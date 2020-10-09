Sales in Q2 declined by 68.2% compared to last year. The steep decline in sales during Q2 was the result of “massive order cancellations”.

Steven Madden’s (NASDAQ:SHOO) high exposure to wholesale channels is causing temporary pain to the company. As of the end of 2019, SHOO’s wholesale segment (footwear and apparel/accessories) accounted for 81% of total sales, while revenue generated from their retail channel accounted for only 17.6%.

The pandemic and subsequent store shutdowns have caused heavy losses to the company. In Q1 of 2020, the company saw a 13.6% decline in sales compared to its previous year. Sales in Q2 declined by 68.2% compared to last year. Management expects continued weakness during Q3, with sales decreasing at double-digit rates.

It might take a few more quarters before things get better. The steep decline in sales during Q2 was the result of “massive order cancellations” by their wholesale partners due to COVID-19. Management has been working on securing orders for the excess inventory resulting from the inventory cancellations, but we wouldn’t be surprised if inventory write-offs appear in their P&L in upcoming quarters. Wholesalers are acting very cautious right now, given the lack of visibility. A heavy promotional environment is also expected during the second half of the year.

To give management credit, the company is already working to pivot into casual from fashion trends. Management touts their speed-to-market capabilities, which could be a competitive advantage as they chase inventory and can supply their channels once demand starts to pick up.

From a valuation perspective, the company is trading at 13x forward earnings, way below their average five-year P/E multiple 20x. While the company might look undervalued, we believe investors should remain cautious. The company’s heavy exposure to wholesale distribution is a risk that cannot be ignored. With more demand shifting online, the competitive landscape for department stores has changed. It could take a while before SHOO can offset any lost revenues with growth in its retail channel. We believe the company needs to first show some stability before the market re-rates SHOO at a higher multiple. We feel neutral about the company.

Continued Topline Pressure

SHOO reported second-quarter sales of $141M, down 68% on a year-over-year basis, and missing expectations by $40M. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.19, beating the consensus by $0.08.

As we explained at the beginning of the article, the company derives a substantial amount of sales from wholesale distribution channels. Due to COVID-19 temporarily shutting down businesses, many wholesale partners canceled orders in order to weather the storm. Looking at their wholesale sales numbers alone, the company experienced a decline of 72.5% to $100M during the quarter, compared to its prior-year period.

SHOO’s retail segment was also affected by the pandemic due to the closure of its stores for most of the quarter. Retail segment revenues decreased by 49.2% compared to its previous year, offset by e-commerce growth of 86% in the quarter.

Gross margins were higher, however, up 130 basis points to 39.1% compared to 37.8% in the prior year. The expansion of growth margins was due to the increase of e-commerce as a percent of total sales, with management being less promotional. That said, how the company accounts for COGS also played a role in higher gross margins. And it had to do with fulfilling more products from their warehouses in the quarter, which results in better gross margins but more pressure in SG&A costs:

Because we were fulfilling the products from the warehouse, that also results in higher gross margin on e-commerce and then also higher SG&A. But in comparison, when you ship the product to the store, the amount that you spend to get it from the warehouse to the store also goes into COGS. So that impacts the gross margin at the store level. – Q2 call

Expectations for Q3 remain weak. Management expects sales in their Wholesale Footwear and Wholesale Apparel segments to be down 35% and 40%, respectively. Retail segment sales are also expected to be down approximately 25% in the third quarter.

What’s Next for SHOO

Working in the company’s favor is its strong liquidity position and balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with $357M in cash and $43M in financial debt. During the quarter, management also increased its asset-based revolving credit facility to $150M, giving them the flexibility to navigate the crisis.

With every retailer in defense mode, we believe a strong liquidity position is an advantage for SHOO. For example, it gives the company the ability to invest in working capital once conditions improve, and there is a rebound in consumption, a luxury that some of their competitors might not afford:

We know some of our competitors are struggling financially. Some of them may even struggle to deliver fall product newness, at least in the early part of fall. And some of them are probably not able to invest in their brands and marketing, et cetera, the way they might like. So I think that does potentially position us to take market share going forward. – Q2 call

The company is also positioned conservatively from an inventory point of view. That allows them to chase categories they see as trending. For example, management has already pivoted more towards casual styles. The company also believes its speed-to-market is a competitive advantage. While we can’t quantify that statement, we do know the company has sourcing capabilities in Mexico, which could speed up the process from a logistics point of view.

Other positives for SHOO includes their installment payment option, Afterpay, which basically allows customers to pay for their purchases in 4 equal installments. Customers using that service have higher order values, which is accretive to margins and SHOO’s bottom line. The credit risk belongs to Afterpay and not SHOO.

The biggest uncertainty with SHOO is how long it is going to take their wholesale partners to take on inventory. Right now, management can move excess inventory resulting from inventory cancellations via off-price retailers, but there is very little appetite from them to take upfront orders:

There's a lot of excess inventory still out there from the brands, and they anticipate that they're going to have a lot of closeouts to buy. And so I think they're holding back on upfront orders because of that. – Q2 call

We take that as a reinforcing signal about a very promotional and competitive second half. We have also read from other retailers that wholesale partners, such as department stores, are acting very conservative, given the uncertain environment. Demand shifting online would not bode well to these brick-and-mortar stores, affecting SHOO as well. The more doors closed, the lesser volume SHOO can move.

And of course, there is still the hanging issue about what a second wave of COVID-19 cases would do to their wholesale partners and their own retail segment. And as we enter winter, we believe investors should take that risk into serious consideration.

The Bottom Line

We believe at 13x forward earnings, the company is trading at a fair valuation. Although SHOO has traded at higher multiples in the past years, we believe the company first needs to show some signs of stabilization before the market could re-rate them higher, which in the past has been around 20x earnings.

With a very cloudy outlook over their heads, expecting the market to assign SHOO a growth multiple might be asking too much. Additionally, at 13x forward earnings, we believe the company doesn’t offer enough discount to make the investment case appealing. We feel neutral about the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.