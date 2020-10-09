As we all know, heavy exposure of McDonald's (MCD) business model to eating outside made the multinational suffer somewhat during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the situation seems to be improving. In fact, according to the data collected by Bank of America (BAC), industry-wide quick-service sales rose in July by 12.2%. What is more, McDonald's also launched a promotional campaign with Travis Scott. BofA analysts believe it will attract some younger consumers. Here I'd like to analyze McDonald's recent developments and other stock fundamentals.

McDonald's recent news

Surely, July reopening prompted many people to eat outside, which led to a rise in quick-service sales. At the same time, many experts are saying there is a second coronavirus wave all over the world. It does not look like the Covid-19 cases are rising dramatically in the US, though.

Coronavirus cases in the US

Source: The New York Times

As can be seen from the graph above, the infection rate is increasing quite slowly. However, it is still a cause for concern. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to shut schools and non-essential businesses in some parts of New York. There is a likelihood that some states will follow this example.

It seems the situation in Europe is even worse. Many countries, including the UK, France and Spain are fighting with another infection wave.

So, the situation for businesses offering the option to eat out does not look very comfortable. However, McDonald's is not just about eating out.

McDonald's sales revenue breakdown

To start with, a lion's share of the company's revenues is due to selling franchises or licenses. That's important because such revenue streams tend to be highly reliable. At the same time, it sounds obvious but McDonald's magic should still work to make the company grow its profitability.

McDonald's Revenue breakdown

Source: Statista.com

McDonald's franchisees and restaurants directly owned by the company have done a good job moving to digitalization. Similarly, the demand for fast-food chains' drive-thrus soared during the pandemic. So, there is a way for McDonald's to adapt to the realities of the coronavirus-related lockdown, it seems. However, Covid-19 is still a challenge to the chain in the short to middle term. The results published on 28 July clearly showed this.

McDonald's advertising campaign

Some of my Seeking Alpha colleagues pointed out McDonald's was cutting its advertising budget. Well, this is not entirely so at the moment. At the beginning of this article, I mentioned Travis Scott was engaged to take part in the advertising campaign. What's more, J Balvin was also added as the company's marketing partner.

It is very hard to judge, indeed, whether the advertising campaigns will be effective or not. After all, many marketing researchers point out that the effect of advertising is indirect and long term. But it is one of the signs the company wants to prolong the lifecycle of the food it sells.

McDonald's lifecycle

As we all know, McDonald's has a great reputation. It is a very well-established business that has been operating since 1948. It is a highly recognizable multinational operating in many countries around the world.

Its shareholders have been enjoying share buybacks for years. The very fact it has been raising dividends for 43 years is also significant. Very few companies in the S&P 500 have actually managed to achieve a similar track record. All that led to a market-beating performance. As you can see from the graph below, McDonald's actually managed to beat the performance of S&P 500 in the last several decades.

Data by YCharts

All that looks amazing. But the times are changing, unfortunately. As some of my colleagues pointed out, the fast-food market is not dominated solely by McDonald's. True, all these companies are not as powerful and competitive as this company. But still, they managed to win some of McDonald's customers.

However, the most important concern on my side is the fact that McDonald's is associated with unhealthy food. It is highly trendy nowadays to lead a healthy lifestyle and the company simply cannot be associated with. Many young people, for example, no longer find it fashionable to eat junk food.

As I have mentioned before, the company is already too big and operates all over the world. This means it has a limited ability to expand to other markets. So, it looks like the pace of growth of the previous decades is hardly manageable.

The good thing is that the company's management is highly adequate. It tries to refresh the company's image and add some fashionable alternatives to the menu. For example, McDonald's partnered with Beyond Meat (BYND) to introduce meat alternatives for its vegetarian clients. In order to increase its morning traffic, McDonald's also decided to add baked goods to its menu.

All that sounds good but I am not sure if all that would be enough for McDonald's to keep showing sound earnings growth for the long term.

McDonald's financial position

The company is currently rated as Baa1 by Moody's. As we all know, this is an investment-grade credit rating. In the agency's view, McDonald's will be able to navigate the crisis successfully maintaining sufficient liquidity. But the agency believes the company's credit metrics and earnings will stay slightly down. According to Moody's, at the end of the Covid-19 crisis, McDonald's will be able to further strengthen its balance sheet and earn better profits. The agency also believes the company's decision to cancel its share buyback program was clearly reasonable.

Conclusion

It clearly seems McDonald's is a well-established company with a long history of operations. It looks like a sound investment for people who are not willing to take on too many risks. However, the long-term future growth perspectives do not look very bright to me. The company does not seem to have many opportunities to expand in new markets. What's more, most consumers associate McDonald's with unhealthy food, which is getting quite unpopular nowadays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.