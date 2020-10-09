When investors focus on midstream operators, they often place their emphasis on the big players in the market. While those firms do carry with them a certain gravitas and safety, there are plenty of opportunities amongst the smaller businesses in the midstream space as well. One such name to focus on is Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), a relatively small player in the market as measured by its market cap of $3.70 billion. Though the firm does have some leverage, its overall financial condition, as just reaffirmed by management, looks robust, and management's decision to buy back stock should pave the way to additional shareholder value.

Updates by management

The management team at Targa has recently come out with some positive developments for shareholders to digest. First and foremost is the company's move to reward shareholders by buying back stock. In a recently-announced plan, management committed to buy back up to $500 million worth of its own shares moving forward. To put this in perspective, at the company's present price of $15.85 per common unit, this works out to 31.55 million shares. This implies a reduction in share count, if completed at or around this pricing, of 13.5%.

This alone is a great development for shareholders, but it's not the only thing management has in the works. 2020 has proven to be an extremely volatile year for most companies across most industries, and one fear that many investors/market participants had was that energy firms across the board would be slammed by decreased demand. While it is true that Targa and other players have been hit with lower revenue, the nature of their business and their contracts in place help to protect them in large part from this volatility when looking at the bottom line.

As an example, in its press release announcing its share buyback, Targa's management team announced that its projected adjusted EBITDA for 2020 should be toward the high end of its $1.5 billion to $1.625 billion range previously anticipated for the year. Not only that, but also growth capex should now be toward the low end of its $700 million to $800 million range. Already, for the first half of the year, Targa has been doing well. EBITDA of $779.3 million handily surpassed the $620.6 million seen in the first two quarters of its 2019 fiscal year. DCF (distributable cash flow) of $575.5 million also surpassed the $388.8 million seen in the first half of its 2019 fiscal year.

2020 should not be viewed as an exception, but rather as a rule. Through significant growth capex ($7.17 billion in all from 2017 through 2019), the business has seen financial results grow materially. Back in 2017, operating cash flow totaled $939.5 million. Last year, it had grown to $1.39 billion. EBITDA grew from $1.10 billion to $1.44 billion, while DCF expanded from $851.8 million to $947.2 million over the same three-year window. The other great thing about Targa is that almost all of its capex budget is optional and dedicated toward growth. Last year, for instance, the firm only spent $141.7 million toward maintaining operations as-is. In 2018, this figure was $135 million, while the year before it totaled just $100.8 million.

An attractive prospect

Taking all of this data together, it's clear that Targa is fundamentally a solid prospect. Yes, the firm does have some leverage, with net debt as of the end of its latest quarter totaling $7.67 billion. This works out to a net leverage ratio, using the high end of guidance for the year, of 4.72. That's not all that high compared to some other players in the space, but it's higher than 4.5 or lower that it should be aiming for. Another issue to consider is its Series A preferred units. Their actual liquidation value stands at $965.1 million as of the end of the second quarter. Their annual payout of 9.5%, or $91.7 million, is costly. This is especially true when you consider that its highest-cost fixed debt is presenting its 2029 Senior Unsecured Notes. Their $750 million in principal requires an annual payout of 6.875%, or $51.56 million. In addition, unlike interest expense, which is tax-deductible, the preferred distributions are not, so they receive no tax shield benefit to them. Personally, this leaves me wishing that management would dedicate resources to buying those preferred units back, but I'm not the one in charge.

Even all of these things considered, Targa makes for an interesting prospect. If its projected EBITDA has the same relation to other metrics this year as it did last year, its operating cash flow should be around $1.57 billion for 2020. This would translate to free cash flow of between $624 million and $724 million. DCF meanwhile should be around $1.07 billion. With a market cap of $3.70 billion as of this writing, the company's price/operating cash flow is just 2.35, while its price/DCF is 3.45. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is a bit higher at 7.59, but even that's not all that high when you consider the health of the business.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that Targa makes for a very interesting, long-term prospect for investors to consider. The company's financial condition looks robust, and despite pressure this year caused by COVID-19, it should end up faring quite well. Shares look cheap, and although leverage is a bit lofty, the cash flow situation is appealing, as is the fact that management intends to buy back so much stock. In all, this makes Targa a compelling firm that investors really should think about, even though the yield is a paltry 2.5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.