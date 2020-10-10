5 Resilient Low-Risk Dividend Aristocrats For A Volatile Fall

Article Thesis

The coming months could be rather volatile, due to a range of reasons. For those that want to prepare their portfolios for a time of possibly higher volatility in equity markets, moving some funds to resilient, lower-risk, low-beta Dividend Aristocrats may be an opportune strategy. We will take a closer look at 5 stocks that fit this description well.

Source: imgflip.com

The Coming Months Could Become Quite Volatile

Corona Pandemic

There are several reasons why the next couple of weeks and months could spell trouble for equity markets. The first that comes to mind is the current pandemic. Infection rates in the US are currently off the highs seen earlier this year, but the colder months, when people are mostly indoors and close to each other, could be a time of resurgence of the virus. We know that seasonal influenza is most active in the fall and winter months, when it's cold and humid, which stresses the immune system, and when people are huddled inside, thereby being close to each other, which increases the likelihood of transmission. The same principle, in general, has to be expected for the current pandemic as well, which is why case counts in the US and other Northern Hemisphere countries could increase over the coming weeks and months. This could put pressure on equity markets once again, but of course, this is not guaranteed.

Election Uncertainties

I won't go too much into politics in this article, but it seems to be clear that uncertainties around this year's presidential election could put pressure on equity markets. This is due to the fact that this is a very contested election, with both sides calling this election one of the most important elections ever. Also, due to a higher portion of mail-in votes, it may take a longer time until an outcome is known compared to past elections. The combination of these factors, combined with the fact that both candidates seem to have very different approaches to leading the country out of this crisis, is why equity markets could become quite skitterish over the coming weeks.

Economic Recovery

Apart from the fact that virus cases across the country could resurge during the winter months, there are also uncertainties regarding the path of the recovery. So far, the recovery has been surprisingly fast, as unemployment has already dropped to below 8% from a high of 15% in April 2020. Looking at the US gross domestic product, the picture is again decidedly V-shaped so far:

Data by YCharts

A big decline was followed by a quick rise in economic output, and the recovery, so far, has looked quite solid. But there is reason to believe that this solid recovery (so far) may have been the result of massive stimulus spending. With a new stimulus deal before the election looking a bit uncertain, this driving factor for the quick recovery may not exist in the next couple of months, which may lead to increased worries about the future path of the US economy. This, naturally, could lead to pressure on equity prices.

All in all, there is thus a range of factors that could derail the very solid performance of overall US equity markets over the last couple of months:

Data by YCharts

Over the last 6 months, the Dow Jones Index (DIA) (DJI), the S&P 500 index (SPY), and the NASDAQ index (QQQ) and their respective ETFs have all performed very well. The Dow Jones ETF, the worst performer among the three, is still up more than 20%, while the tech-focused NASDAQ index has generated an outsized return of more than 40% in the same time frame. This strong performance in recent months means that prices are currently not at all at the lows, however, which means that the market's downside potential during a potential sell-off could be substantial.

Dividend Aristocrats To The Rescue

Not all stocks are created equal, and the group of Dividend Aristocrats has historically outperformed broader markets during downturns. This is due to their normally not very cyclical business models but also due to the fact that some investors move to these resilient stocks in times of worry. Even in this group, however, there are stocks that would likely be more volatile than others, such as the oil supermajors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Others, meanwhile, are more resilient but trade at above-average valuations, which is why they may not be the best stocks to hide in, either. The following five Dividend Aristocrats offer a nice combination of resilience, valuation, and above-average income.

1. Johnson & Johnson

What better place to weather a potential downturn than one of the two only AAA-rated stocks in corporate America? Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of these, and rightfully so: The company has a very resilient business model, diversified across three different non-cyclical segments: Pharmaceuticals, medical tech, and consumer staples. None of these will see a significant drop in demand, no matter whether COVID cases start to rise again or the economic recovery is stalling. Johnson & Johnson's business model is so low-risk that the company managed to increase its dividend for more than 50 years in a row, no matter what crisis occurred in the meantime. It thus seems appropriate to assume that the company will also weather the current crisis well. The fact that Johnson & Johnson is one of the leading developers when it comes to creating a COVID vaccine is just icing on the cake.

Data by YCharts

Trading at just 16 times next year's earnings and with a dividend that is looking very secure based on a dividend payout ratio in the 50s, Johnson & Johnson is looking like a solid pick. Its low beta of just 0.7 means that shares will likely be less volatile than most stocks in a potential market downturn.

2. Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is a consumer staples company that is primarily active in tissue products, such as diapers, wipes, paper towels, napkins, sanitizers, etc. We already see that these products will be in demand, no matter what - economic activity does not dictate whether people buy paper towels and other related products. In fact, a resurgence of the virus would likely even increase demand for wipes, sanitizers, etc. Kimberly-Clark is, therefore, a very resilient company that could provide great protection to one's portfolio versus a resurgence of the current pandemic.

