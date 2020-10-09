The 7nm issues (which arguably were overblown in the first place) are already discounted in the stock price.

Investment Thesis

It has been almost one quarter since Intel (INTC) announced the 7nm yield issues that dealt a blow to Intel stock. My thesis, however, was that the Street had overreacted to the headlines due to the similarity of Intel's 7nm to others' 7nm already on the market, which I argued was only in name, not in technology. Moreover, Intel had already been preparing (contingency planning) for further mishaps in process executions since at least 2018: by drastically changing its IP development methodology (chiplets, flexible manufacturing) as well as developing much-improved intra-node variants. At 10nm, this can already be seen with the SuperFin process.

In any case, any worst-case scenario has already been priced into the stock; the market is clearly expecting Intel to underperform. However, there are several signals that Intel's financials, which have already outperformed so far this year due to COVID-19, will continue to outperform into the second half of the year.

This makes it likely Intel will continue to extent its streak of beating the top-line estimates by ~$1B for the sixth consecutive quarter. Few companies in the world likely could achieve such beats.

With the worst-case being priced into the stock, then one may perhaps (cautiously) expect Intel stock to deliver alpha when it reports earnings.

7nm, gross margins

As a refresher, Intel's Q2 top-line beat was outweighed by two other pieces. First, the 7nm news. Secondly, gross margins were heavily impacted by Tiger Lake reserves and resulted in the worst gross margins in over a decade or so.

As I analyzed at the time, both pieces of news were much more severe than the headlines indicated. The 7nm piece was explained in the introduction. Secondly, the gross margins were a one-time item due to reserving 2x as many Tiger Lake units as Ice Lake last year. Intel noted that these came at the same impact to gross margin, indicative of improved 10nm yield. So, for H2, these reserved units will be a tailwind since they will effectively be sold at zero cost. These accounting peculiarities will not affect full-year results.

So, while the increased 10nm output will obviously impact gross margins compared to the 6-year old 14nm process, higher output is also indicative of improved revenue. In any case, since the Q2 headwind was last quarter, gross margins should have substantially recovered in Q3.

To be specific, Intel's client group saw a $1 billion impact in gross margin from 10nm in Q2 alone, not including the qualified units.

The $550 million additional impact seen in Q2 will be a tailwind for H2, as explained. Nevertheless, this accounting issue aside, the gross margin impact from the 10nm ramp is quite substantial, similar to the 14nm ramp in 2015, even if yield has already improved substantially compared to 2019.

Fab 42

Recently, there was news of Intel's $7-9B Fab 42 being completed. Such a major, new fab will, of course, add a lot of production capacity, on top of the additional capacity Intel has already added in existing fabs.

While this means for the foreseeable future Intel should not be production constrained, one comment, in particular, may indicate that Q3 revenue already could be very strong, still as a tailwind due to COVID-19 demand persisting longer than expected:

It has been the last six to eight months that demand has gone through the roof," Esfarjani said, adding that is partially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Without being specific, he said the fab would be operating at full capacity "in a very short while."

Several other, similar pieces of news have also appeared; they all indicate that elevated demand has continued to persist, and hence that Intel will likely deliver a sixth consecutive massive top-line beat. Given the strong Tiger Lake ramp, this may also further continue into Q4.

Intel had also said it expected to recover market share (at the low-end of the market) as a result of no longer being supply constraint.

H1 recap

Intel delivered a stunning first-half, growing revenue over $6 billion YoY.

Intel's first half 2019:

DGC DGC Adj. NSG IoT Mob PSG CCG CCG Adj. 19Q1 4,482 420 915 910 209 486 7,824 762 16,008 19Q2 4,553 430 940 986 201 489 7,925 916 16,440

This year's first half:

20Q1 6,427 566 1,338 883 254 519 8,712 1,063 19,762 20Q2 6,181 936 1,659 670 146 501 8,229 1,267 19,589

Looking at the numbers, over $4 billion growth came from DGC, although H1'19 was notoriously weak. The adjacencies too delivered solid growth.

But perhaps the best segment was really NSG, driven by ASP and bit growth. For comparison, NSG by itself in Q2 was about the size of AMD (AMD).

Thirdly, the PC delivered $2 billion growth driven by notebook, Wi-Fi and modem.

COVID-19 wasn't only a tailwind, though. IoT and Mobileye saw major declines, likely on the order of over $0.5 billion compared to results otherwise.

Estimates

The Street is currently expecting revenue declines for H2.

Fiscal Period Ending Revenue Estimate YoY Growth Low High # of Analysts Q3 2020 (Sep 2020) 18.24B -4.97% 17.91B 18.83B 35 Q4 2020 (Dec 2020) 17.37B -14.04% 17.19B 18.44B 34

H2 Preview

In a normal year, such a first-half would have set Intel up for delivering over $80 billion in revenue, due to seasonal tailwinds in the second half. However, some of the first-half growth is likely to be to some degree pull-in of demand, while further headwinds could also be expected in the current environment. The YoY comps will also be tougher in H2.

The previous section showed that that is indeed what analysts are expecting.

19Q3 5,819 564 1,290 1,005 229 507 8,379 1,330 19,123 19Q4 6,587 626 1,217 920 240 505 8,553 1,457 20,105 21,441 2,040 4,362 3,821 879 1,987 32,681 4,465 71,676

My expectations for H2 call for a much more muted data center and PC decline; continued strong adjacency and NSG performance; and some IoT and Mobileye recovery. This would result in ~$1B upside vs. estimates.

