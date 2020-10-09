The share buyback programme hasn't been restarted yet, as RPM seems to be focusing on reducing the net debt.

Introduction

RPM International (RPM) is a large producer of specialty chemical products including sealants, adhesives and coatings. The company has a worldwide presence as it disclosed in its FY 2020 annual report it is actively marketing its products in 165 countries. RPM’s financial year ends in May, and the company has just reported its Q1 FY 2021 results (Q1 ended in August) which firmly exceeded my expectations as the net income increased by about 70% compared to Q1 of last year.

A strong EPS and free cash flow increase in the first quarter

In the first quarter of the current year, RPM International saw its revenue increase by approximately 10% to just over $1.6B. As the cost of sales increased by just 6%, the gross profit increased by almost 15% to $654M.

RPM also did an excellent job in keeping the other expenses under control: despite the higher revenue, the SG&A expenses decreased by 1% while the company also saw its interest expenses fall by about 25%. This resulted in a 70% increase of the pre-tax income to in excess of $241M while the net income was approximately $180M for an EPS of $1.39.

An excellent start for the year and the cash flow statement confirmed RPM is on the right track. The reported operating cash flow of $318M still needs to be adjusted for changes in the working capital position and after isolating these changes in the working capital, the adjusted operating cash flow in Q1 was approximately $217.5M.

The total capex was just $41.5M and although this represents less than 20% of the adjusted operating cash flow, the capex level is actually almost 15% higher than the depreciation expenses (which were just over $35M in Q1). The free cash flow in Q1 was approximately $176M so the conversion rate of net income into free cash flow was roughly 97%, a good result. The FCF/share in Q1 was roughly $1.35.

The share buyback program should remain suspended

In the first quarter of FY 2020, RPM International spent approximately $100M on share buybacks, however, no money was spent on share repurchases in the first quarter of the current financial year. Although I always appreciate companies buying back stock, I also firmly believe a company should only do so if it cannot identify any other uses for the cash.

Given the strong free cash flow result in Q1, RPM should actually consider buying back more stock as although the share price has almost doubled since the pandemic lows, RPM’s annualized free cash flow remains strong enough to justify a repurchase program. However, no repurchase program has been announced and during the Q1 conference call, RPM management slightly avoided the question to point out the company has been reducing its net debt vs. fair value, and the lower net interest expenses will indeed also have a positive impact on the free cash flow. And perhaps this will allow RPM to pursue more M&A deals which could ultimately have a bigger impact than buying back stock at the current levels.

As of the end of August, RPM had just over $250M in cash while it had near-term debt maturities totalling $46M while an additional $2.3B in gross debt on the balance sheet has later maturity dates. The total net debt position was just over $2B and the average cost of debt appears to be just below 4% (considering the company reported and interest expense of $21.7M in Q1).

Meanwhile, RPM has also increased its quarterly dividend to 38 cents per share, up from 36 cents per share.

Investment thesis

RPM International had an excellent first quarter, but I’d like to see confirmation in the next few quarters to support the current share price. Indeed, the market has handsomely rewarded RPM for its outstanding performance as the share price has now doubled from its 52-week lows and is now trading at pre-COVID levels.

A job well done by the RPM management but instead of buying stock on the open market, I will have a closer look at the option premiums first as I’m leaning towards writing an out of the money put option to collect the option premium while trying to get my hands on stock at a lower cost base. I currently have no position in RPM International.