Unlike many other stocks that would weather a new COVID wave very well (think Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), etc.), Kimberly-Clark is also trading at an inexpensive valuation, at least on a relative basis:

Data by YCharts

Shares are trading for 19.5 times this year's earnings, which compares favorably to the 5-year and 10-year median earnings multiples of 22.6 and 20.4, respectively. At the same time, the dividend that currently yields 2.9% is looking very safe, with a cash dividend payout ratio of just 51%. Thanks to a very low beta of not even 0.6, Kimberly-Clark's shares would most likely decline significantly less than the broad market if there is a market downturn.

3. General Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD) has a customer that will, in all likelihood, always continue to offer business opportunities, no matter what. Selling weapon systems and other defense goods to the US government has always been a resilient business, and there is no reason to assume that this will change. After all, the US military will always require up-to-date submarines, ships, munition, weapon systems, IT infrastructure, etc. a potential resurgence of virus cases, or any other macro headwind will, I believe, not change the business outlook fundamentally. Since most contracts between defense companies and governments are very long-running, the outlook for revenues and profits over the coming years is not really uncertain, either, but seems rather straightforward.

Combine this with a low valuation and above-average dividend yield, and General Dynamics looks like an opportune pick for volatile times:

Data by YCharts

Trading at just 11.9 times 2021's expected net profits, General Dynamics trades at a huge discount (or margin of safety) relative to its historic valuation. It has an upside potential of ~40% to its 5-year median earnings multiple of 16.6.

With a cash dividend payout ratio of just 46%, its dividend (that yields 3.1%) looks very safe, and with a beta of 0.79, shares should provide stability and below-average volatility in case markets turn south.

4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a medical technology and supplies company that manufactures and sells catheters, vascular care products, syringes and needles, and many more products. Its business is, naturally, not very cyclical, as demand by medical professionals is not dependent on the strength of the economy. On top of that, an aging population that requires increased amounts of healthcare spending is a powerful long-term tailwind for BDX's business.

BDX has a clear history of outperformance during market downturns, exemplary showcased by the performance during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Not only did shares decline significantly less on a peak-to-trough basis compared to the broad market, but they also recovered much faster. Due to the resilience of the underlying business model, this isn't a very large surprise. BDX is, unless the other stocks in this list, not a company with a high dividend yield, as its current dividend yields just 1.3%. The company has, however, raised its dividend for 48 years in a row, which is a very convincing track record. Its 5-year dividend growth rate of 7% is not especially high, but very solid.

Due to its low dividend yield, BDX may not be a good choice for everyone, but valuation and growth metrics look convincing:

Data by YCharts

Shares are trading for 17 times next year's earnings, while the 10-year median earnings multiple stands at a massively higher level of almost 30. Shares thus could benefit from multiple expansion to a significant degree over the coming years. Analysts are forecasting an annual EPS growth rate of 11%, which is, combined with the rather low valuation, positioning the company's shares for solid long-term share price gains. Due to a very low beta of not even 0.6, it seems appropriate to assume that shares would outperform during a downturn, just as they did during the Great Financial Crisis.

5. Essex Property Trust

Apartment REIT Essex Property Trust (ESS) may be a pick that could surprise some investors, as REITs have not really been beloved during the last couple of months. But at the current price, eventual headwinds seem to be more than priced in already.

The underlying business model is not overly cyclical, after all, people need a place to live, no matter what. In the urban markets, Essex Property is active in demand for space is always rather high. On top of that, owning real estate is way more expensive than renting similar assets in the markets Essex Property is active in. During a recession, when incomes are declining, demand for the lower-cost alternative - renting - should thus hold up well. Essex Property has an excellent track record, generating annual returns of 16% a year between its IPO in 1994 and 2020. The company even made it through the Great Recession relatively unscratched, keeping its dividend growth track record in place despite a downturn that was decidedly real estate-driven. If not even the bursting of the housing bubble in 2007 hurt Essex Property dramatically, then investors do not fear macro headwinds too much, I believe.

Data by YCharts

Right now, investors can buy Essex Property with a dividend yield well above the long-term average (3.9%), while its valuation is well below the normal range at the same time. Shares are valued for 15 times cash flows right now, whereas the 10-year median cash flow multiple is well above 20. Even a 40% share price increase for Essex Property would still not result in a historically high valuation. With a beta of 0.9, Essex Property may be more volatile than some of the other stocks mentioned here, but should still be more resilient versus the broad market when it comes to the likely performance during a downturn.

Stocks Not In This List

Not all of the stocks that were not mentioned here must necessarily be bad investments at all. There are likely several Dividend Aristocrats that will do quite well during a downturn on top of those mentioned in this list.

When it comes to stocks such as Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT), or to ones such as Procter & Gamble (PG), I would caution that valuations are clearly on the high end of the historic range right now. This does not mean that shares must necessarily drop a lot during a downturn, but long-term returns could be hurt by multiple compression headwinds for stocks such as these. Valuation matters, after all, both when entering a position as well as when exiting an investment. Other Dividend Aristocrats, such as the oil majors, are not really expensive but seem less resilient in case the economy turns south again.

Takeaway

In downturns, Dividend Aristocrats have historically outperformed the market. This would likely occur during a potential downturn this fall again. Some Dividend Aristocrats offer a compelling combination of an attractive valuation, resilience, and low volatility. For those seeking to prepare their portfolios for a potentially volatile fall, these stocks may be worthy of a closer look.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Followed" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. Happy investing.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7-10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.