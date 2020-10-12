Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We last highlighted Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) in June, when we recommended that investors take a close look at the preferred shares:

Since then, the price has continued to trade under par for both issues despite CDR's rent collections improving and CDR continuing to pay a common dividend in addition to the preferred dividend. Both preferred shares are yielding more than 8%.

This is a very good price, especially considering that CDR's rental collections improved significantly. CDR was secure enough in their financial condition in August that they repaid the $74 million they had drawn on their revolver in March "just in case," and that the entire sector has been returning to normalcy.

CDR's preferred shares are well covered by assets, the dividends are sustainable on current cash flow, and as rental collections get back to 100% they will get even stronger. This provides investors an opportunity to get a yield over 8% and have 17-25% capital gains when the preferred get back to par value.

"Essential" Tenants

CDR shopping centers are frequently anchored by tenants that were labeled as "essential" and never shut down at all like grocery stores, home improvement stores and dollar stores. That, combined with limited exposure in areas with more aggressive shutdowns like New York and California, CDR was near the top of the pack with Q2 rental collections at 77% when their peers averaged 71% and the best results for July at 88% while their peers average 78%.

Source: CDR Presentation

CDR continued to have strong performance in August with rent collections up to 90.8%. While CDR's properties are all strip centers, their rent collection rates have been much closer to free-standing REITs like Realty Income (O) than to other strip center REITs. Source: NAREIT

Like most REITs, CDR did offer some deferral plans and waived rent for a handful of tenants in exchange for favorable lease amendments.

Source: CDR Supplement

Compared to their $33.6 million in quarterly rent, these rent deferrals were limited compared to what we have seen with other REITs. Over the next few months, some of those deferrals will start getting repaid. Per the conference call, 94% of tenants who received deferrals in Q2 paid July's rent on time.

We expect CDR's collection rates to continue climbing up. In Q2, the categories that had the lowest collection rates were movie theaters at only 4.2%, fitness at 12.3% and clothing at 18.4%. That's consistent with what we have seen with other REITs. These sectors have obviously trailed in recovery, with movie theaters and gyms being among the last businesses allowed to reopen.

Growth

Previously, we have highlighted several of CDR's redevelopment projects. CDR has been actively redeveloping existing properties, converting them into mixed-use properties.

CDR was awarded a contract to build a new office building for District of Columbia's Department of General Services. This office building will serve as their new headquarters. This is a huge win for CDR as it comes with a 20-year lease from a government tenant on prime property.

Source: CDR Presentation

In addition to the direct money CDR will make from DGS, this dramatically increases the value and leaseability of the surrounding property which CDR owns. There will be opportunities for CDR to bring in other government tenants that want to have an office close to DGS, as well as retail, food and residential opportunities to serve the employees of the building.

Currently, CDR is determining whether they wish to finance the building on their own, or whether they want to bring on a JV partner. For a project like this with a high-credit quality tenant, there's no shortage of options.

We suspect CDR will bring on a JV since they have a lot of irons in the fire with Fishtown Crossing and South Quarter Crossing already underway. The bottom line is that as the economic engine of the US gains speed post COVID-19, CDR is very well positioned to be a winner.

Preferred Safety

We love REITs because they have proven to be incredibly resilient. The preferred shares are even better because their dividends have to be paid before even one penny can go to common shareholders.

At the start of the crisis, CDR went into lockdown. They attempted to maximize revenue collections and minimize expenses, including dividends. As a result the common dividend was cut. However, REITs are required to distribute a large portion of their taxable income to maintain REIT status, so it could not be eliminated.

For the preferred, this means that the dividend kept coming in, uninterrupted. Despite a very bad quarter in Q2, the preferred dividend was very well covered with fixed charge EBITDA coverage at 1.7x.

Source: CDR Supplement

We already know that Q3 collections were 88% in July and 90% in August, substantially higher than collections in Q2. Therefore, Q2 will be the "worst-case scenario," which should surprise nobody. It's hard to get worse than most of the United States being under mandatory closure orders.

When an investment can be at the absolute worst and still have good cash flow coverage of your dividend, that should provide a lot of comfort. In terms of asset coverage, the preferred shares are covered by the book value of assets over three times! Usually, book value is an underestimate of a REITs asset values, but given the uncertainty of the real estate market post COVID-19, we prefer to be conservative.

Which Preferred?

At current prices, CDR-B has a higher yield at 8.6%. CDR-C has a lower yield, but more upside. Both preferred shares are a fantastic deal, it's mostly a question of what flavor you prefer to have your return in, dividends or capital gains.

Additionally, CDR-B is callable, while CDR-C cannot be called until August 2022. At current prices both preferred shares are a fantastic deal.

Conclusion

CDR's preferred shares are the safest 8%+ yields you can find. Even when the retail world was falling apart in Q2 due to widespread shutdowns, CDR was able to continue paying a common dividend and the preferred was never in danger.

In fact, CDR's EBITDAre fixed charge coverage was 1.7x for the worst quarter ever in the history of shopping centers. A black swan scenario that had never even occurred to anyone to speculate on, and CDR's preferred shares did not blink.

CDR had the highest rent collection in July among their peers, and was among the top for Q2. Their rent collection continues to improve and we applaud management for that high level of execution.

In the meantime, CDR's growth plans are not only still existing, they won a lease to anchor a major development in Washington DC. The single lease alone would increase CDR's revenues by 10%, and the ancillary benefits for the surrounding property will be significant. This is in addition to the other projects that CDR has underway that were slowed down by the COVID-19 shutdown, but have not stopped.

The common shares are trading under $1 – we expect that CDR is going to keep the common dividend low to continue to conserve cash and there is a good chance that they will do a reverse split. We strongly favor the preferred, which will provide an immediate yield over 8%, in addition to large capital gains.

