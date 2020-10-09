Company has enough liquidity to make it through until a hotel recovery in 2022.

InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) is a high quality asset light business that I've had on my radar for some time. I decided to see how the company was doing post Covid-19. I was expecting to find a bargain. Unfortunately, shares are still 10% above my fair value.

Attractive Business Model

IHG is a prototypical asset light business. 99% of rooms are either managed or franchised. This is a recurring fee business with high switching costs. Contracts with hotel owners are for 20-30 years and the cancellation costs are immense if a hotel owner wants to break the contract. The switching costs ensure a stable, recurring revenue stream that we can project well into the future.

Post-Covid-19

IHG has performed slightly better than Hilton (HLT) and Marriott (MAR) in the Covid-19 era. Revenue per available room declined by 75%. The revPAR drop at Hilton was 81% and the drop was 84% at Marriott.

July revPAR was down 58%. The numbers are improving although I do not expect a revPAR decline to be less than 50% for the rest of the year. The second wave of Covid-19 restrictions has already started around the world. Paris is set to shut bars and New York is banning indoor and outdoor dining in many hotspots. I expect the next two earnings reports to be lackluster at best. However, when you are talking about a company with 20-30 year contracts, why would we even bother analyzing what happens in the short term?

CEO Keith Barr noted on the conference call that although the picture has been improving since April, the future remains uncertain.

"Just stepping back for a moment to look across our portfolio of over 5,900 hotels. The picture has improved since we last spoke in May. 317 hotels or 5% of our estate is currently closed compared to around 1,000 hotels at the end of April. Occupancy levels are also slowly starting to increase, reaching around 45% in the Americas and over 50% in Greater China. But it's important to emphasize this has been not linear and the pace and scale of this recovery still remains unclear. Across the different chain scales, whilst we are seeing very limited improvements in upscale and luxury and many of our hotels in these segments remain closed, you can see that mainstream has the greatest improvement in occupancy, and this is where we are weighted to and where we have a market leading position."

One advantage that IHG vs. other hotel operators is a heavy reliance on mainstream hotel segment. IHG owns the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands which are 60% of the total room base.

Still Growing

What is amazing about the franchised hotel business is that despite the pandemic there is still total room growth.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson noted on the first half conference call that the company continues to add rooms.

"Despite these incredibly tough trading positions, we have added 12,000 rooms to our system in the first half. Our continued focus on the long-term health and quality of our established brands resulted in the planned removal of 12,000 rooms, 2,000 of which related to a previously flagged portfolio of hotels in Germany.

These additions and removals brought net system size growth on a year-on-year basis to 3.2%.

The company now has 883,000 rooms globally at over 5,900 hotels. The pipeline of rooms is 288,000 rooms. In the first half, the company signed up another 26,000 rooms.

One can expect annual room growth rate of 5% per year for several years into the future. With a slight improvement to revPAR, it is not hard to see revenue growth of 8-9% per year.

10% Overvalued

Since 2020 and 2021 will be lackluster, I use 2022 EBITDA to value the company. At $55/share, the 2022 EV/EBITDA is 15X in line with historical averages. The current share price has oscillated between $50-55 in recent months.

IHG shares are not trading at a discount. I view the shares as 10% overvalued.

Liquidity Concerns?

IHG has more debt than you would expect from an asset light business. The net debt is currently $2.5 billion.

The company currently has over $2 billion of liquidity. This is enough liquidity to operate with almost no revenues through 2021. Fortunately, the recent rebound in travel has made the company cash flow neutral.

The company is on track to reduce costs by $150 million in 2020.

With a business that is expected to generate high returns on invested capital of 36% over the next five years and a cost of capital that is 8%, I do not think the leverage is a bad choice.

Final Word

IHG is a high quality asset light business that is currently fairly valued. The company has recurring revenues on long term contracts that should generate 5-9% revenue growth over the next five years.

The shares are currently fairly valued yet investors should keep this business on their radar and wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.