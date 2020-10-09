NetDragon plans to separate the gaming business and the education business in time to come, which will help to narrow the holding company discount assigned to the stock.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed game developer and online education company NetDragon Websoft Holdings (OTC:NDWTY) [777:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on NetDragon published on May 15, 2020. NetDragon's share price has declined by -16% from HK$21.10 as of May 13, 2020, to HK$17.54 as of October 8, 2020, since my last update. NetDragon trades at 8.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.0%.

NetDragon's earnings decline in 1H 2020 was a negative surprise, but the company is expected to stage a strong earnings recovery in 2H 2020. More importantly, NetDragon plans to separate the gaming business and the education business in time to come, possibly via a spin-off of its education business, which will help to narrow the holding company discount assigned to the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in NetDragon shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker NDWTY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 777:HK. For NetDragon shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For NetDragon shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million and market capitalization is above $1.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own NetDragon shares listed in Hong Kong include Credit Suisse Asset Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, Krane Funds Advisors, and BlackRock among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Earnings Decline Came As A Negative Surprise

NetDragon reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 27, 2020, and its financial performance in the first half of the year was disappointing and also a negative surprise. As both a game developer and online education company, the market had expected NetDragon to deliver strong earnings growth on the back of Covid-19 tailwinds. Instead, NetDragon saw a surprising earnings decline on a YoY basis in 1H 2020.

The company's headline net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -20% YoY from RMB421.0 million in 1H 2019 to RMB336.5 million in 1H 2020. Even if non-operating and one-off items were excluded, NetDragon's adjusted core net profit would still have declined by -5.5% YoY to RMB449.5 million in the first half of this year.

Differences Between NetDragon's Headline Net Profit And Its Adjusted Core Net Profit

Source: NetDragon's 1H 2020 Results Announcement

The YoY revenue growth rates for both the gaming and education businesses in the first half of the year were below expectations.

Segment revenue for NetDragon's gaming business increased by +4.5% YoY to RMB1,647.3 million in 1H 2020. There are three key reasons for the gaming business's lower-than-expected revenue growth as compared to most of its listed gaming peers.

Firstly, NetDragon did not launch any new games in 1H 2020. Secondly, the company disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 28, 2020, that "Covid-19 is having an impact on some of the spending patterns of our players, especially for Eudemons." Eudemons is NetDragon's flagship game and key gaming IP (Intellectual Property). Thirdly, it might not be appropriate to compare NetDragon's gaming business directly with listed gaming peers. This is because listed gaming peers are mostly focused on mobile games, while NetDragon offers both PC games and mobile games. However, it is notable that NetDragon has been launching mobile versions of its popular PC games in recent times.

The education business fared better than the games business in terms of top line growth, as its segment revenue increased by +8.5% YoY to RMB1,137.9 million in the first half of FY 2020. Covid-19 had a mixed impact on NetDragon's education business. Its virtual classroom community platform, Edmodo saw monthly active users increase to more than 17 million in 1H 2020, driven by increased demand for online learning due to Covid-19. On the flipside, NetDragon's Promethean, a distributor of interactive whiteboard products, was negatively impacted by the temporary shutdown of schools in the first half of the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The adjusted core loss for NetDragon's education business also widened by 33.6% YoY to RMB377.3 million in 1H 2020. This was primarily attributable to an increase in cloud server hosting costs (in tandem with increase in monthly active users as highlighted above) and employees' wages.

Strong Earnings Recovery Expected In 2H 2020

Sell-side analysts see NetDragon's headline net profit attributable to shareholders and adjusted core net profit attributable to shareholders decreasing by -7% YoY and -1% YoY to RMB750 million and RMB803 million, respectively in 1H 2020. In comparison, NetDragon's headline net profit fell by -20% YoY and its adjusted core net profit declined by -5.5% YoY in the first half of FY 2020.

This implies that the market expects NetDragon to stage a strong earnings recovery in 2H 2020, which is aligned with management's comments. NetDragon highlighted at its 1H 2020 results briefing on August 28, 2020, that "we do expect that the second half is going to come back strong, and we are going to be gradually getting back to normal in terms of our profit growth."

For the gaming business, NetDragon has a robust pipeline of new games that are planned to be launched in 2H 2020, which include Legends of Eudemons, Eudemons II, Eudemons Storm II, and Under Oath. Specifically, there are huge expectations regarding the launch of Eudemons II, which is the mobile game version of NetDragon's most popular PC game Eudemons Online. Notably, NetDragon is also launching more educational games targeted at children, having announced the introduction of new games Neopets and Zoo Guardians in June 2020 and August 2020, respectively, via its subsidiary JumpStart which it acquired in 2017.

In 2H 2020, NetDragon's education business is expected to benefit from the monetization of the increase in monthly active users for Edmodo in the first half of the year as mentioned above. The company noted at its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that it is "very confident starting in the second half, the monetization of Edmodo, especially on the SaaS (Software As A Service) part, we will be seeing a lot of good results." As part of its monetization efforts for the education business, NetDragon introduced a new online homework help service referred to as AskMo in September 2019 which is integrated with Edmodo, and AskMo runs on a freemium revenue model. Furthermore, NetDragon is likely to start recognizing revenue from its Egypt pop-up classrooms project next year; the company had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Egypt's Ministry of Education to build 265,000 pop-up classrooms in 2019.

Narrowing Holding Company Discount With Potential Spin-Off

Similar to many listed companies with multiple businesses, NetDragon is assigned a holding company discount, which is evidenced by the company's high single-digit to low-teens consensus forward P/E multiples. In the case of NetDragon, the online education business' continued losses also obscure the true profitability of its gaming business.

NetDragon emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 28, 2020, that "it is our intention eventually to have the education (business) separate from the gaming business", so that "we do not have to deal with the holding company discount." Also, NetDragon's education business issued convertible securities in November 2019, which translated into a post-money valuation of $1.35 billion. As a comparison, NetDragon's market capitalization is currently $1.27 billion. Although NetDragon's effective interest in its education business will be diluted assuming the full conversion of all preference shares and convertible securities going forward, a comparison of the education business' post-money valuation and NetDragon's market capitalization does provide an indication of the under-valuation of the company's shares.

Valuation, Dividends, And Share Buybacks

NetDragon trades at 11.9 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 8.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of HK$17.54 as of October 8, 2020.

The stock offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.8% and 3.0%, respectively. NetDragon declared an interim dividend of HK$0.25 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a +67% YoY increase in absolute terms as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend of HK$0.15 per share. Market consensus expects NetDragon's full-year dividends per share to increase from HK$0.400 in FY 2019 to HK$0.485 and HK$0.520 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

It is noteworthy that NetDragon resumed share buybacks for the first time in almost two years in September 2020. Between September 23, 2020, and October 7, 2020, NetDragon repurchased 1.8 million shares, or approximately 0.32% of the company's shares outstanding, at an average price of HK$16.77 per share. Prior to this current round of share buybacks, the company bought back 784,000 of its own shares in December 2018 in the HK$12-13 range.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for NetDragon are a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to spin off its online education business, the performance of new games failing to meet market expectations, and a widening of losses for the online education business.

Note that readers who choose to trade in NetDragon shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS [777:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.