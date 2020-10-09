Darden Restaurants (DRI) was one of the very few stocks that I bought in February and March 2020 during the steep sell-off. Despite extremely high levels of uncertainty about the business, the fears in March were definitely exaggerated. The stock dropped as low as $26.15 from a previous high of $124. This is a drop of almost 80% which seemed extremely insane at that point. Although I did not manage to buy near the bottom, the trade was extremely profitable. I am calling this a "trade" and not an "investment" as I sold the stock a few weeks later.

I sold Darden Restaurants at around $80 as I got more cautious about the business model and considering the high levels of uncertainty that still exist - especially for the fall and winter and also for the coming years, I decided to sell the stock. And, in this article, I will answer the question if I probably sold too early, what to expect for the business and what might be a fair value for the stock.

Business Update

The fears in March that drove the stock price of Darden Restaurants from $124 down to $26 were definitely exaggerated, and after the poor results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (including the months March till May 2020), the last quarterly results showed a clear improvement. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (June till August 2020), Darden Restaurants reported $1,527 million in sales, which is still reflecting a drop of 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year, but was an improvement compared to a 43.0% decline in sales in the quarter before. Darden Restaurants reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.56 and, also, on a GAAP-basis, the company was profitable again with reported earnings per share of $0.28. Of course, compared to the same quarter last year, this is still a steep decline as EPS was $1.39. It is also a good sign that the company could generate $160 million in free cash flow during the last quarter.

When looking at the different segments (the different restaurant chains), Olive Garden, which is responsible for the biggest part of revenue, reported 27.7% lower sales but improved its segment profit margin from 21.0% to 22.1%. Longhorn Steakhouse, the second most important segment reported 16.3% lower sales and a segment profit margin which decreased from 16.5% to 15.1%. The other two segments reported sales declines of almost 40%.

Management is also more optimistic for the second quarter and is expecting sales to decline "only" about 18% compared to the same quarter last year and the business being profitable once again with an expected EPS in the range between $0.65 and $0.75. For the full year, the company also reiterated its outlook with 35-40 net new restaurants in fiscal 2021.

High Levels of Uncertainty

But despite all the positive signs, in my opinion, a high level of uncertainty remains. I am not necessarily expecting the next quarters to get worse, but being overly optimistic might be a bit premature when considering all the factors, that might have a huge (negative) impact on the business.

Of course, we don't know how the pandemic will play out in the next few months. In the United States, the pandemic didn't really get under control at any point since March 2020. And many European countries, which did manage to get the pandemic under control with rather low daily infections, are reporting extremely high numbers once again. And when looking at past pandemics - for example, the Influenza of 1918 - there has often been a second wave in the fall and winter, which was much worse than the first wave. You should not be afraid and you must not panic, but we should be prepared for a scenario that will be worse than what we saw in March and April. Although I consider another lockdown in the United States as unlikely, people might stay home anyway due to the fear of getting infected - even without a state-ordered lockdown or shelter-in-place order.

When looking, for example, at the reservation data OpenTable is providing, it is quite obvious that the United States is still far away from "normal" levels. Of course, the numbers are fluctuating from day to day, but we still see a decline between 35% and 55% compared to the year before. These numbers should not be translated directly into sales decline - as not everybody is making a reservation, for example - but it can show us some trends.

(Source: OpenTable)

When using even more data from OpenTable, the picture does not get better. According to a survey that was conducted in July 2020, 61% of respondents answered that they are still sheltering in place. I am well aware that between July and October, these numbers might have changed as the number of daily new infections was extremely high in July (the number fluctuated between 45k and 77k) and is now lower again (right now, fluctuating around 45-50k a day). But if the situation should get worse again in the winter months, the percentage of people that are sheltering in place might be similarly high (or even higher).

(Source: Diner Insights OpenTable)

In July 2020, 45% of people also answered that they are not dining out, while only 25.5% said they are dining out once a week or more. In July, 88% of the reservations were made maximum 6 days in advance (with 18% of reservations made within 90 minutes) and only 12% of reservations were made 7 days or more in advance. This shows us that people don't really plan ahead.

In the same survey, diners were also asked how confident they feel about dining outdoors and indoors. While 51% of respondents considered dining outside as a rather low risk and were more or less confident about dining outside, only 19% of respondents considered dining inside as a rather low risk. To underline these numbers, outdoor reservations on OpenTable increased 14 times and this is indicating that the number of people eating at restaurants might get lower again in the coming months.

