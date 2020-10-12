That means less earnings volatility, and less downside in the event of another bear market.

Importantly, Ameriprise has reduced its equity and rate exposure dramatically since this time a year ago.

Ameriprise, a terrific Compounder with better metrics than EV, still trades at only 9.5x forward earnings, with EPS expected to grow roughly 15% in 2021 and 2022.

Buying EV at a 17.5x forward 12 month earnings multiple, 13.5x with synergies, highlights the value of other brokers and money managers.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is a solid business that has performed well over multiple cycles. While not a huge topline grower, AMP has been able to compound earnings at a 14% clip since it was spun out of American Express in 2005. Over time AMP shareholders have been rewarded with market beating returns (16.4% over ten years vs 15% for the S&P, and 12.4% since its spin off in 2005 against the S&P up 9.1%). It has lagged somewhat over the past five year however, up 10.3% vs the S&P up 13.8%.

We believe this recent underperformance is likely to end. The Morgan Stanley acquisition of Eaton Vance (EV) at a material premium to current public valuation levels highlights the value here.

Ameriprise is mix of 4 segments, with insurance and a mutual fund business that the market dislikes despite high ROE's and free cash flow capability. Its core Wealth Management business is performing exceedingly well and continues to see $4-5BB of quarterly inflows even this year.

Despite some pressure in the mutual fund business, AMP should be able to grow EPS at double digit rates for many years to come. It is less cyclical than investors believe too, with EPS only down 8% last quarter. Even in a bad year, AMP should do approximately $16 in EPS in 2020, roughly flat compared with 2019. Going forward, EPS is expected to grow to $18 in 2021, and $20 in 2022.

With the Fed cutting rates to zero, earnings have already been “permanently” dinged so to speak. In their Wealth Management business, cash is swept into Ameriprise’s bank, where they earn a nice net interest margin (but via floating rate loans). With rates now near zero now, this part of the business has dropped to trough levels. Inflation and higher rates would be a bonus, but not part of our forecast.

Finally, Ameriprise has increased its equity market hedges. Fees are charged to wealth management clients based on a percentage of assets under management (AUM). If the market drops 10%, AMP estimates a $114mm impact to net income, or about $0.72 in EPS. A 20% hit would only take EPS down from $16 this year, to call it $14.50. At $169 on the stock, it trades at 11.7x our downside scenario today.

Assuming $20 in EPS in a couple of years, AMP could trade to $240 per share at just 12x earnings. Its historical earnings multiple is just under 12x, with a range of 8-16x. With the S&P growing EPS by 6% a year over the past decade, and Ameriprise growing twice that, we are left scratching our heads why it trades at a 50% multiple discount to the market.

Of course, slow revenue growth stocks have been left for dead in 2020.

We originally recommended the stock here. It is up 33% since then (roughly a year). We suggested that AMP could first fall to $100 (which it did), before rallying to $250-300 in five years.

Using the Morgan Stanley acquisition multiple of Eaton Vance (13.5x 2021 earnings with synergies), Ameriprise is worth $246 per share, upside of 46% with dividends. In a takeout, AMP could be worth 17x, or $300 plus per share.

Capitalization

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

AMP has a stellar balance sheet. Debt to capital is low at 30% (up from 25% at the end of Q1), and leverage 1.27x on a debt/EBITDA basis. The parent is A rated, and AMP’s two insurance paying subsidiaries are rated AA and A for its Life and LTC/Other respectively.

The company repurchased $251mm of stock in Q2, after a brief hiatus during the worst of the pandemic. Typically, Ameriprise targets returning 100% of capital to shareholders a year, which includes a nice 2.7% dividend yield, and buybacks amounting to about $400mm per quarter. The past two years, management has repurchased 8.5% of the outstanding shares per year.

They also target free cash flow to equal approximately 100% of net income this year.

