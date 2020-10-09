I would only approach CCL, if at all, in option-like fashion: expecting the investment to go to zero, but hoping that it doubles or triples.

Carnival has probably hit the bottom of the well, but the shape of the recovery ahead is still a big question mark.

It has been a long time since I last looked at Carnival Corporation (CCL) and the cruise space, in general. I last published my warnings about the probable deterioration in booking volume and ticket prices a year ago. CCL's share price has dropped 64% since then, with shareholders' pain accelerated and exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

I figured that third quarter 2020 earnings season would be a good time to revisit the company and assess whether the stock's 88% peak-to-trough drop in the past three years has been enough to make shares a compelling buy on a weakness today.

Bottom of the well

Not much can be said about Carnival's headline numbers. The 99.5% YOY revenue drop to virtually nothing in the third quarter of 2020 reflected an almost complete suspension of activities during the pandemic. The Costa Rica flag sailed two ships in September, and limited operation is expected to resume in Italy and Germany in the current quarter.

The two most important topics of conversation this time, in my view, are (1) bookings for next year and beyond, and (2) cost containment, which includes longer-term measures to reduce capacity. Regarding the first, the news seemed modestly encouraging, as Carnival sees above-average bookings for its late 2021 available capacity. Worth noting, however:

far-out bookings might be skewed to the upside by customers choosing to give up on cruises for the next 6-12 months and push plans forward

pricing has declined by mid-single digits vs. last year, likely suggesting revenue and margin headwinds even if cruise activity rebounds strongly

bookings are probably supported by Carnival's flexible refund policy on cancelled sailings, suggesting a fragile revenue backlog

Regarding cost containment, Carnival continues to "shed fat" in order to meet lower expected demand. The company plans to decrease pre-pause capacity by 12% by retiring 18 ships, making the fleet younger and more efficient. At the same time, the cruise operator is taking steps to increase liquidity, as it now has "over $8 billion of available cash and additional financing alternatives" - against expected cash burn of half a billion dollars per month in the fourth quarter. The most recent secured loans issued by the company between June and August carried interest rates as high as 10.5% fixed for a 2026 maturity.

At first glance, I am not particularly encouraged by Carnival's balance sheet position. The near-term cash burn seems high, given the company's available cash. The cruise operator could be saved by the bell, should an effective treatment and vaccine for COVID-19 emerge very soon and cause demand for cruise services to spike. Otherwise, Carnival might need to cut closer to the bone and revisit its capacity plans in order to survive the current crisis.

On the stock

Investing is a game, if I can call it so, of risks and rewards. I have no doubt that the risk of losing substantial amounts of money in a stock like CCL is very high. The cruise industry is not only undergoing a deep downcycle that is fueled by a combination of short-to-medium term (i.e. COVID-19 crisis) and long term (i.e. end of the 2009-2019 economic expansion) factors. It is also facing an existential threat: will the space ever return to its former glory?

On the other hand, CCL has never pulled back from an all-time peak as much as it has this year: 88% maximum drawdown in April 2020 and still down 76% in October (see chart below). The stock, ultimately, rebounded strongly every time that a drop or more than 40% took place in the past three decades - think of the 290% share price spike between 1991 and 1993, after the end of the 1990 recession, or the 120% rush between 2003 and 2004, once the early 2000s recession came to a close.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

If the cruise industry merely survives the current crisis, there is a chance that a much smaller and more efficient Carnival might make it to the other side. I believe that this is the best-case scenario for bulls. On the other hand, should the space undergo a secular and irreversible decline (something that seems to be happening in unrelated industries like offshore drilling, for example), the path forward for CCL and its peers is a slow and painful bleed that will frustrate shareholders for years to come.

Therefore, I would only approach CCL, if at all, in option-like fashion: expecting the investment to go to zero, but hoping that it doubles or triples over the next couple of years. Of course, just like a bet in options, capital allocated to CCL should be minimal to prevent an entire portfolio from enduring too much volatility and suffering large losses.

Investors that choose to play this high-stakes game do so at their own peril.

