn't looking much better.

Here's the basic gist of what has happened to Trivago this year:

Travel bookings dried to a near-halt, putting Trivago referrals on pause and choking off the company's revenue stream

putting Trivago referrals on pause and choking off the company's revenue stream The longer this situation continues, the less market power Trivago will have in the long run. When consumers return to traveling, they'll flock to the better-known brands like Booking.com. Trivago will have to work hard (and spend a lot of marketing dollars) to reassert its presence in the market. And because the large OTAs are much better funded than Trivago, they may use their relative power to wrangle a lower commission out of Trivago, further hurting its business.

When consumers return to traveling, they'll flock to the better-known brands like Booking.com. Trivago will have to work hard (and spend a lot of marketing dollars) to reassert its presence in the market. And because the large OTAs are much better funded than Trivago, they may use their relative power to wrangle a lower commission out of Trivago, further hurting its business. Trivago isn't cutting expenses nearly as quickly. Though the company has made good on its commitment to reduce marketing spend (why advertise if no business is coming through the door, anyway?), Trivago isn't doing nearly as good of a job in slashing down its overhead to make up for its severely reduced book of business.

With shares of Trivago continually dropping to $1, it may face a delisting soon (triggered on the NASDAQ by 30 consecutive business days of trading below $1). With sentiment weighing so heavily against Trivago and with fundamentals showing no hope of a near-term recovery, I think it's best to either watch Trivago's demise from the sidelines or to take a soft bearish position (such as buying puts). Don't be tempted to buy into Trivago as a rebound play - the stronger travel stocks, like Booking.com and Expedia, are far better candidates for that.

Fundamentals are looking horrid

Let's refresh ourselves on how Trivago has performed so far through the pandemic. Take a look at Trivago's year-to-date results in the slide below:

Figure 1. Trivago YTD 2020 results

Source: Trivago Q2 investor presentation

Year to date, Trivago has seen a massive 64% y/y collapse in revenue. The Q2 trend is worse than the year-to-date, with Q2 revenue of €16.2 million (essentially nothing) down 93% y/y and missing Wall Street's expectations of €24.9 million.

No geography in particular is being spared from this worldwide travel recession. As previously mentioned, Trivago makes money for each "qualified referral" - a user that passes through its website, clicks on a hotel link, and gets sent across to a partner site like Expedia to complete his or her booking. Unsurprisingly, the number of people web surfing for vacations has dramatically declined since the coronavirus began. As such, Trivago's count of qualified referrals in the Americas, Europe, and the rest of the world crashed 81%, 82%, and 83%, respectively. There are no safe havens for Trivago here.

Figure 2. Trivago referral trends

Source: Trivago Q2 investor presentation

That's not to say that there aren't any bright spots, however - it's just that the recovery is likely to be lumpier and slower than we'd hope. Trivago highlighted some interesting insights out of Germany, which is one of the company's biggest markets. Versus the nadir of the pandemic in April, people in Germany are returning to travel - but they have preferred to stay closer to home. As seen in the chart below, it's "local nature trips" that have surged most since bottoming out in April, while big international trips remain relatively softer.

Figure 3. Germany recovery insights Source: Trivago Q2 investor presentation

Versus this ~-80% decline in Q2, Trivago has noted that July has seen slightly better trends. Matthias Tillman, Trivago's CFO, commented as follows during the company's Q2 earnings call which was held in late July:

Moving onto trends in July, we see a high correlation between demand for local leisure trips within health situation in the respective region. Hence, the demand in various markets continues to be volatile and remains largely unpredictable. In July, the recovery has been strongest in developed Europe so far, as we see co-markets like Germany and Italy recovering fast and most other markets experiencing a gradual improvement in traffic volumes. More specifically, as of July 24 month-to-date, our qualified referrals decreased year-over-year less than 50% in developed Europe and were down around 50% in rest of world. While in America, our qualified referrals were down around 70% year-over-year months-to-date. As the pickup in demand setting out in the U.S. in the second half of June and we have not seen a recovery in Latin America yet.

Still - given the fact that this is likely to be a protracted and lengthy recovery period, we're likely to see deeply double-digit negative comps through at least the first quarter of 2021, when we begin to comp the pandemic's beginning in 2020.

More concerning to me is the fact that outside of sales and marketing, Trivago hasn't done as much to cut down its operating expenses. Year to date, Trivago has indeed brought down advertising spend by 66% y/y to €108.2 million (recognizing that the impact of any advertising at all will be hampered by the limited demand environment), two points better than the -64% y/y reduction in year-to-date revenue.

Operating expenses, however, have not materially declined. Trivago's technology and content costs rose 5% y/y to €33.7 million, while general and administrative spend rose 7% y/y to €19.6 million. Even when we consider the fact that Trivago included ~€5 million of restructuring expenses in these costs, we find Trivago's inability to reduce its overhead a little bit disappointing. Overall, Trivago is only aiming for €20 million in annual operating cost reductions. Year to date, Trivago has shed €277 million in revenue due to the drop in referrals, and €219 million in combined sales and marketing cost cuts. To me, a €20 million annualized (or €10 million in a half-year) reduction in operating expenses is only paltry recompense for a business that has so severely shrunk in revenues. We find that other struggling internet companies like Yelp (YELP) and Groupon (GRPN) have been able to do much better in cost reductions and layoffs - with both companies actually maintaining positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2. Trivago, on the other hand, has seen its first-half EBITDA of €40.1 million in the prior year slip to a €15.0 million loss this year.

The good news remains that Trivago remains sufficiently funded.

Figure 4. Trivago liquidity walk

Source: Trivago Q2 investor presentation

Thanks primarily to Trivago chasing down customers to pay off their accounts, Trivago has managed to maintain a fairly strong ~€214 million in cash balances as of the end of Q2. It's unclear for how much longer Trivago can continue limping on, however, with its referrals and revenue in the toilet.

Key takeaways

Trivago is not a wise choice for a rebound play. Even the "recovery" that the company has pointed to in July has the company down ~70% in the Americas and ~50% elsewhere, which to me still paints a very dire picture. I fear that, even once the pandemic normalizes, Trivago will have lot a lot of its relevance and brand power with consumers, and will have to quickly ramp up advertising expenses again to reclaim its business. Steer clear here.