Morgan Stanley Purchase of Eaton Vance

Morgan Stanley (MS) recently agreed to buy Eaton Vance (EV) for $7.0BB in cash and stock (roughly a 50/50 split). With $507BB in AUM, MS is paying 1.4% of AUM, and a 17.5x multiple of forward 12 month earnings (year ended October 2021). Including 100% of estimated synergies post-tax, MS is paying 13.5x earnings.

Perhaps the most relevant metric for asset managers is fund flow data. That is, what capital inflows/outflows look like. Obviously, active mutual fund managers are suffering as money migrates to passive strategies. EV has 5 money management segments broken out in its 10-K: equities, fixed income, floating rate income, alternative assets, and its quant group Parametric.

The cumulative total looks ok, but nothing to get too excited about. Below are the consolidated EV numbers.

Overall, in the past 9 months, they have had slight negative outflows ($454mm on $497BB, or down 0.1%).

Fund flow were a bit positive in the July quarter ($2.7BB), but well below the outflows EV experienced in April ($9.3BB).

Below is our spreadsheet detailing fund flows at AMP:

Overall, AMP has had $16.4BB of net inflows in the past 9 months (up 2.2%), compared to EV losing assets (0.1%) in the past 9 months.

On an EPS basis, EV has compounded earnings by a decent 6% per year over the past 5 years (from 2014 to 2019). EPS is forecast to grow 5.8% in 2021 vs 2020, per Street estimates.

Ameriprise has compounded earnings by a very healthy 14% per year over the past 5 years (from 2014 to 2019). EPS is forecast to grow 17.4% in 2021 vs 2020, per Street estimates.

The numbers tell us that AMP appears to be a more impressive business model, trading well below what Morgan Stanley just paid for Eaton Vance.

Segment Review

Below is a quick review of their business segments and recent results:

Advice & Wealth Management (AWM). The biggest Ameriprise segment, AWM focuses on a full spectrum of wealth management needs. Their typical client has between $500,000 and $5,000,000 in investable assets, and is served by 9,894 advisors all over the country. AWM’s segment earnings in Q2 were hit by lower interest rates. At current rate levels, there can be no further headwinds to earnings.

Source: Company slides

Last quarter, AWM’s Assets Under Management grew 9% year over year to $315BB. Inflow’s were $19.5BB in the past four quarters, and market returns added another $5BB. AWM has experienced 13 consecutive quarters in a row of $4BB plus in inflows.

This is a terrific business, and was 53% of pre-tax adjusted operating earnings year to date.

Here are segment details on AWM:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Note at the bottom in yellow, that sweep fees have fallen to only 0.24%, from 2.1% a year ago. We can blame the Fed of course for this. This now is pretty much the worst case scenario in this segment. The company's interest income figures show up in Distribution Fees actually, as noted above again in yellow. They fell $127mm year over year. But LIBOR isn't likely to go negative.

Big picture in this segment, management intends to grow its number of brokers by about 3% per year. Fees are charged as a percentage of AUM, and have remained stable at 1.3-1.5% of AUM for the past five years. In the first half, fees averaged 1.44% of average AUM.

Growth can be summed up as:

Market returns average 8-10% per year over long periods of time,

The company typically grows its advisors by 3% per year,

Fee pressure is likely low, but could reduce this growth rate by maybe 1%, and

The company is launching new products over the next year including deposit base products, credit cards, and mortgages, likely offsetting fee pressure.

I think it is safe to see why this business has grown as impressively as it has over time, and even with a little fee compression and zero benefit to new products, can organically grow at a healthy 10-12% clip.

Over the past 5 years, AWM operating earnings have grown 10% per year, from $592mm to $1,084mm on a runrate basis in 2020 (using Q2). This is against a backdrop of interest rates declining to 0.24% as pointed out above.

Even better, very little capex is needed to fund this growth and so AMP generates lots of free cash flow.

Asset Management. This is the company’s mutual fund businesses, operating under the Colombia and the Threadneedle brands. Threadneedle is the international funds business. They manage $476BB of assets, up 2% as of June 2020 compared to the prior year. This business manages 300 mutual funds overall, many sold through the AWM segment, with 55% of their assets in the 4 or 5 star Morningstar categories.

