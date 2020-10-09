I can't see AMD walking away from paying a 17% premium, but I can easily see a higher deal value.

The WSJ reports Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to be in advanced talks to buy rival chipmaker Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The WSJ has multiple sources that are in the know about this event. Because these are deal talks, it should be C-suite or advisors.

The deal could be valued at more than $30 billion. That means it would take place at a surprisingly modest 20% premium. It's possible the stock gained about 5% before this rumor, but it doesn't look like it has already run up big time on speculation.

Earlier talks stalled, but now it could get done as soon as next week. That would mean they get it done before the next earnings call.

Xilinx is up 17% pre-market. A 17% pop on a rumor means the market views this as a very, very credible rumor and believes it makes sense. The WSJ article suggests AMD could use its soaring stock as currency. To be fair, it doesn't really have a choice.

AMD has a market cap of about $100 billion. It has $1.7 billion in cash. It generates about $1.15 billion of EBITDA per annum. I don't see any other option but stock. AMD also has about $900 million in debt and is down about 4% pre-market.

I don't think a 20% premium is going to cut it here. More likely AMD will need to go to $112 minimum, which is about Xilinx's 12-month high. But that will tank AMD's stock further.

A Xilinx acquisition is accretive even if AMD offers quite a bit more. Which also means AMD could up the potential offer a bit. See Seeking Alpha data below:

Xilinx generates much better margins; again see data below:

Take my strategic analysis with a grain of salt. I'm not an industry expert by any means and just researched as deep as I've been able to pre-market. Xilinx is a leader in the field-programmable gate array niche. FPGAs can be reconfigured and reprogrammed. What that means is that once customers go with your products, they tend to stick to those. You're usually better off paying a little bit more for a product over having to retrain people or all kinds of built-up knowledge within your organization becoming obsolete. But Xilinx isn't showing a lot of growth over the past few years and that's why the market gave it a multiple that's a lot lower than AMD's:

But Xilinx still commands a high multiple, and given its specialty, I wouldn't be surprised if sector specialists see this as an inflection point for FPGAs.

I don't know enough about the semiconductor industry to have a good sense of what the synergy profiles look like here. I did look into the strategic rationale behind the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Altera deal. Intel expected to be able to integrate FPGAs and processors on the same die (integrated circuit). That could double the performance, and Intel views that as important to perform server workloads. I think Intel is a bit more focused on servers, and it also expected the integrated chips to be strong enough to replace application-specific integrated circuits in autonomous driving, driver assistance and in industrial robots. Intel expected strong growth for the FPGAs in the server market.

Both IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Advanced Micro Devices already partnered with Xilinx for their server processors.

I'm inclined to believe it probably makes sense strategically. This merger could even make some other players nervous. One of the reasons for the deal to leak now could be to rouse competition. Either forcing AMD to tie it up fast or throw in something extra to get a sizeable break-up fee, but that's all speculation.

Given the information I have available, I don't think AMD is going to walk away from this deal if it could get it done at a 20% premium. There seems to be a good strategic rationale given Intel made the same move. Maybe it is even necessary with Intel, after four years, seems to be making important progress with the integration of Xeon and FPGA.

A 20% premium could be realistic if Xilinx would benefit tremendously from a combination as well. But in that case, it's probably not terrible to buy into Xilinx.

At the pre-market price of $123, this seems like an interesting speculation on the deal becoming finalized. The problem is that you have about 17% downside risk that could materialize. But a ~20% premium is very low, especially if the combination offers competitive advantages. Which seems to be the case. With the added possibility that another party comes in and sets off a bidding war.

Overall, I think there are enough interesting possibilities here. I entered a tiny long Xilinx position. I'm planning to increase or decrease it as I understand the deal better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.