(Source: Diner Insights OpenTable)

So, we don't really know if customers will also return to the restaurants in the winter months if they have to eat inside. I consider it as a likely scenario that customers who were eating outside in the summer months won't visit a restaurant in the winter months when they have to eat inside. And according to the above-mentioned study, 52% of respondents are also demanding that the restaurants limit the number of people sitting in restaurants and 60% of diners want tables to be at least 6 feet apart. This will limit the number of customers and have a negative effect on revenue. It is difficult to estimate at what capacity the restaurants can operated in the winter months - maybe only 50% or 75%, but the number of guests this winter will most likely be lower than in the past.

(Source: Diner Insights OpenTable)

And finally, the high unemployment rate can also have a negative effect on Darden Restaurants. The unemployment rate might stay at a high level as bankruptcies will continue to increase (or stay at a high level). With many people unemployed, and therefore, with less disposable income, fewer people will eat in restaurants. We also don't know if there will be new stimulus checks in the foreseeable future.

When looking at the previous quarter (which is - in case of Darden Restaurants - including the months March till May 2020), we see a decline of 43% in total sales and a loss per diluted share of $1.24. And although we can expect Darden Restaurants to improve constantly over the next few quarters (due to lower marketing spending as well as a reduction of the workforce), we also have to consider the possibility of another quarter similar to the months March till May 2020.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

An extremely important aspect - not just in 2020 and not just for Darden Restaurants - is the financial health of a company, and therefore, we look at the balance sheet and analyze the company's liquidity and solvency. At the end of August 2020, Darden Restaurants had $655 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which should put management in a comfortable position to keep the business running even if the company should face tough quarters during the fall and winter. In March 2020, Darden Restaurants immediately cut its dividend to preserve capital, which was the right thing to do. Very recently, Darden's board of directors announced that it is reinstating a quarterly dividend and although the dividend is "only" $0.30, we should see this as a strong sign that management doesn't worry about the company's liquidity at this point - otherwise, it would not distribute cash to its shareholders.

When talking about the company's solvency, we have to mention the $929 million in long-term debt Darden Restaurants currently has on its balance sheet. But considering that management could repay about two thirds of the debt with the cash it has on the balance sheet, I would not worry too much. And compared with a shareholder's equity of $2,375 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.39, which is acceptable.

Short-Term vs. Long-Term Perspective

Despite all the short-term uncertainties and difficulties, which we have to expect in the next few quarters, our focus should be on the performance over the long run (at least as long-term oriented investors). I, honestly, don't expect life to get back to normal in the next few quarters and Darden Restaurants' fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 will be tough. The restaurant sector - together with travel and leisure - is probably also one of those sectors where it will take very long before we can return to "normal", but, in 2022, I think the world will have returned to its pre-COVID-19 life.

And even if 2020 and 2021 will mean mediocre results for Darden Restaurants or if Darden Restaurants might not be profitable in some quarters, it is actually not such a big deal when looking at the big picture. When investing for the long term, we are looking at the profits and free cash flow a business can generate over the years and decades to come and one or two bad years certainly have to be taken into account and will be reflected in the intrinsic value calculation, but certainly don't justify a stock price decline of 80% (like we saw in March 2020).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Finally, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Darden Restaurants. I will stay cautious and assume that Darden Restaurants will not be able to return to previous levels before fiscal 2023. For the next two fiscal years, I assume that Darden Restaurants will be affected and generate only very little free cash flow. For fiscal 2021, I assume that Darden Restaurants won't generate any free cash flow, for 2022, we assume about $250-300 million in free cash flow. For the years following 2023, we assume 6% growth till the end of the decade and 4% growth till perpetuity. Since 1993 (the oldest data I have), Darden Restaurants could increase its net income with a CAGR of 8.2% and therefore, 6% growth seems realistic. When using these assumptions and a 10% discount rate, the intrinsic value would be $98 making Darden Restaurants a little bit overvalued at this point.

Conclusion

It might have been a mistake to sell the stock at around $80 as Darden Restaurants was probably still a bit undervalued at this point. But considering the high levels of uncertainty surrounding Darden Restaurants, I would not buy the stock right now. Over the next few quarters, I expect the business and the stock to stay volatile and maybe Darden Restaurants will present itself as a bargain in the coming months again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.