At the end of 2014, Asset Management controlled $506BB of AUM worldwide. As of today, $476BB.

This segment seems to be in slow secular decline given competition from cheaper ETF’s. Fund outflows were 4.9% in 2018, and 3.4% in 2017. In 2019 however, fund outflows improved to down 1.43%, with most of that related to pension funds outflows at Bank of America, US Trust, and Zurich Bank (which are in runoff). There also is a closed block of life insurance assets at Threadneedle, with $30BB of assets which will naturally decline over time.

This year to date, Asset Management has actually had net inflows of $238mm, despite the moves in the market. Fees have been stable at a bit over 50bps.

On the Q2 conference call management was upbeat.

We are generating good earnings in Asset Management. And while pre-tax adjusted operating earnings were down, that was largely due to lower performance fees and lower average equity markets compared to a year ago. The success we're driving in our flows is a result of our focus and progress in a number of key areas. First and foremost, our strong investment performance. Our short and longer-term equity performance has remained strong through this volatile period, with around 70% of our funds above medium or beating benchmarks on an asset-weighted basis."

Nevertheless, this likely a flat to down 2% business, flow-wise. Over time market growth can offset small outflows. This segment is about 55% equity, with the balance in fixed income and money market funds. So that suggests perhaps at least 3-5% market appreciation.

Active management will continue to suffer we realize, and while this business won’t go away in its entirety, it isn’t worth a big multiple.

Longer term, operating earnings have dropped from a high of $761mm in 2015, to a runrate of about $606mm. Of course, asset balances were depressed in Q2, impacting fees. With the market up 10.3% since June 30th, there should be a bounce here.

On the plus side, this segment represents only 25% of total company pre-tax earnings.

It seems fair to model 2-3% declines per year in flow in Asset Management, against 3-5% returns on a blend of bonds and equities. That equates to flat to 3% growth in operating earnings.

I have suggested to management to sell this business, as it is the only one having secular decline issues. Given that only 14% of these funds are distributed through its own brokers, there is little vertical integration adding value.

Here are recent results:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Above we highlighted the year to day fund flow figures, as well as Net adjusted operating earnings (bottom row). Like AWM, these are capital light businesses, so throw off plenty of free cash flow.

Annuities. This segment sells mostly variable annuities to clients in their AWM business. Not to go into too much detail, but variable annuities are sold by their AWM brokers. The company doesn’t intend to grow this business really, so underwriting standards are tight. Impressively in this environment, year to date sales are down only 4%, and margins a bit better. Pre-tax earnings were $250mm vs $257mm in the first half of 2019.

Protection. Ameriprise sold its Auto and Home insurance business for $1.05BB, a slight premium to book value in Q4 2019. It wasn't terribly profitable so was a nice disposal.

Like annuities, AMP is happy to own their remaining life and disability insurance products in small size to support their brokers. They do provide earnings stability and diversification against market declines which impact the AWM and Asset Management businesses. Overall, these last 2 segments are heavily hedged and net dollars at risk are small.

Earnings have been trending higher in Protection and in Annuities:

Annuities and Protection together account for 25% of Pretax earnings.

Here is a slide from the company's Q2 earnings report:

Segment and EPS Growth Expectations

Taken together, assuming 55% of their earnings (from AWM) grows at 10% per year, against 25% of their earnings (from AM) declining 1-2% per year, and the rest growing at slow rates (say 1% per year), implies roughly 5-6% annual net income growth.

The other part of the story is the vast amount of FCF generated every year. As discussed recently here, the number one performing metric over the past 15 years has been ROE’s. When you have a company generating 30-35% ROE’s, it can be problematic figuring out what to do with that capital. These are high class problems.

Historically, that cash flow has been used to buy back significant amounts of stock. The company on average has reduced share count by almost 8% per year going back to 2012. Even amidst the pandemic, management has repurchased 8.6% of its shares outstanding compared to Q2 2019.

That means the company can likely continue to grow EPS at a 12-14% rate on average over long periods of time. And in fact, that matches up quite closely to the 14% EPS CAGR from 2007 to 2019 as pointed out above.

