We wrote about Marathon Oil Oil (NYSE:MRO) back in August and stated that limited downside risk existed for long-term investors. Well, since that article, shares have dropped by over 18% and currently sit around the $4.40 level. Although shares have experienced a sizable decline since June, none of the fundamentals (strong cash flow generation going forward and sustained dollar weakness, etc.) has adversely changed, in our opinion.

In fact, if we look at the daily chart of MRO, we can see that momentum is finally turning bullish, and buying volume also (despite the steep move to the downside in recent months) has remained pretty firm.

It has been predicted for some time now that Marathon would start to generate improving cash flow numbers from the third quarter onward. Suffice it to say, we would expect the market to begin pricing in this upturn (especially if crude oil prices remain elevated) as well as the fact the Marathon has no real debt obligations for 2+ years. As long as the price of crude behaves (which we believe it will), we continue to see considerable upside in Marathon from its present price. In fact, due to its strong investment grade rating and strong balance sheet, management reinstated the dividend last week. The stated forward yield of the dividend at present comes in at 2.74%.

A principal reason why we are bullish on oil and Marathon in the long run is due to state of the US dollar. If we look at a long-term chart of the US dollar, we can see that the greenback, earlier this year, attempted to push above its 2017 highs but couldn't break out to new highs. In fact, when we combine the failed breakout with the fact that momentum and trend have been significantly deteriorating in recent months, we believe the odds are high here that the dollar is in the process of undergoing a multi-year topping reversal pattern (double top). For this pattern to be confirmed though, the 2018 lows will first need to be breached.

The height of the pattern though (distance between the 2017 highs and 2018 lows) demonstrates to us that the dollar index could easily return to levels we saw between 2011 and 2014 (75 to 80). The greenback has been doing well recently due to ultra-oversold conditions, but the 10-month moving average is still a significant distance from where the index is trading at present, and it continues to point downward (bearish sign). Suffice it to say, we do not see new highs coming from this latest rally.

As we can see from the crude oil chart below, the commodity, in our opinion, is at present dropping into an intermediate cycle low. We have a weekly swing high already in place, so we would expect more downside weakness at least until the RSI and stochastics indicator become oversold on the weekly chart.

Although Marathon has been playing a juggling act with its drilling in recent months, production is expected to slowly ramp up in the Bakken as well as the Eagle Ford. Management has been doing an excellent job on cutting costs (To the tune of a $260 million target over an annual basis) but obviously will hope that the price of the commodity remains elevated in order to keep earnings and cash-flow elevated. We state this because earnings growth is what primarily drives stocks higher. Therefore, if indeed more lows are on the horizon for oil prices due to the present intermediate cycle decline, management will be hoping that the bounce out of those pending lows will be very swift indeed.

From a trader’s standpoint, steep declines usually increase the level of implied volatility in the stock. As we can see from the IV chart of MRO, implied volatility (82%) has actually increased due to the decline in the share price over the past 6 weeks or so. High levels of implied volatility give us the opportunity to sell put options which are rich in premium, which then enables us to buy shares of the company at a lower price. Alternatively, one can buy stock and sell call options out in time to reduce one's cost basis even more.

Source: Interactive Brokers

As we have stated in previous pieces on Marathon, all management can do is focus on its own operations and hope the oil price behaves itself. What we do know is due to the significant reduction of well costs (a trend management believes will continue for the second part of the year) in its primary plays, Marathon will definitely generate free cash flow at current oil prices. This, along with its strong balance sheet plus the fact that we believe the US dollar will continue to weaken, is why we remain bullish on Marathon over the long term. Let's see what Q3 brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.