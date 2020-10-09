Introduction

RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) is a business that many investors may pass by or overlook. Overlooking this company may be due to the unusual space in hospitality the company works within, adult entertainment. Over the past five years, RCI Hospitality has been a free cash flow machine, but the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the company in 2020, resulting in significantly lower revenues over the past two quarters and lower free cash flow. I do believe that the company can bounce back, in due time, to the level of financial performance pre-pandemic. But with a P/FCF of 20.91x, I am not interested in the company right now as there a large amount of uncertainty in the reopening of Texas. If the company falls to the $14-15 range than I would consider buying the stock, as it would offer me a good margin of safety for the uncertainty.

Past Five Years

Source: SEC 10-K's

RCI Hospitality operates in two segments, nightclubs, and Bombshells. The nightclubs segment contains adult entertainment clubs such as Tootsies, Club Onyx, Hoops, Studio 80, and many more. The Bombshells segment consists of the Bombshells restaurant, which is like a military version of the more popular restaurant, Hooters. RCI Hospitality also earns revenue from a nightclub media subsidiary and Robust energy drink.

RCI Hospitality has seen great results over the last five years. Total revenue for the company has increased at a CAGR of 5.98%. The nightclub segment saw a CAGR of 5.17%, while the Bombshells segment had a CAGR of 11.81%. Much of the growth in nightclubs is from organic sales, while much of the growth at Bombshells was due to new restaurants. RCI Hospitality has seen good revenue growth over the past five years on the back of a very strong and expanding economy. The same store sales show that the nightclub segment has had strong underlying demand over the past years. On the other hand, Bombshells has seen a strong downtrend in same store sales. This may have been from expanding to fast to soon or in inappropriate markets. I do not see it as a huge issue considering that Bombshells only make up 17% of revenue from only eight restaurants, therefore any expansion error would have a large effect on the segment.

Due to strong revenue growth, operating income has increased at a CAGR of 10.86%. Net income has grown at a clip of 15.79%. Net income on a year to year basis has fluctuated due to a $3 million tax benefit in 2018 due to the Tax Act. Overall, RCI Hospitality has seen solid bottom-line growth too. But as many people that follow this company know, RCI Hospitality is a free cash flow machine. Free cash flow has grown at a rate of 17.45%, and in 2019 was $33.3 million or $3.45 per share.

The Pandemic

But RCI Hospitality operates in an industry reliant on a strong consumer economy and interpersonal contact, so how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the company? Well, Q1 was a good quarter as it is from October to December. In Q1 revenue grew 9.9% to $48.394 million. The nightclub segment grew by 0.3%, while the Bombshells segment posted growth of 72.1%. Net income for the quarter was $5.634 million, and free cash flow was $9.3 million. For nightclubs, same store sales were down 1.8%, and Bombshells was up 19.2%. These results were in-line with the past five years' financial performance. This is because the quarter was before COVID-19. The first quarter showed that RCI Hospitality has seen a good bounce back in the Bombshells' segment same store sales, which is promising.

In Q2 and Q3 the company was hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue for each quarter was down 9.8% and 68.7%, respectively. The nightclub segment declined 15.3% in Q2 and 84.1% in Q3. The Bombshell segment performed much better, with a 17% increase in revenue in Q2 offset by a 2.6% decrease in Q3. In quarter two, same store sales declined by 14.8% for nightclubs and 13.8% for Bombshells. In Q3, the stores were closed for so long that RCI Hospitality didn't publish same store sales numbers. Altogether, Q2 and Q3 were abysmal for the company as venue closures and reduced foot traffic surpassed revenues.

Year to date, RCI Hospitality has revenue of $103.5 million, a decrease from the prior year of 23.8%. The nightclubs segment revenue declined 33.2%, but the Bombshell segment was up 24.2%. The growth in Bombshells shows that the segment is seeing a nice bounce back, which hopefully keeps up as the economy begins to normalize. Operating income was down by 92.1%, and net income was down 118% at -$3.427 million. But free cash flow was still positive, and for the year so far, totals $10 million. Overall, the pandemic has significantly impacted RCI Hospitality as the adult entertainment and restaurant industries require close contact with people.

Balance Sheet

Before moving on to the outlook, I want to look at the health of the balance sheet. As of the most recent quarter, the current ratio for RCI Hospitality 0.86x, and the quick ratio is 0.78x. This is lower liquidity than I would like to see for a company that may need to close again depending on local, state, or national virus resurgence. The debt-to-equity is good at just 1.32x, but the times interest earned is only around 3.4x, which is not great. Altogether, the financial standing of RCI Hospitality is just okay and could be better during this downturn in the consumer economy.

Outlook

The outlook for the near future does not look good for RCI Hospitality. Since the end of Q3 in June, the United States economy has been reopening state bay state. As of writing, 29 states have reopened in the U.S. This is good news for any company in the hospitality space. But there is a large caveat, the majority of RCI Hospitality properties are in Texas, which is a state that is experiencing a higher number of COVID-19 cases and may reverse some of the open industries. While restaurants are open -and some cities have included adult entertainment clubs- bars are not. If COVID-19 cases rise in the state, RCI Hospitality could be in trouble. Also, it is yet to be seen how responsive customers will be to going back to places that have a certain level of human contact. As we have seen, movie theaters have not rebounded, so it will be interesting to see how other consumer-focused industries perform. The future of the company is very dependent on two very uncertain factors, virus resurgence, and political forces. I cannot reasonably predict that either the number of COVID-19 cases will increase or decrease in Texas over the medium term. I also cannot reasonably predict in which way Texas politician will handle a resurgence in COVID-19 or the timeline for further economic normalization. These uncertainties could be huge headwinds or tailwinds for RCI Hospitality as properties are concentrated in one state.

Valuation

Currently, RCI Hospitality trades at a price of around $23 per share, which is a higher price than I would like to pay. The company is trading at a P/E of 11.56x of 2019 EPS. For 2020 the EPS is currently negative at -$0.36 per share, so we have to look at some other factors. The book value per share is $17.04, meaning that the company is trading at 1.35x book value. As for free cash flow, it is at $1.10, therefore the P/FCF is 20.91x. Overall, I believe that the company is a bit overvalued right now. This is because of the concentration of properties in one state, Texas, which has an uncertain future due to COVID-19 cases. This uncertainty makes it hard to predict the future of the company's performance and leads me to have a desire for a higher margin of safety to invest in this company.

Conclusion

Looking at the data altogether, I am not a buyer of RCI Hospitality at this price. Although there is a chance that the company returns to normal operational performance quicker than expected, huge uncertainties are surrounding the future business environment. Most of the company's properties are located in Texas, where COVID-19 cases have increased, causing some economic opening reversals. I cannot predict how bad a virus resurgence may be in Texas or how politicians will handle it. Because of these huge uncertainties, I feel that a valuation at 20.91x P/FCF is too high. If the price comes down to around $14-15 per share or if the next quarter results show a very promising future outlook then I would buy RCI Hospitality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.