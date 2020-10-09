We believe the concept is an interesting one, and it could open the doors for more franchise locations if the company sees success in its pilot stores.

There is no way to paint a rosy picture for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The once-hot IPO back in 2013 has been a headache for investors since then. NDLS has lost approximately 83% of its value since it became a public company. The reason for such underperformance: over-promising, under-delivering.

Management believed it could grow its number of restaurants from 380 at the time of its IPO to a total of 2,500 in the next 15 to 20 years. Aggressive restaurant expansion led to unprofitable growth and shareholder value destruction. Restaurant count reached a peak of 532 in 2015, and by the end of 2019, that number came in at 457 restaurants. Removed from its annual report is any disclosure about future restaurant growth targets.

Analysts are expecting around $39M in EBITDA for FY2021, which at a recent enterprise value of $620M puts the company at 15.8x EBITDA, making the company overvalued in our view. For comparison, the median EV/EBITDA multiple for fast-casual restaurants is approximately 10x.

To be fair, the company is looking for ways to improve profitability. Included in its plans is a new restaurant prototype focused only on "to-go" orders led by its digital channel. These new restaurants would have less square footage and pick-up drive-thru window, which should increase margins as less labor and maintenance could be required. The company is also rolling out new equipment that could add a few basis points to profitability.

That said, with the company trading in overvalued territory, investors are not getting any margin of safety. And given the high macro uncertainty and the history of value destruction by management, we believe the risk/reward opportunity is not there. We have a neutral view of NDLS.

All about digital

NDLS reported second-quarter sales of $80M, down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis, but ahead of the consensus by $0.55M. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of minus $0.18, beating expectations by $0.03.

It is not hard to image how COVID has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry. NDLS is still operating under strict capacity, with 92% of its restaurant locations offering in-restaurant dining or patio seating. Comparable restaurant sales during the second quarter were down 30% at company-owned restaurants (85% of total restaurant count at the end of 2019), while average unit volumes, the average annualized sales of all company-owned restaurants over a trailing 12-month period, declined by 25.8% year over year, normalizing for temporary restaurant closures. Restaurant margins for the quarter ended at 6.7%. Offsetting the decline in restaurant sales was the increased penetration in the digital channel. Digital growth during Q2 was 155% compared to its prior-year period and accounted for 67% of total sales.

We believe NDLS's high penetration of off-premise sales even before COVID, which had grown to 60%, has been a great advantage to the company. For example, NDLS's experience in handling "to-go" orders and strong investments made into its digital platforms (ex. the restaurant App) positioned the company to service its guests even with restricted capacity compared to other restaurants that were caught off-guard with social-distancing implementations and might have been lacking an online ordering system. Management believes it gained market share as a result:

Digital sales continue to represent almost 2/3 of all revenue. Our initial results as we reopen dining rooms do support our thesis that much of the digital sales gained during the COVID pandemic have come from increased trial and market share gains as guests have either newly discovered the brand or they've discovered new ways to use us. - Q2 call

Importantly, the company saw strength in markets where its brand awareness was low. In those markets, the company experienced strong adoption of its digital platform. For example, in Northern California and Phoenix, it saw an average unit volume growth of 7.6% with 64% of its sales coming from digital transactions.

Growth in its digital transactions has also translated into growth in the rewards program, which ended the quarter with 3.3M members. Although the long-term benefits from having first-party data about the customer should be highly beneficial to the company, management has acknowledged it hasn't reached enough scale yet to leverage that customer data. We believe once that point is reached, however, the company could use that information to offer targeted promotions and solidify its menu.

One thing investors should keep an eye on is the percentage of delivery to total sales. During the second quarter, the company's partnership with Uber Eats was expanded nationally. Also, during the second quarter, third-party deliveries as a percent of sales were 30% compared to just 6.6% in last year's quarter, and with delivery fees accounting for 6.4% of sales.

With margins already thin, increasing the dependence of third-party delivery would only eat away profits. There is controversy around the true benefits, if any, about these services. Management also notes that it could become a headwind to margins:

The margin side, similar to many other concepts, delivery being such a large percentage of our business, at the 30%, as Ken mentioned, during the second quarter, that is the biggest headwind that we have to overcome in order to maintain or increase margins relative to prior year. - Q2 call

What's next for NDLS

With a heavy mix of off-premise sales and increased digital penetration, management is re-thinking its restaurant footprint and growth strategy.

The company is designing and testing a new restaurant layout that would concentrate only on off-premise and/or digital sales. There could be a number of benefits from such a strategy, including cost-effective build-outs, less labor per restaurant, and more opportunities for real estate locations. It could open the business to more urban settings.

The company has recently opened a new restaurant with a drive-through pick-up window. How it works is the customer would need to first place his/her order online and then just drive through to pick it up. Management notes that the average drive-thru pickup transaction takes just one minute. The average restaurant square footage would be approximately 2,000 square feet, or a 23% reduction, compared to the current average square feet of 2,600.

We believe the concept is an interesting one, and it could open the doors for more franchise locations if the company sees success in its pilot stores.

The Bottom Line

Trading at 15.8x EBITDA, we believe the company is overvalued compared to the industry median EBITDA multiple.

While we believe the company's strategy of trying a new restaurant model is intriguing and makes sense in a COVID world where dining rooms might not return to "normal" for a possibly long time, there is a history of overpromising by management. That is a risk that investors might need to account for.

Given that we see no margin of safety in the company, we believe at current levels, NDLS is a pass. We have a neutral view on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.