MTY Food Group Inc. (MYTFF) CEO Eric Lefebvre on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eric Lefebvre

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining me for MTY’s third quarter 2020 conference call. The press release and the MD&A with complete financial statements and related notes were issued earlier this morning and are also available on our website and on SEDAR.

[Foreign Language].

Please be aware that we will refer to certain indicators that are non-IFRS measures. You can refer to our MD&A for more details. I also remind you that all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

First off, I want to take the opportunity to thank our restaurant staff who work tirelessly to make the customer experience as good as it can be given the unusual circumstances and additional procedures and protective equipment that are required.

Thank you to our Head Office staff who have been shorthanded for most of the quarter, who have found creative solutions to complex and volatile problems, and who help our franchisees make the best of the current situation. Your engagement is making a difference. I also want to thank our franchisees, many of whom are fighting against significant headwinds and making a tremendous effort to restore the success of their business. And last, I want to thank everyone who is buying food from restaurants, whether they are MTY restaurants or competitors, our industry more than ever needs the support of its customers.

I will begin with a summary of our results. We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results given the current context and the challenges faced in the past few months. While our systems sales were down year-over-year, many of our key financial performance metrics surpassed the third quarter of last year. This improvement was driven by several factors such as our very strict discipline on controllable expenses, tight cash management and the strong performance of many of our concepts, including the two largest, Cold Stone Creamery and Papa Murphy’s. In the quarter we used the cash we generated to repay CAD 38 million on our long term debt and ended the quarter in a robust financial position.

Turning to an overview of our network, we finished the quarter with 7,123 locations. We opened 45 locations and permanently closed 157 locations and one joint venture for a net store loss of 113.

We started the third quarter with 1,470 temporarily closed locations. During the quarter many locations reopened with the gradual lifting of restrictive public measures, which allowed restaurants within the network to slowly resume operations, although in many cases at a reduced capacity. At the end of the quarter 364 locations were still temporarily closed.

System sales performance followed a similar pattern. As restrictions were lifted, restaurants reopened and consumer confidence was gradually restored. As such, excluding the impact of acquisitions, the year-over-year system sales decline improved from 24% in June to 16% in July and August. If you remember, that followed declines of 67% and 48% in April and May.

System sales for the quarter reached at CAD 897.5 million. The declines remained more material in Canada and international locations than in the U.S., mainly because of the higher proportion of mall and office tower locations, which are 26%, 38% and 5% respectively for Canada, International and the U.S.

Globally our sales and mall locations were down 54% during the quarter, while office tower locations were down 86%. Mall and office tower locations represent 15% of MTYs locations at the end of the quarter.

Locations that remain temporarily closed are mostly located in mall locations, office towers and non-traditional locations such as airports, gyms and universities. In total approximately 52,900 business days were lost during the quarter as a result of these temporary closures, representing lost sales in excess of CAD 80 million.

Evolving government imposed restrictions and public authorities’ response to COVID-19 continues to impact MTY. For example, on October 1 the government of Quebec imposed new restrictions that caused many of our restaurants to close their dining rooms and patios and go back to take-out and delivery operations only. Of note, the Quebec market currently represents 18.5% of total third-quarter network sales, half of which came from casual dining restaurants.

At the same time, we're seeing other jurisdictions, lifting restrictions with obvious favorable impacts on our business. Therefore ongoing government imposed restrictions will continue to impact the health of our network. As a result, over the coming months the number of impacted locations will continue to fluctuate in response to the rapidly changing environment with the corresponding effect on consumer traffic volumes and revenue.

As we mentioned last quarter, considering the circumstances, we will not be reporting same store sales. We believe that a combination of store closures, days of business lost and system sales are more reliable data points for the time being.

I will now turn it over to Renée, who will discuss MTYs financial results.

