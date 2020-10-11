Insiders Not Scared By Upcoming Risks - September 2020 Insider Update

This monthly update also provides a list of the top 10 insider purchases by market cap and the top 10 insider purchases by value purchased.

September's number of insider purchases was close to the historical average, indicating that insiders are not scared from upcoming risks such as the election and COVID-19.

Tracking insider purchases is an overlooked but very informative strategy. It can provide undervalued stocks in the market and can make assumptions for future market returns.

Insiders are the high managers, directors and majority shareholders of a firm and know their company better than anyone else as they are the closest to the strategic and financial decision making. Following up insider purchases (which doesn't include option exercises) is an overlooked and very informative strategy.

First, by tracking insider purchases, one can find winning stocks in the market. When insiders purchase their stock with own savings, it indicates that they find it significantly undervalued. My paper (click here for some background) has proven that indeed stocks with insider activity outperform the market significantly. At Insider Opportunities, we aim to pick out the best ones with a proven formula which have outperformed the market by 12.90% annually so far.

Second, tracking the total insider purchasing activity is informative to make assumptions for future market returns. My recent research found that on average the S&P 500 (SPY) performs better (especially in the long term) when more insiders purchase their stock.

In this monthly update, I provide information both regarding total insider activity (for market predictions) and the top 10 insider purchases in value and in market cap (for stock selection).

Total August 2020 Insider purchasing activity

Below, a graph to explain historical insider activity is included. The bar gives us the number of total insider purchases per industry in the United States, while the green line gives the total value purchased by insiders, in millions.

There are two conclusions from last month's insider activity:

1. The number of insider purchases is comparable to the historical average (1,034 vs. 1,050), indicating that several insiders still see upside in their stock and are not scared about the possible impact of the elections and more COVID-19 deaths on the economy. However, we always look at the three-month and six-month averages to smooth out monthly fluctuations. The three-month average stands at 940 and the six-month average at 946. Below, you can see the historical correlation between these insiders purchases and the following S&P 500 returns, as discussed in my recent article. Based on the number of insider purchases, we can estimate a positive return over the coming three months and two years. We don't expect any major fluctuations given that the amount of insider purchases is close to the historical average.

2. Insider are heavily purchasing Industrials. The number of insider purchases in the industrials sector (VIS) as a percent of total was strong at 21.37% last month, compared to an average of 16.94% of total insider purchases. This could indicate that companies in the industrials sector are flourishing, which could lead to outperforming returns over the coming months compared to overbought sectors like the tech sector (QQQ).

Top 10 insider purchases by market cap in September 2020

Next, I will provide a list of the highest market cap insider purchases. The IOF rating is the rating based on the Insider Outperformance Formula of Insider Opportunities. This formula picks out the best high-quality value stocks of all insider purchases with a quant strategy. It has proven its value as the 216 stocks picked by the formula on record yielded an annual excess return vs. the S&P 500 of 12.90%. As such, stocks rated positively by this formula are more likely to yield strong returns. Stocks rated negatively are likely to underperform the market based on empirical evidence.

1. Nvidia (NVDA)

Insider: Neal Stephen C; Director

Purchase: $249,473 for $500.95/share and $224,142 for $498.09/share

Current price: $553.55

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $341.54 bln 101.5 1.04% 0.12% 22.23%

2. Broadcom (AVGO)

Insider: Samuel Henry; Director and Fernandez Raul J; Director

Purchase: $36,773,923 for $361.45/share and $60,210 for $360.54/share

Current price: $373.30

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $151.01 bln 70 6.82% 3.48% 7.58%

3. Cigna Corp (CI)

Insider: Palmer Eric P; CFO

Purchase: $168,768 for $168.77/share

Current price: $177.87

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $65.31 bln 12.7 12.51% 0.02% 7.74%

4. Public Storage (PSA)

Insider: Gustovson Tamara Hughes; Director and Havner Ronald L Jr; Director

Purchase: $8,059,971 for $217.66/share and $408,215 for $214.85/share

Current price: $232.02

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $40.56 bln 33.1 2.33% 3.45% 14.41%

5. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Insider: Goudet Olivier; Director

Purchase: $581,214 for $29.06/share

Current price: $28.7

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $40.39 bln 28.7 4.38% 2.09% 4.62%

6. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Insider: Teague Aj; Co-CEO

Purchase: $170,290 for $17.03/share

Current price: $17.14

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Positive $37.47 bln 8.4 6.69% 10.39% 10.46%

7. Sempra Energy (SRE)

Insider: Walker Cynthia Lynn

Purchase: $117,700 for $117.70/share

Current price: $126.71

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $37.47 15.2 -1.55% 3.3% 6.97%

8. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Insider: Dufour Pierre; Director

Purchase: $47,252 for $46.10/share

Current price: $48.85

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $27.14 bln 15.2 5.37% 2.95% 6.10%

9. Fastenal (FAST)

Insider: Ancius Michael J; Director

Purchase: $24,657 for $44.83/share

Current price: $46

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $26.39 bln 31.6 3% 2.17% 27.59%

10. Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Insider: Le Peuch Olivier; CEO

Purchase: $448,850 for $17.95/share

Current price: $16.43

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $22.81 bln N.A. 8.60% 3.04% -20.91%

Top 10 insider purchases by value in September 2020

Next, I will provide the 10 biggest insider purchases over the past month in term of value purchased. Bigger purchases could indicate stronger undervaluation.

1. Broadcom (AVGO)

Insider: Samuel Henry; Director and Fernandez Raul J; Director

Purchase: $36,773,923 for $361.45/share and $60,210 for $360.54/share

Current price: $373.30

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $151.01 bln 70 6.82% 3.48%

2. 89Bio (ETNB)

Insider: Ra Capital Management; Director, 10% shareholder

Purchase: $36,400,000 for $28/share

Current price: $24.6

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $489 mln N.A. -7.82% 0% -118.44%

3. Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) - IPO

Insider: Orbimed Advisors; Director, 10% shareholder and Baker Bros Advisors; Director, 10%

Purchase: $23,499,900 for $19/share and $29,999,993 for $19/share

Current price: $43.23

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $1.84 bln N.A. -14.69% 0% -176.78%

4. GoGo (GOGO)

Insider: Silver Holdings LP; 10% shareholder

Purchase: $26,435,327 for $10.14/share

Current price: $10.16

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $864 mln 10.16 -2.29% 0% -5.03%

5. Athenex (ATNX)

Insider: Perceptive Advisors LP; 10% shareholder

Purchase: $22,048,000 for $11.02/share

Current price: $12.24

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $1.20 bln N.A. -12.79 0% -58.44%

6. Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Insider: Tang Kevin C; CEO and Boxer Capital LLC, 10% shareholder

Purchase: $14,999,992 for $14.25/share and $20,000,003 for $14.25/share

Current price: $16.46

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $635 mln N.A. -22.03% 0% -78.12%

7. Athira Pharma (ATHA)

Insider: Perceptive Advisors LLC, Rtw Investments LP

Purchase: $18,000,008 for $17/share and $12,750,000 for $17/share

Current price: $17

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $524 mln N.A. -0.84% 0% -541.9%

8. PMV Pharma (PMVP)

Insider: Boxer Capital LLC; 10% shareholder

Purchase: $17,100,000 for $18/share

Current price: $34.86

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $1.56 bln N.A. -1.61% 0% -31.78%

9. Alibereo Pharma (ALBO)

Insider: Perceptive Advisors LLC; 10% shareholder

Purchase: $16,000,000 for $40/share

Current price: $37.3

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $708 mln N.A. -9.31% 0% -54.25%

10. Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF)

Insider: Liberty Global PLC; 10% shareholder

Purchase: $10,000,000 for $10/share

Current price: $8.69

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $721 mln N.A. 130.55% 2.38% 0.04%

