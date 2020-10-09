Meantime, the yield is 2.25% which doesn't look that impressive until you realize it is nearly 3x the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury.

As a result, in FY21 P&G plans to reward shareholders for that success by sending them $8 billion in dividends and $7-8 billion in share buybacks.

Procter & Gamble is extremely well positioned to benefit from an increased focus on health and hygiene due to the global pandemic.

This article was amended on 10/9/2020 to reflect a correction related to the last dividend increase.

Consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble (PG) had an outstanding fiscal year 2020 - which ended on July 30 - driven by excellent performance in its home, personal, and family care segments. As a result, and with continued strong performance expected in 2021, P&G is guiding to between $15-16 billion of shareholder returns in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Full-Year 2020 Earnings

P&G's Q4 and full-year 2020 EPS report was above trend and very strong. Highlights included:

Organic sales up 6% yoy.

Core EPS up 13% yoy (currency neutral EPS up 17%).

Adjusted free-cash-flow was $14.9 billion.

Diluted net earnings of $4.96/share compare favorably with the current $3.16/share annual dividend.

Earnings benefited from COVID-19's impact on consumers and the work/school from home movement. As can be seen in the graphic below, while sales were relatively strong across the portfolio these developments generated above trend growth across P&G's home, personal and family care segments:

Source: Barclay's Conference Presentation

P&G saw strong demand in everything from cleaning products like Mr. Clean and Microban sanitizer, to cold and flu products like Vicks and NyQuil, to feminine hygiene products in China.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was $35 billion at fiscal year-end, or ~42% of capital. Net debt is less than 2x EBITDA. The company has Aa3/AA- credit ratings and its ability to issue relatively low-cost debt during these uncertain times means reduced risks for shareholders.

Peer Valuation Comparisons

The chart below compares the yield and valuation of P&G versus its consumer staples peers Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Colgate Palmolive (CL):

Yield P/E Forward P/E P&G 2.25% 28.6 26.1 Kimberly-Clark 2.84% 20.3 19.6 Colgate Palmolive 2.25% 26.3 26.3

Note: Forward P/Es are from Seeking Alpha

From these metrics, P&G and Colgate Palmolive appear to relatively equal valuation based on these metrics, while KMB looks to be the best value of the three with a significantly higher yield and P/E ratios.

That said, P&G is practically recession proof, has a strong balance sheet, and the above average increase in the dividend work appear to support the higher valuation.

Shareholder Returns

The beauty of P&G's business model is shown in the slide below. Specifically, note that capital expenditures for 2021 are expected to be only 4-5% of sales. That means for a very small spend, P&G can generate tons of free-cash-flow. As a result, the company is guiding for $14-16 billion in shareholders returns for FY21 and roughly a 50/50 split between dividends and share buybacks:

Source: Q4 Presentation

On April 14 P&G raised the quarterly dividend by 6% to of $0.7907 per share. Currently, the $3.1628 annual dividend equates to a 2.25% yield. That may not look too impressive until you realize it is nearly 3x the current 0.77% yield on the 10-year US Treasury and significantly more than the 1.56% yield on the 30-year. Since Fed Chair Powell has said he expects interest rates to remain near 0% until 2023 (and perhaps longer), P&G's yield means at least two more years of significantly higher income than long-term Treasuries offer.

Note that P&G's market cap is so large that the $7B midpoint of share buyback guidance represents only 2% of the company's $350.3 billion market cap. This is another case where a more equitable return of capital to ordinary shareholders, say 70/30 in favor of the dividend, would likely make a noticeable difference in total returns (i.e. the annual dividend could easily be 20-25% higher).

Risks

The primary risk for P&G is the potential for economic weakness due to the global pandemic. That could lead people to trade down to from P&G's premium brands to lower cost store-brands. The company could also be impacted by manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, reduced travel, or store closings at the big retail companies where their brands are sold: Wal Mart (WMT), Costco (COST), Target (TGT) and/or Krogers (KR). Emerging markets could be headwind if there is a continuing global recession.

Summary & Conclusion

P&G had a great year and FY21 is off to a strong start. The company's ability to spend a very small percentage of total sales on capital expenditures means it is a free-cash-flow generating machine and it plans to returns that to shareholders in a roughly 50/50 split between dividends and share buybacks. However, the stock is relatively expensive - especially when compared to peer Kimberly-Clark, which has a significantly higher yield and a lower P/E (see Kimberly-Clark: Softex Paves Way Into Indonesian Market). As a result, if investors want to start a new position in P&G, I suggest dollar-cost-averaging into the name over, say, a 6-month time frame. Another option would be to invest in the SPDR Consumer Staples Select ETF (XLP), in which P&G is the #1 holding with a 17.2% weighting. The benefit with the XLP over P&G is more diversification across the sector and a slightly better yield (2.5%). See XLP: Play Defense With Consumer Staples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.