Renée St-Onge

Thank you, Eric. Good morning everyone. Before I comment on the results, I would like to remind you that we implemented our first quarter – in our first quarter the new IFRS 16 accounting standards related to leases. We have selected not to restate comparative figures as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. You can see a more detailed description of the impact of the new standard in our financial statements and MD&A. I invite you to read those carefully as they have a material impact on how the business is presented.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 16.1% from CAD 161.2 million to CAD 135.4 million, mainly because of the impact of the pandemic. The decrease mostly came from our recurring revenue streams which declined in-line with our system sales decline of 17%. On a positive note, two of our flagship brands Papa Murphy's and Cold Stone Creamery represented 48% of total sales year-to-date. They performed very well in the quarter.

In addition retail operations benefited from higher consumer spending in grocery stores, the launch of new products and the expansion into new provinces which generated 20% higher revenues during the quarter when compared to prior year. It's also important to note that on a sequential basis revenues improved from a 22% decline in the second quarter as our manufacturing and distribution businesses were impacted by the closure of our restaurants.

Despite the decline in revenues adjusted-EBITDA increased 4% from CAD 41.8 million last year to CAD 43.4 million. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, adjusted-EBITDA would have been stable at CAD 41.7 million, which is an exceptional performance in our current environment. While a decrease in recurring revenue streams brought on by the pendant put pressure on profitability, aggressive cost control measures mitigated this negative impact.

During the quarter the company continued to preserve capital as a result of the temporary layoffs made in Q2. Our Canadian segment also benefited from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which contributed CAD 2.6 million to EBITDA. We also reduced travel and meal costs by restricting travel to a minimum and reduced office expenses resulting mainly from our work-from-home policy.

With customers moving to online orders and food delivery, we also saw a significant decrease in our Gift Card program cost as customers are shifting to online electronic gift card.

Net income attributable to shareholders was CAD 22.9 million or CAD 0.93 per share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net income of CAD 22.9 million or CAD 0.91 per share for the same period last year. Net income remained stable because of the reduction in operating expenditures in response to the pandemic, coupled with the contributions from Papa Murphy's and Cold Stone Creamery mentioned previously.

Turning now to liquidity and capital resources, in the third quarter MTY generated cash flows from operating activities of CAD 38.6 million or CAD 1.56 per diluted share, up 42% compared to CAD 27.2 million or CAD 1.08 per share, per diluted share for the same period last year. The increase was mainly driven by favorable variances in EBITDA, a reduction in income taxes and interest paid and by strict working capital management. In turn, we generated free cash flow of CAD 37.1 million in the third quarter, up 39% from CAD 26.7 million for the same period last year.

As announced last quarter, we used the cash we generated to pay down debt and did not pay a dividend or buy back shares. During the quarter we made repayments of CAD 38 million on our long term debt and remained well within our credit agreement ratios. We ended the quarter in a healthy financial position with CAD 43.8 million of cash-on-hand and over CAD 230 million available on our credit facilities and plan to continue to repair our debt in the fourth quarter where possible.

I’ll turn it back to Eric for the conclusion.

Eric Lefebvre

Thank you, Renée. For the next quarter we will continue to monitor the impacts of the pandemic, adjust our operations to these volatile market conditions, help our franchisees access government programs that are available to them and aggressively mange our expenses levels and liquidity. Our primary focus is to reopen restaurants, help our franchisees succeed to the best of our ability and provide customers with a safe and friendly environment while optimizing the profitability of our restaurants in these challenging times.

At this stage we are confident that we will be able to regain and retain customer confidence in our brands and restore thepositive momentum, similar to what was achieved in the first quarter of 2020. However, this could take several quarters. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adapt our measures as needed going forward. MTY remains in the solid financial position to execute its recovery plan and pursue its growth strategy when the time is right.

I would like to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their support during these unprecedented times. With that, I thank you for your time and we will now open the lines for questions. Operator.

Nick Corcoran

Good morning. Can you maybe give a little bit more color around how our Cold Stone and Papa Murphy’s performed, both in the quarter and subsequent to quarter end?

