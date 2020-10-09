Since my last article in July, Antares has rallied over 20%, finally getting back to the lower end of where it was trading pre-COVID-19.

I wrote two prior articles on Antares (NASDAQ:ATRS) back in April and July. At the time, the company had sharply declined during the broader market pullback, yet had failed to recover to even close to its prior levels. I discussed why I thought that there was a significant opportunity both short and long term on rising Xyosted sales and pipeline progress. Antares stock has finally bounced back to around $3.30, roughly around the low end of its pre-COVID-19 range.

Figure 1: Antares Stock Chart (source: finviz)

The company now has a market cap of just under $550 million. In this update article, I discuss the company’s commercial and pipeline progress as well as a recent acquisition that could add more to the bottom line.

Xyosted Sales Continue to Build for Antares

In prior articles, I pointed out how sales of Xyosted had continued to grow despite the downturn in Antares shares. Xyosted sales were actually up 18% sequentially in Q1 dead in the middle of the early stay-at-home orders. I thought, based on preliminary data from April and May, that Antares was likely to report a strong number for Xyosted in Q2, and that is exactly what has now happened.

On August 6, Antares reported having $32.4 million in Q2 revenue, a record for the company. This resulted in net income of $2.2 million and EPS of $0.1. $10.9 million of that was from Xyosted on 36,573 total prescriptions sold. Partnered product sales were down as Makena revenue continued to trail off and now will completely cease as the FDA has recommended its withdrawal.

Figure 2: Antares Revenue Mix (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see from Figure 2, proprietary product sales have actually grown to rival Antares’ partnered products as the largest revenue driver on the back of Xyosted growth. This split will likely stay pretty even with continued Xyosted growth and with Teva’s (NYSE:TEVA) version of Forteo now approved in the EU and hopefully soon getting to market in the US. Antares has now reinstated its prior 2020 revenue guidance of $135 million to $155 million, and I could easily see Antares on the higher end of this range, given its recent trajectory.

I’ve seen Q3 estimates so far that lead me to believe Xyosted will likely be over 40,000 total prescriptions, which should mean $12+ million in Xyosted sales alone. EpiPen revenue is usually higher in Q3 as well due to back-to-school sales.

Figure 3: EpiPen Prescription Trends (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see from Figure 3, Teva sold half its Q2 total of EpiPens in July alone, strongly suggesting we could see a very good Q3 number.

The sales growth we’ve been seeing has helped Antares’ balance sheet. The company increased its cash position from $45.7 million at year end to $51.6 million at the end of Q2 simply through its now positive cash flow. Antares still has $46 million in long-term debt, but that shouldn't be a problem for the company to pay off by maturity in 2022 since Antares’ free cash flow will likely continue to build.

Although I do not think it likely, this is the biggest potential risk in my mind. If sales were to dramatically underperform expectations from here, Antares might never turn the corner into solid profitability and have to raise enough dilutive capital to substantially harm long-term returns.

Antares Management Put Its Cash Flow to Work with a Synergistic Deal

I’ve been really impressed with the way Antares has leveraged its proprietary injection technology to build out the pipeline, but management has now done a deal to bring in an additional proprietary product that should synergize well with Xyosted. That product is Nocdurna, a sublingual tablet previously sold by Ferring to treat patients with nocturia or frequent night-time urination.

Figure 4: Nocdurna Pictures (source: Nocdurna website)

Nocdurna is desmopressin acetate, which had already been in use as a nocturia therapy for a while. The new innovation was in the sublingual tablet form as well as sex-specific dosing aimed to better tailor treatment to individual needs. Antares paid $5 million up-front for an exclusive license to the drug in the US and will be on the hook for an additional $2.5 million in a year and up to $17.5 million more in potential sales related milestones.

The data I’ve seen suggests that Ferring was only selling around 2,500 prescriptions per quarter, but the bigger aspect of that for Antares is the synergy with Xyosted. Both of these products are typically prescribed by urologists, so Antares can use the same sales force for both. For doctors that already prescribe Xyosted, hopefully, Antares can start to get some add-on sales of Nocdurna, and on the flipside, Antares may be able to get Xyosted in front of additional doctors that had not considered it before.

Probably, most importantly, though to me, this deal shows that Antares management is now looking for productive ways to use the company’s increasing levels of free cash flow. That will be critical in the coming years if Antares is going to be able to provide outsized returns to shareholders in the long term.

Antares Still Looks Undervalued Though Downside Risk is Less Limited Now

As I reported in my last article, Antares' revenue growth during the midst of the pandemic led me to revise upward my present value estimate to $4.79 per share or a market cap of just under $800 million. This is based off of Xyosted eventually hitting $200 million in peak sales, which is on the low end of estimates I’ve seen, and partnered products getting to $100 million in revenue over the next 3 years when factoring in sales as well as licensing fees and royalties.

Based on the trajectory I discussed above, I don’t see any reason to alter those assumptions. The primary things that could create additional upside to the scenario I assume in my modeling would be for Antares to eventually achieve significant revenue from a successful partnered product with the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) or Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) pens. Nocdurna also represents potential upside to my forecast though I don’t view the opportunity as being as significant as the Pfizer or Idorsia pens.

Figure 5: Additional Pipeline Opportunities (source: Antares website)

I continue to view Antares as having a good risk/reward and offering strong long-term value, but the margin of safety is obviously not as high now that shares are trading 20%+ higher than at the time my prior articles were published. I already have a full position, but if I did not, I would likely just initiate a small position at present and hope to accumulate more shares on any weakness over the coming months.

