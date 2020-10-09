3 Future Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

In these three cases - all ecosystem plays - there's almost no reason not to.

I marvel at the current dividend aristocrats, but I'd love to jump on the bandwagon prior to inclusion on the storied list.

Of the three stocks, one pays a modest dividend, one pays a formidable dividend, and one doesn't pay any dividend at all.

I was reviewing the current slate of dividend aristocrats the other day. It's always fun to look at companies with massive dividend increase streaks. But it's equally as exciting to look at more recent additions to the esteemed scroll that you own - Realty Income (O) and Essex Property Trust (ESS) for me, in particular.

In the interest of a diversified dividend-focused portfolio, I consider three stocks not on the dividend aristocrat list that stand a snowball's chance in a warming climate of being there if you stick around long enough.

One pays a modest dividend today. Another pays a nice dividend today. The last one doesn't pay any dividend at all today. It's hardly crazy to think that all three could make the list in due time. And isn't that part of what investing is all about? Predicting the future. Not future returns, but future inclusion on the list every dividend investor consults for ideas and enduring positions.

We're always looking for ways to construct our portfolios. To keep them focused, yet broad enough. So I like to go through exercises such as this.

Future Dividend Aristocrat #1 - Apple (AAPL)

Data by YCharts

That's about the only chart you need to see to hammer home the point that Apple will one day be a dividend aristocrat. With an ultra low payout ratio, Apple continues to invest in growth at the same time as incrementally increasing a modest dividend that's less than two decades away from hitting aristocrat status.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the back of its Services segment alone, I'd feel confident bestowing eventual dividend aristocrat status on Apple. It's important to consider exactly what parts of Apple's business make up Services. We throw this word around a lot now and it runs the risk of readers viewing it as little more than a bullish talking point:

Services net sales include sales from the Company’s digital content stores and streaming services, AppleCare, Advertising and other services. Services net sales also include amortization of the deferred value of Maps, Siri, and free iCloud storage and Apple TV + services, which are bundled in the sales price of certain products. Source: Apple's most recently quarterly report

Apple has what very few companies, outside of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), have - a complete and robust ecosystem. And it built it the right way. It started with the tools to deliver content. For all the talk of Apple's unfair practices lately, it sure deserves credit for the success of countless companies' services (i.e., apps).

Do you think Pandora would have been able to accomplish what it did without Apple and iPhone? Ask Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren what it meant to be on stage alongside Steve Jobs at an early iPhone event detailing how to use the music streaming app on the device. It was an absolute game changer. Pandora is just one example.

Apple drove users to its devices thanks to design, ease of use, and utility, but also because of the rise of apps. Apps Apple did not own, but promoted heavily. Once Apple made its hardware ecosystem a mainstay among consumers, it became part consumer products company, part content creator and deliverer. So we're in the early innings of Apple making what's no longer incremental revenue via Services. It has been and will continue to be, maybe with a few fits and starts, an exponential growth driver.

In my mind's eye, I can see it setting up. A consumer products company with the world's best content delivery system from a hardware standpoint and a burgeoning media company to keep growth alive. Wouldn't those of us in AT&T (T) like to see something similar from them? Both sides of Apple generate ample cash flow to reinvest in growth and continue to increase dividends for more than the foreseeable future.

Future Dividend Aristocrat #2 - Starbucks (SBUX)

In many ways, Starbucks isn't all that different from Apple, if you view the company through an ecosystem lens. It owns the coffee landscape. And it's not because of its brick and mortar cafes. It's because of its mobile and digital platforms.

Starbucks could have set baristas up with push carts and espresso machines on urban and suburban street corners around the world and dominated the way it does on the shoulders of its brick and mortar-based business. And it can do this because of its investment in mobile and digital. An investment it committed to more than a decade ago. An investment it made because it visions, acts, and executes like a tech company.

I own Starbucks stock, but I rarely visit their stores. I go to two local coffee shops most days. One uses a walk-up window due to the pandemic. No more indoor seating. Initially, it surprised me to learn that this Los Angeles coffeehouse (located in Silverlake) might never return to its old model. It might do takeaway only, forever.

This model allows it to run leaner and make each customer a more profitable one. My heart and soul hates this because I love lingering in coffee shops for hours, talking with friends and working on my laptop. I tip well and buy a second and, sometimes, third item. For me, it's an investment in my social wellbeing and productivity. But others linger and buy only one thing. So I can see why this new pandemic-driven model works for these guys. And might stick around.

This is a small business with one shop.

Starbucks has the ability to literally pivot its entire business to this - or some variation of - this model over time. In some areas, it can probably do it overnight. In others, it might take longer due to lease commitments and other factors. In others, it might keep the sit and stay cafe model because it thrives.