Here is a chart of EPS back to 2012:

Sensitivity to Interest Rates and Equity Moves

Ameriprise collects fees in its AWM and AM businesses based on the value of client holdings. Obviously, a market correction or bear market will substantially impact revenue and earnings.

AMP lists important sensitivity tables in the back of their 10-Q.

First the impact on earnings from lower equity prices:

A 10% price decline would impact total revenue and pretax earnings by $114mm on an annual basis. The footnotes indicate that this assumes a sudden 10% drop in the market with prices staying at such levels for a full year. The company dynamically hedges their exposure, every day in fact.

Obviously a 20% price decline would be roughly double this.

So, a 20% drop would hit EPS by $1.44 over a full year. That actually is impressive.

These numbers have been much higher in the past.

Rates also are an important factor in the company’s earnings.

Last year in the June 2019 10-Q, higher rates would have added $39mm to pretax net income. I admittedly am surprised by the change in hedging here, as they are a bit long duration now.

Typically, an insurer benefits from higher rates, as annuity sales would increase, and net interest margins expand. But, in any case, a 200 basis point move higher (2%) would ding EPS by only $0.58.

The reality would likely be an improved earnings picture.

Forecast / Model

Below is our summary cash flow model with estimates through 2022.

Above we show 2020 on a Q2 runrate basis, as it fully reflects near zero rates. In 2021 and 2022 we grew EBITDA by 6%, and EPS by a low to mid-teens rate.

We did not sensitize interest rates, as really management would likely dynamically hedge its annuity exposure down. That is, in all likelihood in a higher rate world, management would take off rate hedges and allow its NIM to grow again. Higher rates would also be good for annuity sales.

A 20% correction, with stocks staying down for a full year and the Fed keeping rates basically at zero would take FCF/share and EPS down by $1.44 per current hedges. That is a far cry from a year ago, when sensitivities were far higher (and earnings might have taken a $500mm hit or $3-4 per share).

Valuation

The Asset Management business is probably worth near its comps at about 10x. We include T Rowe Price (TROW), Franklin Resources (BEN), and Federated (FHI) in this group. EV we know was purchased for 13.5x.

Insurance is worth roughly 7-9x using peer multiples today (using Lincoln and Manulife as comps).

RJF and LPLA multiples of 13-14x applied to the AWM business suggests that a fair, blended earnings multiple today is around 11.5x.

That seems low actually given the overall Ameriprise flow metrics and best in class ROE’s.

At 11.5x, that would put fair value at today at $231, upside of 37% in a year with dividends. Below we look at a range outcomes using multiples from 8-14x. We would point out that these are huge discounts to the S&P 500.

Given the flight from value stocks, multiples across the entire financial industry are much lower than historical levels. That is, financials tend to trade at a 20% discount to the S&P 500.

At 14-16x, should rates move higher and AMP generally trade back to an average discount vs the S&P 500, then we see a stock that can reach $250-300+ in 2-3 years.

With EPS growth intact, and noting that AMP has quietly tripled in the past decade, we see re-rating and earnings growth as a powerful driver of long term returns.

Conclusion

Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of Eaton Vance at a healthy premium illustrates the value in the asset managers, despite fears of fee compression and capital migration away from active management.

Specific to Ameriprise, the company has de-risked its exposure to both rates and equity market movements. As its Wealth Management business continues to grow, and the company buys back shares, double digit EPS growth will essentially force the stock higher. $400mm in quarterly buybacks looks likely to resume by Q4 this year too, which creates a solid technical picture, and also is quite earnings accretive.

The dividend story is attractive in its own right. At a 2.5% yield, and 4x covered, there is virtually no risk to AMP’s dividend. They have raised it 15 times in the past 15 years, with zero cuts.

Another buy and forget stock, AMP is worth a starter position for those that own no shares, with the goal of buying more in the next market pullback.

Thanks for reading! Our service launched last year, Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World, highlights high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record of compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 26% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RJF, AMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.