Eric Lefebvre

Hi, Nick. Yeah, well Cold Stone performed extremely well during the quarter. Clearly, it does benefit from people being at home a little bit more, so very good performance and the performance of September was also really good for Cold Stone. So there's a good trend there, continuing for Cold Stone. I mean, we can’t take it for granted, how long it's going to last and obviously we're getting into this season low for this brand, but the fact that we're performing well is still extremely positive.

For Papa Murphy's the same thing. We had a very good summer and the performance in September was also good. So we're continuing on the same trend and nothing much has changed in the environment in the U.S. in the past few months. So we have our ups and downs, but we're doing a lot to try to maintain that momentum and capitalize on it, so that especially for Papa Murphy's as we're now entering the strong season for this brand, we're hoping that we're going to be able to maintain that momentum. So there's no guarantee and we don't know what's in the future with the COVID and with everything else that's going on, but we're trying hard to capitalize on the momentum we gained in the summer.

Nick Corcoran

Nick Corcoran

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Now you look at our brands, we just talked about Cold Stone and Papa Murphy's, those are takeout brands. You look at our Sushi brands, they are takeout brands, you look at our Thai brands and obviously we're suffering a little bit more in malls, but for whatever is on the street, it is a takeout brand.

You look at our larger brands and for the most part they are takeout and delivery brands. So obviously there are adjustments we need to make when the pandemic hits and we've now had seven months to prepare for these things.

So, I'm not saying we're not going to have an impact if there's a very massive second wave and there's more restrictions, but I think we're better prepared now than we were in March when everything unfolded really fast.

Nick Corcoran

Nick Corcoran

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

So prudence I think is still the main element for us. So for the fourth quarter, our capital allocation strategy is going 100% against our debt and it's going to be the same as the second and third quarter basically.

Nick Corcoran

Great! Thanks for taking my questions.

And your next question comes from the line of Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

So there's a portion of it, there’s a portion of these expenses that are going to come back and hopefully it's going to go along with higher sales as well, so that we can afford to pay for these additional expenses.

But there is a large portion of our expenses also that I think we've learned new ways of doing things during the pandemic. You know, these events force you to take a step back and reassess the way you do things and reassess the way you want to look at things. So there's a good portion of it that's going to be a permanent savings.

So, I’m not saying all of it can be permanent, but there's a portion of it that will be. But definitely in terms of whatever wages we saved, some of it will not be permanent and as we disclosed in our notes and as Renée mentioned during her allocution script, she mentioned the amount of wage subsidies we got. So that obviously is not something that's permanent. As our revenues will go up, the wage subsidy will phase out and you'll see that one disappear at some point, hopefully.

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

But all things considered, it's doing pretty well. The deferred amounts are being collected at the moment. And for the most part, our franchisees are understanding that this is our bread and butter and we need to collect these royalties. Obviously, whenever we have more restrictions, it causes more challenges for us to collect, but all-in-all, considering everything; we're pretty satisfied with where we're sitting now.

Sabahat Khan

Sabahat Khan

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

We're seeing some customers phasing out of delivery and going more in the takeout options, where it tends to – they tend to be cheaper for the customer, they're better for us as well. So we're for sure trying to push every channel we have to sell to our customers if we have a chance to favor takeout over delivery. I think it's cheaper for everyone. The customer experience tends to be more controllable for us as well.

But there has been an increase. We are investing in these tools. We are spending a considerable amount of time trying to maximize every channel we have. We are spending some important amounts of money also into promoting these channels and making sure that our franchisees are maximizing it and that we are maximizing it, our websites are being challenged as well in terms of how functional they are and how seamless the experience can be.

