As I noted in my recent piece “A Suitable Correction Is Well Overdue,” the consumer discretionary sector (alongside tech and communication services) has been one of the few sectors that has helped facilitate the market’s year-to-date gains this year. In fact, I recently also shared some data (that I picked up from Factor Research) in The Lead-Lag Report, highlighting how long CROIC (Cash-return-on-invested-capital) based portfolios tend to gravitate to the discretionary sector, on account of the sector’s traditional ability to deliver significant bang for the buck.

Today I’m reviewing the prospects of a company within the apparel sub-sector of the broad consumer discretionary space- G-III Apparel Group (GIII). Conversely, unlike its peers in the broad consumer discretionary space (VCR ETF), GIII has not had a good year, down -56% year to date. I will touch upon some of the reasons for the underperformance, and also cover some of the green shoots that I’ve noticed.

GIII is involved in the designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing (both online and brick and mortar) of an extensive range of apparel. The company owns a portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands (key anchor brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris) and also distributes apparel and other products through its own retail stores.

Adverse topline dynamics

With demand dwindling, the current business environment has been very gloomy for those involved in the apparel space, and GIII is no exception to this. Currently, most department stores and retailers that sell GIII's products are operating below their optimum capacity, and GIII has consequently had to dial back on their inventory. In Q2, the company saw group sales decline by 54% annually (with both the wholesale and retail segments seeing annual declines of -55% and -59%, respectively). While there should be some sequential improvement (as we enter the festive season), H2 is unlikely to see any positive growth with the management guiding toward a further annual revenue decline of -28% to -33% for H2. In the recent earnings call, management mentioned that even in FY22 (GIII follows a January year ending fiscal), they could see revenue continue to decline by c.-10% annually.

Exposure to Macy’s

GIII is heavily exposed to Macy's (M), and this exposure has become more concentrated over the years. Sales to Macy’s (which includes sales to its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s store and macys.com) accounted for 26% of FY20 sales (FY19:24.8%, FY18: 22.2%). The company has had a disastrous year, and will need to really pull out the stops to avoid following close peer J.C. Penney in filing for bankruptcy. Even if things were to recover, I do wonder about the long-term attractiveness of this industry. As I've mentioned before in The Lead-Lag Report, over the last 5-10 years, these retailers have been a source of wealth-destruction as discount chains gain prominence. Recently GIII has been making concerted efforts to grow their international business, and some added thrust and diversification here would be welcome.

Restructuring costs

GIII currently reports under two segments- 1) Wholesale operations - Sales of products to retailers, under-owned, licensed, and private label brands. They also earn royalty revenue from licensing agreements related to their own trademarks. 2) Retail operations- Direct sales to consumers through company-owned stores and sales through company-owned websites.

In June-2020, GIII management expressed their intention to trim down their retail operations (including the closure of c.110 G.H. Bass and Wilsons Leather stores), and focus more on the wholesale operations. On account of this, the company has had to incur significant restructuring-related expense with regards to early lease termination agreements, severance costs, store liquidation costs, legal and professional fees, and write-offs related to assets. All this will likely cost the firm up to $100m, with about 60%-65% of this in cash terms. So far, the company already has incurred charges to the tune of $56m. In the long run GIII’s reduced exposure to the underperforming retail space should serve them well, but in the interim, these added costs will put a spanner in the works for profitability.

That said, it’s not all doom and gloom for GIII, and I have noticed some encouraging developments of late.

Cost savings and progression on SG&A

Worth noting that last year, by operating their G.H. Bass and Wilsons Leather retail stores, GIII was incurring annual operating losses to the tune of $50m, with this ongoing restructuring exercise, they will now be able to avoid this going forward. They have also taken steps to trim their permanent global headcount which will generate a further $22m of cost-savings so in aggregate, you’re looking at a c.$72m uplift.

In Q2 SG&A costs, were down by an impressive 40% annually. In addition to headcount reduction, they have resorted to measures such as salary reduction for management and employees, tempering of discretionary spend such as capex and marketing. Going forward, GIII expects SG&A to be lower on an annual basis in H2.

Digital and international developments

GIII’s digital initiatives looked to have perked up offlate. In Q2, their DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris sites, saw comparable sales growth of more than 60% annually whilst they also saw significant demand for their products on their retail partners’ sites. Worth noting that last year they had generated about $1bn in digital revenue (both in house and through partner sites), so it will be interesting to see if they can top this in the age of the pandemic when most shopping habits have moved online. Internationally, they have been making many front-end and back-end investments (especially with their DKNY brand) to grow their digital business. In China, they mentioned that the second half of Q2 was strong with some regions seeing growth of 20% plus.

Working capital and liquidity.

In H1, it was quite pleasing to note the developments on the working capital front. Receivables declined by 40% annually while the inventory declined by 32% annually. Management has done well to collaborate with their vendors, realign the order book, and not carry excess inventory as long as stores continue to function sub optimally. Thus, consequently, one is unlikely to see significant pressure on the liquidity.

Stock close to support and valuations are not expensive.

Since 2014, the GIII stock has been trending lower in the form of a falling wedge pattern. As previously mentioned in the introductory section, the stock has had a difficult year, but it seems much of the weakness looks to have passed since the end of March. After March’s big red candle - which saw the stock breach previous support levels of sub-$10 (which also coincided with the lower boundary of the wedge pattern) - the stock has since been making tenuous attempts at some sort of a recovery. On the daily charts, the momentum looks to be indecisive as the 50-DMA and 100-DMA have converged, while the stock still trades below the 200-DMA. Yet still, considering the risk-reward from the broader wedge pattern on the monthly chart, I feel if the company can display some incremental sequential progress on their restructuring efforts, there is sufficient room for the stock to progress before it tests the upper boundary of the wedge, which is close to the $30 levels. Do also consider that the short interest is quite elevated at 16.5%, so you also have the potential of a short-squeeze, if positive news flow comes through. Current forward valuations look relatively fair, and are in line with long-term averages. Based on estimates from YCharts, the stock currently trades at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9x which is in line with the 5-year forward EV/EBITDA average of 7.2x (The max-multiple it has hit during this period is 15.3x).

Conclusion

The apparel space has not been a wealth-generation source for a few years now and COVID-19 has only added to the sector's woes. GIII has been caught in this ongoing flux, with weak top-line dynamics and an ongoing restructuring exercise that will see it move away from its retail operations to being more of a wholesale player. The company also is making progress in developing internationally. While in the near term the topline pain is likely to linger, investors will be watching for progress on the cost-savings front and initiatives to grow digitally and internationally. Any positive surprises here could provide a fillip to the share. On the charts, the stock is consolidating close to long-term support levels and valuations are in line with the long-term average. All things considered, I'm neutral.

