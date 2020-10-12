This Is No 2008-2009 For REITs

The market is pricing REITs as though a repeat of that crisis is coming.

REITs have gotten hammered in 2020. At the lowest point, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) fell 42.84% from its previous highs. Since then, REITs as a class have bounced back. But they remain down for the year.

Why are the markets pricing REITs as if a major crisis is imminent?

Partially, it stems from a painful memory that haunts REIT investors to this day. In the financial crisis of 2008-2009, REITs were hit harder than most sectors. From Feb. 2, 2007, to March 9, 2009, REITs — using VNQ as a proxy — declined 74%.

The culprit at the time was a broader financial crisis. With the banking system in disarray and many REITs over-leveraged, the macro conditions inevitably had a big impact on REITs.

Today, it’s easy to think that a similar crisis is brewing. We are in the midst of an economic contraction with rampant unemployment and mass business closures. It's indeed a tough time. But this is not another 2008-2009. The current crisis is temporary in nature and REITs are better positioned to bounce back.

In March, we wrote that REITs were facing a serious but temporary crisis. Since that time, VNQ has bounced back from its March lows. Already, investor sentiment toward REITs is improving. But they’re still priced cheaply relative to their true value. Below, we explain why that continues to be the case in October.

The Banking System Is Much Stronger Now

Back in the 2008-2009 crisis, banks were in very bad shape. In 2008, dozens of them had to take money from the federal government. Large sums went to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC.PK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC). The banks needed bailouts because their assets reached dangerously low levels compared to their deposits. A cash infusion was necessary to prevent a serious liquidity crisis from getting worse.

Today, banks are in a much better position. Thanks to a combination of Federal Reserve intervention and strong balance sheet management, they’re very well capitalized. Bank of America, for example, had a Common Equity capital ratio of 11.4% in Q2 - well above the 9.5% minimum.

What all this means is that banks are well positioned to provide loans if needed. While the banks took their fair share of damage from COVID-19, they’re very liquid. If REITs need loans to keep their operations going, they’ll get them. This is in stark contrast to the situation in 2008 when banks were at risk of going belly up, leaving many REITs high and dry.

REIT Balance Sheets Are Healthy

The second big thing REITs have going for them in 2020 is strong balance sheets. 2008-2009 was a painful time for REITs, but it taught them a valuable lesson: Keep leverage under control. When debt rises relative to asset value, you can get in trouble.

Today’s REITs have learned the lesson well. In the second quarter, REITs entered this crisis with the lowest leverage ever at ~35% of assets:

That’s a far cry from the ~65% at the height of the great recession. With less debt relative to assets, REITs are more able to meet their obligations. That means there’s less of a risk of insolvency in the event that asset values decline.

REITs Have Plenty of Liquidity

Related to the previous point is the fact that REITs have a lot of cash on hand.

In 2008-2009, liquidity was one of the biggest problems facing REITs as a whole. With little cash on hand, they became very risky in the event of depressed revenue.

When tenants are going bankrupt or not paying their bills, REITs need liquidity to carry them through the period of crisis. In 2008-2009, that liquidity was sorely lacking.

Not so today. Today’s REITs are well prepared for the year ahead, with plenty of cash on hand. For example, EPR Properties REIT (NYSE:EPR) has more than $1 billion in cash on hand. That’s enough to cover all of the company’s operating expenses for years to come, with little revenue coming in. And EPR isn’t the only REIT in that fortuitous situation. Many REITs this year have so much cash on hand that they’re buying back shares. In 2008, they were so strapped for cash that they had to issue equity.

Banks Are Willing to Extend Credit

Another thing REITs have going for them in 2020 is the fact that banks are very willing to extend credit. Thanks to the lessons they learned in the Financial Crisis, banks now know that it’s best to issue credit to help a client through a rough patch rather than foreclose. And, with their improved liquidity position, they’re more able to issue it. Most REITs today have plenty of cash, and access to revolving credit facilities should they need them. It adds up to a much rosier picture than what we saw in 2008 and 2009.

Massive Stimulus

As outlined above, REITs are financially healthy in 2020, with strong balance sheets and healthy cash reserves. Their tenants, on the other hand, may be in a different boat. Many businesses suffered tremendously in the initial COVID-19 lockdowns. Some even went out of business entirely.

These COVID-19 risk factors are very real. How they affect REITs depends on what kinds of tenants they cater to. Mall REITs take a big hit when retailers are forced to close, while industrial REITs may suffer no impact at all as an example.

Regardless of sector, businesses have been helped along by massive stimulus. Most obviously, there has been the $1,200 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment, helping individuals stay afloat. Then there’s the small business loans and various bailout packages offered to individual industries. All of these programs were in full swing in April and May. In October, many are beginning to wind down, but they helped many businesses and tenants stay afloat during the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Insiders Are Buying Up REITs

Last but not least, we can look at insider buying as an indicator of where REITs are headed from here. Insider buying is a bullish signal because it shows that people who know a business best think it’s going to grow.

In the REIT sector, there has been no shortage of insider buying.

As an example, consider Macerich (MAC). The table below shows that it has seen millions in insider purchases in 2020:

Or look at Boston Properties (BXP), which also has seen very large insider buys.

Hersha Hospitality (HT) wins the contest for the most frequent insider purchases. We count over 40 purchases since the beginning of this crisis. Insiders now own 14% of the equity:

Something tells us that these insiders know more about the value of their assets than the panicked REIT market.

MAC, BXP, and HT are just three examples among many others. We used these three to show you that even mall, office and hotel REITs are experiencing insider purchases. Sometimes in very big lots. That kind of insider support is a major vote of confidence for the entire REIT industry.

Bottom Line: Buy REITs - This Is No 2008-2009

2020 is a far cry from the great recession for REITs. Banks have strong liquidity. REIT balance sheets and cash reserves are stronger than ever. Credit is available if needed. And massive stimulus has helped tenants stay afloat financially through the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

In April and May, these facts already were true. Today, even more so. Since its bottom in March, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund has surged more than 38%. Yes, it may dip again. But we don’t believe in timing the markets. At current prices, REITs are still priced at a near 10-year low.

Coming out of the 2008-2009 crisis, REITs nearly tripled in just two years:

Today, you are offered a similar opportunity. REITs are again priced at deep discounts to fair value and offer significant upside potential in the recovery. We estimate that our REIT selection has ~50% upside potential on average, and while we wait, we earn a 7% dividend yield. We bought a lot of shares in April and May, and continue to accumulate larger positions to this day.

What Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; HT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.