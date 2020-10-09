The Waiting Game

Fiscal stimulus can temporarily alleviate any immediate deflationary threat at the expense of weaker economic growth, lower interest rates, and a more deflationary and unsustainable debt burden in the future.

Even with the major gains we have seen, the damage to the labor market is still about where it was at the depths of the 2008 recession.

The US economy has made significant gains since the economy started to reopen partially.

The US economy has made substantial progress over the last several months from the depths of the recession in April and May.

While some snap-back or rebound effect should have been expected, we see the gains starting to lose steam. The problem is that the economic momentum is starting to slow at a point when the economy is in as deep of a hole as the worst point in the 2008 Great Recession.

The US economy is directionally improving and still moving in the right direction. Still, with the loss of momentum, a timely stimulus bill is critical to the outlook over the next 3-6 months.

It's clear the economy needs help, still suffering a gap of more than 10 million payrolls, and another boost to household income may make the recovery faster, but at what cost?

While another stimulus bill is likely on the way, either before or after the election, we have to be prepared for the trade-off that will come from continually using debt-based solutions to a problem that started from too much debt.

Weaker economic growth in the future will be the result of more stimulus. We can either consume today or consume tomorrow, but we can only consume what we earn in the long run.

The implications of weaker economic growth will be a Fed Funds rate that stays glued at zero percent, a yield curve that remains flat by historical standards, and long-term yields that are capped by a weakening rate of trend economic growth.

Assets that benefit from this environment include any duration expression such as large-cap defensive or technology stocks, long-term bonds, and gold.

A deflationary wave would hurt the value of large-cap stocks, and gold to a lesser extent, with Treasury bonds benefiting.

Financial stocks, or regional banks, is a sector that I have commented on many times since 2018, falling nearly 50%, and a group of names that I would generally avoid given the low-interest rate outlook.

Huge Gains Have Been Made - But Running Out Of Steam

The US economy has experienced a multi-month stretch of economic data that has not been matched in history. The reason for the slingshot gains in the economy can be explained by the Zarnowitz rule, which generally states that steeper recoveries follow deeper recessions.

It's harder to get a steeper decline than a forced shutdown, and thus, the rebound upon the reopening was primed to be record setting.

The problem with the Zarnowitz rule and the position the economy is in today is that after the initial slingshot effect, the economic cycle owes you nothing more, and it's time to dig out of the recessionary hole with more normal economic activity, a task that takes on the appearance of a multi-year process rather than a multi-quarter recovery.

The chart below compares the loss in payrolls compared to the 2008 Great Recession by the number of months after the start of the recession.

Inclusive of the bounce in payrolls, a gain of 11 million jobs, the economy is still worse off than the depths of the Great Recession.

It took roughly 70 months to close the labor gap after the 2008 recession, and we are now starting from a worse place after the effect of the Zarnowitz rule has mostly run its course.

Change In Payrolls After Recession: 2008 vs. 2020

Source: Bloomberg, BLS

The chart below is the same style, but showing the change in permanent job losses. The trajectory of permanent job losses is far worse than the 2008 recession and will leave lasting economic scaring.

Change Permanent Job Losers After Recession: 2008 vs. 2020

Source: Bloomberg, BLS

The reason the economy is so dependent on financial support for the next 3-6 months is due to the pace of real disposable personal income "DPI."

Real DPI, in the chart below, was increasing at a healthy and normal 2.1% annualized pace prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Due to the CARES Act, which included one-time stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment, real DPI surged.

As the CARES Act faded and stimulus funds ran out, real DPI started to fall and, as of August, fell right on to the 2.1% pre COVID-19 trend line.

We will have to wait until the end of October to get our hands on the September income data, but if September is a repeat of August, real DPI is likely well below the trend line, in the yellow box outlined below.

Real Disposable Personal Income: Per Capita

Source: BEA

With income falling below trend, more classic recessionary or deflationary symptoms will appear, such as missed or late payments.

Inclusive of a September estimate, real DPI will be almost 3% below the trend-line established over the last five years.

For more information on personal income trends, click here for a YouTube video breaking down the dilemma.

Real Disposable Personal Income Per Capita: Compared to 2.1% Trend

Source: BEA

Similarly, bank lending was increasing at 5.5% annualized in the five years leading up to the COVID-19 recession and has now fallen back to the trend-line after the sugar high from both the Zarnowitz rule and the CARES Act boost.

Bank Loans + Nonfinancial Commercial Paper (Billions):

Source: Federal Reserve

As we clearly see, the economy is on the cusp of showing the deflationary symptoms that were avoided in March and April due to the unprecedented monetary and fiscal response.

The GDP estimate for Q4 clearly highlights the loss of momentum and the Zarnowitz rule.

US GDP Economic Forecast QoQ (%):

Source: Bloomberg

GDP in Q4 was projected to rise almost 9% after a major leap in Q3, but estimates have trailed off to about a 5% increase.

Growth Trade-Off: Now or Later?

The trade-off between using debt to stimulate growth today has resulted in weaker long-run economic activity. This also is supported by dozens of academic papers discussing the debt trap and the diminishing marginal returns of higher debt levels.

For more on fiscal spending and growth, with an analysis of all the relevant research, click here for a video breakdown.

The chart below shows the rate of real GDP growth per capita, by expansionary period only - there are no recessions in this chart.

Real GDP Per Capita Growth: By Expansionary Period Only

Source: BEA

What this shows, very clearly, is that expansions are getting weaker and weaker, down to just 1.5% in the last economic expansion.

If we use a significant amount of debt to help the economy along today, which appears is the path we are choosing, the next economic cycle will bring real economic growth that starts to fall below 1.0% on a real per capita basis.

Investment Implications

The investment implications are very straight forward. First, there's no arguing that a major fiscal spending package creates a transitory boost in economic growth, which will raise the rate of GDP growth and possibly inflation in the short-run.

This will give legs to the "reflation" trade and will be negative for bondholders.

However, the long-term impact of weaker economic growth will be interest rates that continue to press lower and a yield curve that refuses to steepen to historically normal post-recession levels.

Large-cap companies with the ability to borrow at investment-grade rates will continue to benefit while financial institutions that are primarily lenders will struggle.

I continue to avoid the financial sector, realizing a short-term run may be in the cards pending more stimulus, but that the long-run path has the highest probability of seeing lower interest rates, a flatter yield curve, and weak financial sector performance relative to the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.