20Q3 5,819 726 1,659 883 229 505 8,379 916 19,116 20Q4 5,819 756 1,659 883 229 505 7,925 916 18,692 24,246 2,984 6,315 3,319 858 2,030 33,245 4,162 77,159

For the PC, seasonal effects likely won't offset weaker demand in other areas, such as modems. Mobileye and IoT likely won't recover to 2019 levels, let alone continue their long-term double digit growth. The data center will also face tougher comps, although I don't expect the declines to be as severe as H1'19.

Altogether, DGC could deliver about $5 billion revenue growth for the year, which by itself would readily exceed Intel's current expectations. DGC actually is already delivering such growth on a run rate basis. When looking at DGC's TTM revenue, it had increased for multiple years, without any sequential declines, until the 2019 "cloud digestion period".

Intel has forecast another such digestion cycle or at least a softer H2, but it likely won't be as much of a drop as in 2019. 5G is also growing at a high rate, although Q2 was also for comms peak growth, Intel said.

Looking at the long-term TTM trend, it does seem that DGC/cloud might have gone ahead of itself like in 2019 and might return to close to zero growth again in 2020. The average multi-year growth rate of cloud should nevertheless remain well in the double digits.

Earnings questions: Ice Lake-SP, Nvidia, AI, 5nm

Based on some events during the quarter, several suggestions for questions that management may address during the call.

For the last year or so, regularly, reports have appeared of Ice Lake-SP being delayed. Just as many times, Intel has denied those. The status, and also the extent, of the ramp may be worth repeating. Most notably, while Tiger Lake would be quite a strong ramp, could Ice Lake-SP deliver the same for DGC? Is yield 10nm high enough for the more expensive Xeon parts? Does Intel expect a major server refresh given its likely much better performance, as the first time since 2017 that core count will be increased? And regarding core count, in servers since throughput is so important, does Intel plan to catch up to AMD (AMD) at some point?

Secondly, several points concerning Nvidia (NVDA). With Nvidia acquiring Arm, how does Intel see this changing the competitive dynamics, especially in the data center? Also, Nvidia recently unveiled its Mellanox-Nvidia DPU roadmap. This further suggests Intel will see strong competition in all silicon across the data center. How does Intel react to this and what does Intel see (or position) as its competitive offering to those DPUs? Is Intel positioning its FPGAs against those? Or developing DPUs of its own, as another XPU in its XPU strategy? Or Barefoot Networks silicon combined with silicon photonics?

Thirdly, extending the Nvidia discussion, will Intel provide an extended update on its AI roadmap? Intel has made decent progress this year: shipping Cooper Lake, revealing AMX next-gen DLBoost for Sapphire Rapids (likely 8x speed-up per core), and discussing and demonstrating Xe HP for 2021. However, some key points remain unaddressed. Intel drastically changed its dedicated AI roadmap. Regarding Nervana, Intel said NNP-I would still ship. Has this happened? For example, GPUs are gaining momentum in inference and Qualcomm (QCOM) disclosed its Cloud AI 100. The concern on Wall Street hence might be that given the changes with Nervana/Habana, Intel might not have an adequate answer and competitive portfolio for several more years. Also, what happened to those development efforts? The roadmap has obviously been canceled, but has this team been integrated with Habana? Regarding Habana, given the Ampere launch, it is now behind with 16nm vs. 7nm. What is the roadmap for Habana, schedule for a 7nm part, and Intel's expectations of competitiveness? Lastly, Intel had announced Movidius Keem Bay for edge AI for H1'20 launch, but this seems to be delayed.

Fourth, as I noted at the time, Intel hadn't addressed the most important question regarding the process issues: 5nm. A 7nm defect mode in principle shouldn't affect the 5nm timeline. So how is 5nm development going and does Intel still expect to deliver the first 5nm part in 2023? And is 7nm progressing according to the revised schedule? In particular, there have been some questions surrounding the Aurora first U.S. exascale supercomputer being delayed. Another way one might ask about the product roadmap on the call is if Intel could deliver more than simply an 'Alder Lake-Refresh' in 2022.

Risks

In the past several years, Intel's growth has been quite lumpy. In 2018, Intel saw a large jump in revenue for several quarters, which made for tough comps in 2019 and roughly flat growth.

The same is likely to occur in 2020: after what now seems to be another growth year, in 2021 comps will be tougher again. The Ice Lake-SP launch might be one cause for a data center refresh, but it is not sure if this will ramp fast enough.

So most notably, 2021 will mark the start of a headwind over the next two years or so from Apple (AAPL) Silicon and Qualcomm 5G modem in iPhones as the 4G business ramps down.

So from that view, the upside that might otherwise have occurred in the stock due to COVID-19 demand, hasn't occurred due to gross margin and 7nm concerns. And given the Apple and tougher comps headwinds going into 2021, if the market focuses on those points, significant upside may remain absent.

Nevertheless, valuation remains in Intel's favor, so further downside seems unlikely: since Intel 'first' crossed $50 in early 2018, TTM revenue has increased by ~$15B.

Takeaway

Intel is often seen as a low-growth company, one of several issues likely dragging on the stock. However, this is just appearance and a function of its already large revenue base. Understandably, growth is measured on percentage growth, and one obviously can't expect a $70B business to double overnight. Nevertheless, with almost $40B in revenue in the first half, Intel is on track to report perhaps up to $80B this year. That would mark a growth of ~$8B in absolute figures.

With the gross margin and 7nm issues being discounted in the stock after Q2, it is hard to envision further downside in the stock in light of what might become the sixth consecutive beat on the order of ~$1B. After all, Intel stock fell -20% last quarter despite revenue actually growing by +20%.

Given several indications that PC and data center demand has continued into Q3, such a beat seems likely. This may or may not result in upside in the stock.

Altogether, it seems Intel continues growing at a pace of about $5 billion per year, and is on track for its fifth consecutive record year in 2020, although this may be followed by a flat or decline in 2021 given the Apple headwind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.