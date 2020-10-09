Analysts expect the company to report declines in both earnings and revenue. This would be the second straight quarter of declines.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been in the headlines this week and for all the wrong reasons. Bloomberg reported on October 5 that the company is close to reaching a settlement in some of the baby powder lawsuits that have plagued it for the last few years. The report claimed that the company would be paying out another $100 million to settle approximately 1,000 cases. Johnson & Johnson has already been ordered to pay $2.1 billion by the courts, and there are still a number of cases pending.

Now, the healthcare and pharmaceutical company is set to report third quarter earnings results on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share on revenue of $20.06 billion. Both of those figures will represent declines from the third quarter of 2019 if they are accurate. The earnings estimate would mark a decline of 7.5% compared to last year, and the revenue estimate is 3.2% lower than last year.

In the second quarter, JNJ saw earnings drop by 35% compared to 2019, and revenue was down 11%. In recent years, the company has seen both earnings and revenue grow. The EPS has increased by an average of 8% over the last three years, while revenue has grown by 4% per year over that same period.

Despite the earnings and revenue declines last quarter, not all of the fundamental indicators are below average for Johnson & Johnson. The company’s management efficiency measurements are well above average, with a return on equity of 39.1%, and the profit margin is 34.4%.

The recent dip has brought the trailing P/E down to 26.2, and the forward P/E is all the way down to 3.2. Johnson & Johnson is considered a Dividend Aristocrat, which means it’s a member of the S&P 500, and it has raised its dividend for 25+ straight years. The current yield on the dividend is just below 2.8%.

Johnson & Johnson did report positive phase 1/2 results for its COVID-19 vaccine and plans phase 3 testing later this year. I found it odd that the stock hardly moved on this announcement. I think one reason for how investors downplayed the positive vaccine results is because there are so many companies working on a vaccine. Instead of one or two companies finding successful vaccines, it seems more and more likely that there will a number of vaccines available within the next year or so. What was once thought to be a likely windfall for one company now appears as though it will be spread among a number of companies.

Another factor that investors may be considering is how widespread any vaccines will be used. Many people are expressing concern about getting a vaccine because of how the process has been hurried. People want reassurances that any approved vaccine is safe and doesn’t have long-term side effects. With the process of developing a vaccine being hurried, it’s impossible to know if there are long-term side effects.

A Slow Grind Higher

Shifting our focus to the chart for Johnson & Johnson, we see that the stock has been slowly and steadily moving higher over the past year. The big drop in the first quarter was erased in the second quarter, and now, the stock has waffled back and forth since late April.

The first pullback after the bounce took place from late April to late June, and the drop was halted at the 52-week moving average. We see another pullback has happened since late August, and that selling pressure seems to be fading a little. Should the stock drop a little bit more, I would expect the 52-week to act as support once again.

The overbought/oversold indicators are almost exactly in the middle of their ranges and have been trending lower over the last month and a half. The weekly stochastic indicators are in the same area where we saw the stock reverse in late June/early July, and that could indicate what we should expect here.

I drew the trend line connecting the low from last October with the low from June to reflect what I believe the true trajectory of the rally at this time. The huge drop in the first quarter was an anomaly, and I have expressed in other articles that investors were panic selling without thinking about which companies would perform well in a health crisis.

Sentiment Toward Johnson & Johnson is Rather Ho-Hum

Like the fundamental and technical analysis for Johnson & Johnson, the sentiment analysis is somewhat bland. Of the three main indicators I watch, two have slight bullish skews, and the third one is neutral. The neutral indicator is the overall analysts’ ratings. There are 18 analysts covering the stock at this time, with 12 “buy” ratings and six “hold” ratings. If we view the ratings in terms of buy ratings as a percentage of the total, we get a buy percentage of 66.7%, and that is in the average range.

The short interest ratio is at 1.7 currently, and that is slightly more bullish than the average stock. The average short interest ratio is around 3.0. Short interest on JNJ did fall slightly in the most recent report, falling from 10.56 million to 10.29 million.

The put/call ratio is at 0.838, and that is also slightly more bullish than the average stock. The average put/call ratio falls right around 1.0, so JNJ’s isn’t too far off. Something that has happened over the last three months is that the ratio has been trending higher. On July 16, when the company last reported, the ratio was at 0.70. The trend higher suggests a slight shift to a less bullish stance from option traders. There are 144,252 puts open at this time and 172,171 calls open.

My Overall Take on Johnson & Johnson

The overall picture for Johnson & Johnson isn’t terribly exciting or terribly concerning either. I don’t like the fact that the earnings and revenue appear as though they will decline for a second straight quarter. But I do like the strong ROE and profit margin. Developing one of the first successful COVID-19 vaccines would certainly help the company, but that isn’t likely to do anything to earnings until at least Q2 2021. There is also concern about the ongoing lawsuits being settled. On the plus side, the dividend status seems safe, and the yield of 2.8% seems to put a floor under the stock price.

The chart shows the stock trending higher, but it has been a slow moving trend higher, and I expect that to continue. I don’t think Johnson & Johnson is going to suddenly jump 50% or anything like that, even with a successful vaccine announcement. As long as the stock remains above its 52-week moving average, I will consider it to be trending higher.

As a contrarian, I wouldn’t mind seeing a little more bearish sentiment for the stock. When there are investors and analysts in the bearish camp, a shift in sentiment can help push the stock higher. There isn’t enough bearish sentiment toward Johnson & Johnson to give the stock much of a boost.

With this earnings report, I expect the company to beat estimates simply because it always seems to beat the consensus. The question is, what will the reaction from investors be? Once again, I think it will be a ho-hum reaction. There doesn’t seem to be a history of big jumps or big drops after Johnson & Johnson reports earnings.

The Dividend Aristocrat status makes the stock attractive to income investors, but if you are looking for capital gains, I think there are much better opportunities than with Johnson & Johnson.