So we are rebuilding a few of our websites and obviously I think this is a trend that's here to stay. So these investments are going to be important now and they are going to be important in the future as well.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, great. Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Vishal Shreedhar

Vishal Shreedhar

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Operator

Of course, one moment please. And your next question comes from the line of Michael Glen with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Glen

Michael Glen

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

So we're really happy with that and I have to assume that all our franchisees that are eligible have participated. We did provide a lot of information to them to try to guide them on how this was going to work and how to access the program. In terms of CECRA wherever the franchisees are eligible for it and as you know, the criteria is pretty strict there and it does exclude a number of our franchisees. But wherever it's applicable, I would say that the vast, vast majority of our franchisees have had access to it and did take the benefit from it, so.

Our landlords are for the most part understanding. They see that our industry is in trouble. It's not only MTY stores that are facing challenges. It’s all of the restaurant industry. If you look at the major urban areas that are pretty much deserted now, you look at the mall food courts, the office towers, there's a lot less business than there was, so without the CECRA I don’t think any restaurant can really survive.

So the landlords are understanding. They’ve been amazing to work with for the vast majority of them, so we're pretty happy with where we stand now. Now that leaves all the restaurants that did not qualify for CECRA and we're working diligently with our landlords to try to find ways to make it a little bit more palatable financially for our franchisees and for MTY. But I would say that the relationship with the landlord’s has been very, very positive and you know there's a few exceptions obviously and mainly with the smaller landlords that maybe can't afford to give us any abatement or any form of assistance, but for the vast majority of landlords it's been extremely positive.

Michael Glen

Michael Glen

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Michael Glen

Michael Glen

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Michael Glen

Michael Glen

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

I mean we're not closing the door on anything and if the process starts today, it's not going to end in a month from now, it would go into 2021. So we'd probably invest some time in it. But I think the good quality sellers at the moment are not on the market. The good quality sellers will come when it's a better market for them to sell without having to discount their assets.

Michael Glen

Okay, that's it for me. Thanks.

And your next question comes from the line of George Doumet with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

George Doumet

George Doumet

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

You see our store closures are not necessarily much higher than normal and yeah, so among the stores that are still closed, some of them just reclosed last week with the government of Quebec announcing new restrictions, so we had a few casual dining restaurants that closed. And the other ones for the most part, they are still closed because they just don't have any business, whether they're in airports and fitness facilities or in office towers, there's just no reason for them to open, so we are starting to get better visibility.

And I know your next question is going to be how many of those are going to close, and I'm not going to answer that question, because we don't give any guidance.

George Doumet

George Doumet

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

But yeah, we just don't know how long it's going to last. For now it's until October 28. Is it going to be extended or not, we don't know. We can all guess, but at this point it's all speculation. But yes, sales are going to be better than the first time around, but they are still not sufficient to make a restaurant make a profit, so we need these assistance programs.

George Doumet

George Doumet

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

There's – we tried to make it as simple as possible. We tried to make it as small as possible for the franchisees on a weekly basis so they don't have to face large repayments of royalties on top of everything else they need to pay. So that's why we chose to – for most of our franchisees it's between six and 12 months on repayments and it breaks it down into smaller amounts.

George Doumet

George Doumet

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

George Doumet

George Doumet

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

George Doumet

Okay, thanks for the answers.

And your next question comes from the line of Derek Lessard with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Derek Lessard

Derek Lessard

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

We also have the tail baking, so we're associating with the football season, the NFL football season. Like this weekend we're going into a football stadium and we're going for the party in the parking lot and we're calling it Tailbake, so it's – we're making fun with these things.

So we have a number of these initiatives that are going on, some more major, some smaller and we've also reshuffled the way we do marketing and the way we approach our customers. Obviously the old medias are not as relevant as before. So we're adjusting that and there's going to be more changes coming. But I'm really proud of everything we're doing in terms of marketing. The way we've turned this ship around is quite impressive.

So stay tuned, because there's a lot more to come, but I think we have a lot of good things going now to make the brand relevant again, because one of the things we noticed when we acquired it just over a year ago is everybody loved the brand, but nobody goes. So I talked to my Uber drivers, to my cab drivers, they all said, ‘yeah, we love Papa Murphy's.’ And when I asked them, ‘when's the last time you went?’ they said, ‘well, maybe 10 years ago.’ So that's not good enough for us. So we're trying to make the brand relevant. We're trying to make the brand fun, younger and also to attract a different crowd and it seems to be working at the moment.

