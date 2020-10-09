Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) has attractive elements. The yield is high and arguably sustainable on FCF, and it seems to be an infrastructure play linked to attractive trends in data and 5G. Indeed, it's a facilities-based ISP, Tier 1 in the ISP hierarchy. Their revenues have been stable and cash generation decent, with opportunities to grow as data volumes rise with 5G, and the continued adoption of ML/AI and other data-intensive work. However, peering remains a risk to these businesses, with an uncertain order of propagation and risk for the business due to the many opportunities to drive its penetration on top of the substantial current CAGR together with stocks like Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). We think that Cogent is not worth putting money on. If you want to put down your chips on a stock in the sector, Lumen (NYSE:LUMN) is probably a more conservative choice, with Cogent coming across as expensive.

The ISP Hierarchy

It might help to understand how the internet works before we discuss the company specifically. Telecoms infrastructure, such as that operated by Cogent, is the physical medium that accommodates the abstraction that we know as the internet, and it includes all the hardware that is necessary to transfer and receive data from one location to another. The internet works by packets being sent from one location to a server destination, where the data of interest is being contained. Then, the process is reversed where packets of data are sent back containing information, which may or may not travel the same route.

The cables that form the internet’s infrastructure are controlled by Internet Service Providers or ISPs, which can be divided into 3 tiers based on how far away they are from the backbone of the internet. Lumen and AT&T are examples of a tier 1 provider, which owns under-sea cables and other intercontinental fiber optic infrastructure. They might lease their unused lines to other ISPs, knows as leasing dark fiber (a 75% EBITDA margin business), or sell dedicated access to their lines downstream to networks lower in the hierarchy. To similar size networks where the data exchange is in similar volumes, data is exchanged for free.

Tier 2 is an intermediary, and Tier 3 providers are the ones that bring fiber to the home (last-mile offerings). Companies like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and others operate across the tiers, while Lumen and Cogent focus on mainly Tier 1.

(Source: Wikipedia)

The Threat

We are faced with a situation where the speed of data transmission will rise due to 5G, leading to more data across networks as business transmit and receive them for data analytics or as integral parts of their operations. 5G will enable higher quality streaming through higher volume data streams, allowing for more big data collection and AI/ML-based efforts like autonomous driving and industry 4.0. As a company that manages connectivity to give access to this data to enterprise customers, Cogent should benefit from these trends. However, there are some threats to their business as the data economy evolves.

One of Cogent’s main businesses is IP transit, which is when it as a tier 1 ISP provides data to lower ranking ISPs. This business is currently stagnant in revenue terms. It is being suppressed by the trend of peering. As mentioned, Tier 1 ISPs peer between each other because they are networks in a position to exchange data to a similar extent where it is mutually beneficial. The problem is that, as subordinated ISPs also develop, the economies of peering improve for them as well, meaning that, if they peer between each other, they will need less traffic from ISPs due to the efficiency from network effects. Indeed, any client with a sufficiently network-like structure that sees a benefit in having a free data exchange of segments or all of their data with other networks could benefit from peering, needing less of their data from Tier 1 ISPs. For most companies, the benefit would be limited, especially since peering requires parties to meet and sign bilateral agreements where symmetrical data exchange volumes would be expected, but there is a threat that very large, data-rich companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other tech giants could continue to bypass Cogent through peering. Indeed, this is the business model of many colocation companies which provide data-center space to companies as well as access to internet exchanges (IXs) where this peering can occur with minimal infrastructure investment. Equinix is an example of a company which has grown a lot thanks to these trends and the powerful network economics that come with it. Indeed, the bandwidth for peering in Equinix facilities has grown in the mid double-digits, and the data exchange it can support is very substantial, already accounting for 0.4% of what will be the total daily data generation in 2024.

(Source: netnod.se)

However, while peering is growing, you still need Tier 1 ISPs for intercontinental or otherwise long-distance data exchange, also there’s a limit to how many businesses would benefit from peering, where some companies are either too small or not interested in sharing their valuable data. Also thanks to overall growth in data exchange, peering share gains are slowing down in more mature markets. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how prominent peering can become, with options like paid and partial peering able to drive peering penetration further to the detriment of Tier 1 ISPs. The sure-fire backstop for Cogent is that traffic still needs to move intercontinentally, where a company might be accessing content from abroad. As long as data volumes grow sufficiently, driven by the increasing use of data and computational power in business operations through trends like IoT, industry 4.0 and greater use of AI/ML, this intercontinental backbone alone could be enough to produce revenues at current levels. The problem is the network effects that come from peering. Advances in how efficiently company networks can peer with each other through streamlining the SLA agreement processes and bilateral exchange controls could have immense effects on how needed IP transit will be. Companies are already focusing on peering as a legitimate way to reduce costs. Peering might be the only way to manage the massive growth in data we are expecting, since runaway network effects might have an immense impact on the ability to exchange data economically.

Valuation and Conclusions

There is a legitimate argument that data volumes will simply grow so much that even increases in peering will not be able to deal with it, and IP transit as well as the infrastructure that allows it will become increasingly proliferated. In that case, we would point to Lumen as a better investment.

(Source: Valkyrie Research Database, respective 10-Ks)

Clearly, much of their business is the same, certainly enough to raise questions about the differences in the multiples. This comparison even considers forecast declines in Lumen's weaker businesses as detailed in our last article. We do not see a good value argument at all for Cogent.

Despite the fact that there are the peering risks which affect all IP transit businesses, in the case of Lumen, the risk might be small enough to justify investment for the potential reward, despite the weakness in many of its businesses which are either noncompetitive or in secular decline. Cogent, on the other hand, is priced for substantial growth and safety, having a multiple higher than even infrastructure. Overall, we do not see a good reason for the differential treatment and would rather take disruption risks as Lumen investors than in Cogent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.