Bottom line - Starbucks set itself up to function effectively and efficiently in almost any environment. And it's all because of excellent leadership over the years and its tech-fueled platforms. I don't think I'm more confident in any of the companies I own, even Apple.

Amid everything that's going on, we recently received this from Starbucks:

Source: Seeking Alpha

A sweet 10% dividend increase. If Starbucks can do this now, imagine what it can do over the next 10-15 years as it completes its part-pivot, part-business as usual strategy from market to market. We're watching one of the world's greatest companies out-execute virtually everybody in the broad retail/consumer space as it heads to near certain (as certain you can be investing) dividend aristocrat status.

Future Dividend Aristocrat #3 - Peloton Interactive (PTON)

I will not buy Peloton stock because it doesn't pay a dividend. However, if I was going to break my own rule, Peloton would be at the top of the list.

Source: Author

I was sitting in the neighborhood not long ago getting some fresh air when this guy made yet another Peloton delivery. Around the same time, a friend told me she was going to take a spinning class. I asked if she had a Peloton. She said, "I wish I had the space." She was going to do an outdoor SoulCycle (SOULC) class.

Peloton will own the fitness space in 10 years. Like Apple and Starbucks before it, it's the beginning movements of building an ecosystem. My bullishness begins and ends there. On Peloton's clear path to a comprehensive and dominant ecosystem.

Here's Peloton Co-Founder and CEO, John Foley, on the company's most recent conference call:

The heart of our strategy is increasing the value proposition of our platform, including expanding our portfolio of connected fitness products, investing in new fitness verticals, adding innovative software features, and continuing to improve our overall member experience. As member engagement rates continue to climb, we're lowering our members cost per workout. In the same vein of providing more value in conjunction with the launch of the Bike+, we're excited to debut our new series of Bike Bootcamp classes, and in the coming months, we'll have other exciting new content verticals available on Peloton Digital.

Also from the call, CFO Jill Woodworth:

We continue to make a lot of progress appealing to younger and less affluent households, which has been a goal of ours over the last couple of years. I'm happy to report those under 35 are still the fastest-growing segment when you look at the data from full-year fiscal 2020, and again in terms of reaching a broader socioeconomic range. We estimate that household doing less than a 100,000 in annual income are around 46% or so of sales.

This sounds a lot like the Apple model to me. An affluent consumer base absolutely, but highly aspirational and not, by any stretch, out of the reach of the middle and upper middle class. Peloton continues to build out the hardware portion of its ecosystem and is in the mere warm-up phase of establishing and extending its digital presence.

You're not crazy if you think it has everything from SoulCycle to Lululemon (LULU) in its sights. For goodness sake, it should partner with Starbucks and offer Peloton classes in some of the former's larger stores. The possibilities to make Peloton a presence like Apple, Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Starbucks are endless.

I remember seeing the little red Netflix envelopes everywhere. Same with Amazon boxes. This was a long time ago now. And that's when you, looking back, should have been buying those shares (if you buy growth stocks that do not pay dividends). You can make the same argument for Tesla (TSLA). The stock barely saw any of the upside it has now seen when I was sitting in Santa Monica and Hollywood watching people show off these odd electric vehicles. Now, Tesla is an everyday car in Southern California and countless other affluent enclaves.

It's at this moment when we're seeing Peloton bikes delivered increasingly, just like the Netflix envelopes, Amazon boxes, and Tesla EVs. For some investors, it's the time to buy. Maybe I'll even break my own rule. I don't know about that, however, I know an ecosystem play when I see one.

Ecosystem plays invest in growth for a long time. Income investors often lament this. They think it's too long. They wanted Apple to pay a dividend before it did. Then a Starbucks happens. The company pays a formidable dividend that it can increase, annually, at an impressive clip, even as it faces challenges and a dramatically changing landscape.

This is the type of company I see Peloton being 10, 15, 20 years from now. It starts out with an Apple-like dividend and, shortly thereafter, bumps up to Starbucks level. We'll probably see this with Apple. I anticipate more aggressive dividend increases from Tim Cook's perch in the coming years.

The writing is on the wall. Investors have to read it. But we often only use this language and vision of the future with respect to revenue growth and eventual profit. The ecosystem will get Peloton there, as it has with Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, and others. As a dividend growth investor, I keep companies like this on my radar and read the writing in the context of where will the dividend go (Apple and Starbucks) and when might/should we see it (Peloton).

Based on what we know now - and can reasonably vision - I think all three stocks are on the path to following one another, over the years, to dividend aristocrat status.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T, O, ESS, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.