Derek Lessard

Derek Lessard

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Derek Lessard

Derek Lessard

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

For example, in the U.S. that are major concepts for us that are predominantly in California, where restrictions haven't been lifted. They've been sort of lifted for a few weeks and then they were put back in place. So these concepts that are predominantly California are struggling a little bit more.

We also have our New York City and basically all of New England that's a little bit more difficult. So we do have concepts that are in pockets that are in these areas that are more difficult and we also have sweetFrog. That's another concept that's – especially in the summer it's an important one for us. It's a self-serve type of concept, which is a problem for COVID and we're not allowed to operate normally, and it does take away a lot of the attractiveness of the brand to consumers.

So this brand is also down for the best season for this brand. So all-in-all, in the U.S., Cold Stone, Papa Murphy's comping positive and very strong, but some other concepts are a little bit more challenged.

Derek Lessard

Derek Lessard

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Derek Lessard

Derek Lessard

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Derek Lessard

Derek Lessard

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

We also sold a large number of Papa Murphy's corporate locations over the last few quarters and obviously that reduces our rent and our cost of goods sold. And then you also have to look at our distribution centers, which are serving some of our brands, including one that's in the casual dining space where sales were more impacted, so there's a few elements there.

I don't think it's unusually low considering everything that's going on in the components that are in there. So yeah, I think it's more in line and if you see our revenues go up, this is a line that's also going to go up.

Derek Lessard

Okay, thanks for that Eric.

And your next question comes from the line of Dimitry with Veritas. Please go ahead.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

We do have a few brands that are performing, that are selling a lot more digitally. If you look at for example Papa Murphy's, our online orders are very strong and we're trying to push our customers towards online orders. You look at some of our Mexican brands also, our online orders are very strong and you have a few of the other concepts that are stronger and some of them are just not as relevant for online sales and for delivery, so they are lower.

So all in all it's not a metric that we publish, but I can confirm we do have some brands that are performing very well and some brands that have opportunities there.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

In Canada, the only province that's really reinstated restrictions is Quebec and there was a good program offered by the provincial government. And as I mentioned, we're waiting for the federal government to come up with something, and then we're going to have to make decisions. If the programs are sufficient, maybe MTY won't have to do anything. But there's a possibility at some point that if the restrictions last longer, that we might have to help our franchisees.

Now, that being said we're not a bank, so we don't lend money to people. There are institutions that are specialized in that. So if we do something it's going to be for royalties, but at the moment there's nothing in the cards.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

So if you look at the amount of provisions we took for bad debts and for collection problems, they are a lot more material than they were in the past just for that reason, because there's a possibility that we're going to have to pay. And if we do, then we're prepared for it.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

So again, it's really case-by-case and it's not about one given landlord or one given location. It's really depending on a set of facts that are related to each location that we need to take into account. But it's never easy to get out of a lease. It’s a contract and you know there's two parties and landlords obviously they like to have their tenants pay the rent and that's what they do for a living, so for us to take that away from them is not easy.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

So the health of our network in general, considering everything, I think is good. But obviously we're facing challenges with a number of locations and with a number of franchises and yeah, so it's not perfect for sure given the circumstances. So we're trying to assist everyone to make the best of it, weather the storm and restore good profitability and good returns after the crisis.

But when you have, for example, like in Quebec where they open up and then they lock back the dining rooms, it's a little bit more challenging financially, but also mentally on the franchisees. It's very draining when you're facing these situations that are out of your control and that are affecting your livelihood to such a material amount.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Yeah. Okay, thanks Eric. I appreciate it.

And there no further questions at this time. I will send a call back over to Eric for closing remarks.

Eric Lefebvre

Eric Lefebvre

